It’s one of two things in life that are certain. And we’re not talking about taxes. That disheartening subject is the theme of the Rhode Island premiere of the award-winning play We’re Gonna Die, which opens later this week at Wilbury Theater Group’s performance space, the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence. The play was written and originally produced by playwright Young Jean Lee, who was described by the New York Times as “hands down, the most adventurous downtown playwright of her generation.”

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO