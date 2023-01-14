Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lane closures on Illinois Route 53 from 1/16 to 1/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Woman shot to death in Joliet, toddler found unharmed in carEdy ZooJoliet, IL
Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro areaJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Highly-rated restaurant to host grand opening event in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBolingbrook, IL
Related
thechicagogenius.com
Three Lions Born at Lincoln Park Zoo, One That Only Lies, One That Tells the Truth, One Regular Lion
LINCOLN PARK — Big news for fans of big cats! Lincoln Park Zoo has announced the birth of three lion cubs to their lioness, Zari. Officials at the zoo report that mom is doing well, and that one of the cubs can only tell lies, one can only tell the truth, and one is just a regular lion cub.
This Illinois Dog Really Doesn’t Want to Come Inside, But Thanks
You might remember the snow storm that rolled through Illinois in the middle of December. During that event, an Illinois dog owner tried to convince their dog to come inside. There's a very good reason why the dog appeared to say "thanks, but no" at this Chicago home. This fun...
WANE-TV
WATCH: Animals at Chicago zoo play with repurposed Christmas trees
CHICAGO (CBS) – After the holiday season, many animals at the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago enjoyed Christmas trees repurposed for enrichment. Video shared Friday by Lynette Kleisner of the Chicago Zoological Society and Brookfield Zoo shows Hudson the polar bear, Brutus and Titus the African lions, and African painted dogs snacking on raw meat hidden within the branches.
This lovable pup believes he is the perfect size for a lab dog
Meet Rocco! This4-year-old Mastiff/Terrier mix may weigh 89lb but he is adorably unaware of his size. That means he believes he is the perfect sized lap dog.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
See a Tiny Illinois Place Located Inside an Animal Rescue Ranch
If you wanna get away, but not too far away from animals, you need to see this tiny Illinois place that's located inside of a rescue ranch. Animals of just about every variety are everywhere. I found this neat place on Airbnb located near Princeton, Illinois. That's the north-central part...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Want to adopt a dog? Look no further than these pizza boxes!
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Baker Miller Becomes Miller Bagel, Bringing A New, Streamlined Menu To Lincoln Square: Bagels have been the cafe’s most popular item over the years, so its owners decided to narrow their focus as food costs climb.
Giant guitar artwork arrives at Illinois Rock & Roll Museum in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - A rockin' new display arrived Monday at the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum in Joliet. Nicknamed "Gigantar" — it’s being dubbed the largest handmade guitar sculpture ever created. The display is 24-feet tall and came from New Jersey. The work was created by Shannon MacDonald,...
mchenrychamber.com
Which carwash option is best this McHenry winter?
Winter in McHenry is rough on a car. Between the ice, snow, sleet and freezing rain, mixed with road salt, a car’s finish is under attack from the elements. In the summer, it’s the sun. In the winter, the sun can still cast its UV rays your car’s way but you’ve also got those other elements listed above.
'I don't feel safe': Chicago woman attacked at gunpoint by group of teens while walking dogs
She said she wasn't physically injured, but the attack left both dogs bruised and in pain, and her with a $300 vet bill.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Fundraiser to help buy service dog for Worth veteran
Worth officials are asking the community to help provide assistance for a local veteran to assist her in purchasing a service dog. Shireen O’Brien, a Worth resident who served as a Marine, has been dealing with a series of threatening illnesses since she concluded her service. O’Brien is a...
positivelynaperville.com
Be prepared for what’s ahead
As the New Year begins, I look back on the successes and failures of the past year and try to figure out ways to do better in the new year. After all, I’m supposed to be getting older and wiser and we’re all supposed to learn from past mistakes.
Illinois is home to one of 2023’s Most Delicious Festivals
2023 is here, and if you are trying to plan your calendars to make the most out of this year then you'll want to set aside dates for a food festival in Illinois. A festival that one big-time website says is one of the "best" in the US in 2023. Here are the details...
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to check
Chicago ranked first on Orkin's 2023 Bed Bug Cities List. (CHICAGO) If you're staying in a hotel in Chicago, you may want to check first for bed bugs. That's because Chicago topped Orkin's list of cities with the most bed bugs for the third year in a row.
WSPY NEWS
John Harold Jackson
John Harold Jackson, of Plano, Illinois passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at The Pearl of Orchard Valley in Aurora, Illinois. He was born July 3, 1933 in Red Bay, Alabama the son of Dillard and Minnie (Creekmore) Jackson. He married Doskie Humphries on October 2, 1954 in Mississippi. He was a member of the Boiler makers blacksmith union for many years. He loved fishing and gardening . Most of all he loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Chicago's Food Gems: The Best Restaurants and Dishes to Try
Chicago is a city known for its diverse and delicious food scene. From deep-dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs to gyros and soul food, the Windy City has something for everyone. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 best foods that Chicago is famous for. From iconic dishes that reflect the city's culinary heritage, to newer and diverse options that reflect the city's diverse population. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a long-time resident, this list will give you a taste of what makes Chicago's food scene so special. So come and join us as we explore the delicious and iconic dishes that the city of Chicago has to offer.
The Top Ranked ‘Dog-Friendly’ Beach in the USA is in Illinois
If you are trying to take your four-legged family member on a trip they will never forget they you have to take them to the number one dog beach in the USA, and it is right here in the Land of Lincoln!. The travel website tripsavvy.com released a list called...
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings
At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
onekindesign.com
See this moody modern house in Illinois with stunning living spaces
This moody modern yet cozy house was designed by Moment Design Architecture in collaboration with Kate Marker Interiors, located in Hinsdale, Illinois. Encompassing nearly 4,500 square feet of living space, this home was designed with a gorgeous exterior facade and bright and airy interiors. There are so many fabulous large...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Comments / 2