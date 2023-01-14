ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Obituary: Diane Louise Monteiro

Diane Monteiro, age 65, of 51 Chapel Terrace, Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 surrounded by her family and friends. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Isabella Monterio of Newport RI. She is survived by her daughter Deanna Rogers of South Florida, two brothers Micheal and Kenny Monteiro of Newport, one nephew Kenny Shemeley of Newport, two nieces Christina Pine and Shianne Shemeley of Newport. Two aunts Anna Barrows of New Bedford, MA and Antonia Monteiro of Newport and several cousins.
NEWPORT, RI
Obituary: Geraldine L. Doyle

Geraldine Louise (McCarthy) Doyle, 92, of Newport, RI, passed away on January 11, 2023, in Newport, surrounded by her loved ones. Geraldine was born in Newport, RI to the late Jeremiah and Annie (Rose) McCarthy on August 6, 1930. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1947. She worked as a Housekeeper for a number of years. She loved gardening and knitting, was an avid reader, and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. She was an enthusiastic host for friends and family to view the St. Patrick’s Day parade from her porch for half a century.
NEWPORT, RI
Obituary: William H. Ethier

William Henry Ethier, 61 of Portsmouth, Rhode Island passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday, January 14, 2023. Born August 30, 1961, to Horace Ethier and the late Joan (Hague) Ethier. Bill graduated from Portsmouth High School with the class of 1979 then went on to pursue his passion,...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Obituary: Pauline Henderson

Pauline (Ekstrom) Henderson, 88, of Newport, left her family and friends peacefully, on January 14, 2023, in Newport Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert Earl Henderson. Born in Newport, Pauline was the daughter of the late David and Ruth (Bliven) Ekstrom. Pauline leaves behind her children; Pauline...
NEWPORT, RI
Middletown resident releases book, ‘The Swipe Right Effect’

C.K. Collins, originally from Tennessee, settled in Middletown just last year and found her perfect space to write her first book. The Swipe Right Effect: The Power to Get Unstuck is a nonfiction creative memoir that highlights great advice from friends all over the world. Collins, who goes by Kelly...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Gilded Age Lecture Series explores a fascinating period

A wide range of topics, from television production to dressmaking to cocktails to music, will be explored in the winter edition of The Preservation Society of Newport County’s ongoing Gilded Age Lecture Series. The series examines all aspects of the American Gilded Age, a period of significant change and...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
CCRI names Jonathan Miller Dean of Student Engagement

The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) recently announced Jonathan Miller, of Haverhill, MA, as Dean of Student Engagement. As Dean of Student Engagement, CCRI says that Miller will serve as a member of the Student Affairs’ Leadership Team to provide leadership and support for all planning, staffing, educational, operational, facility, and budgetary aspects of Student Life, Athletics, and Student Government.
WARWICK, RI
Construction begins at Spring Park

Today, the Newport Spring Leadership Committee shared with What’sUpNewp that construction on the new Spring Park has begun!. Barring unforeseen complications, the completion of Spring Park is planned for the summer of 2023. The park will memorialize Newport’s historic spring around which the city was founded and celebrate a founding value of the new city, religious freedom.
NEWPORT, RI
How gas prices have changed in the Providence Metro area in the last week

Gas prices are up slightly, on average, this week in metro areas around the U.S. as Americans settle in from the busy holiday travel season. A gallon of regular gas was $3.33 on average Tuesday, January 17, up several cents from $3.28 a week ago, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 17. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Raven

Meet your new best friend, Raven – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!. The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Raven is a 4-year-and-7-month-old female mixed breed. Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Raven;. Raven is a sweetheart...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
‘We’re Gonna Die’ opening January 19 at Wilbury Theatre, we speak to Director Marcel A. Mascaro

It’s one of two things in life that are certain. And we’re not talking about taxes. That disheartening subject is the theme of the Rhode Island premiere of the award-winning play We’re Gonna Die, which opens later this week at Wilbury Theater Group’s performance space, the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence. The play was written and originally produced by playwright Young Jean Lee, who was described by the New York Times as “hands down, the most adventurous downtown playwright of her generation.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Community farm plots are available for the 2023 growing season at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm

The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm will for the third year, have farm plots available to the community for the 2023 growing season (April-November). The plots are located at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm on Jepson Lane in Portsmouth. The farm is a partnership between the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) and Portsmouth School District.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Newport String Project receives recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts

The Newport String Project today announced that it has been awarded a $10,000 Challenge America grant by the National Endowment for the Arts. This grant will support performances by our resident ensemble, the Newport String Quartet, pop-up performances at local community meals, and two Open Mic night events that feature performances by our students.
NEWPORT, RI
Texas man admits role in scamming seniors in Rhode Island and elsewhere in online romance scams

Fola Alabi, aka Folayemi Alabi, 52, of Richmond, Texas, pleaded guilty in federal court in Providence to charges of conspiracy and money laundering, admitting to a federal judge that he created companies and opened bank accounts that were used to launder more than $1.6 million in proceeds bilked from seniors in at least eleven states, including Rhode Island, in online romance scams, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
RICHMOND, TX
Rep. Carson launches 2023 Constituent Survey

Rhode Island House Representative Lauren Carson has released her 2023 constituent survey, which will be available online until January 26. The survey covers a range of topics including housing, the economy, education, the environment, and more. Carson said, “I love talking to my constituents in person and getting a feel...
NEWPORT, RI

