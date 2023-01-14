ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandwich, IL

WANE-TV

WATCH: Animals at Chicago zoo play with repurposed Christmas trees

CHICAGO (CBS) – After the holiday season, many animals at the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago enjoyed Christmas trees repurposed for enrichment. Video shared Friday by Lynette Kleisner of the Chicago Zoological Society and Brookfield Zoo shows Hudson the polar bear, Brutus and Titus the African lions, and African painted dogs snacking on raw meat hidden within the branches.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Want to adopt a dog? Look no further than these pizza boxes!

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Baker Miller Becomes Miller Bagel, Bringing A New, Streamlined Menu To Lincoln Square: Bagels have been the cafe’s most popular item over the years, so its owners decided to narrow their focus as food costs climb.
CHICAGO, IL
mchenrychamber.com

Which carwash option is best this McHenry winter?

Winter in McHenry is rough on a car. Between the ice, snow, sleet and freezing rain, mixed with road salt, a car’s finish is under attack from the elements. In the summer, it’s the sun. In the winter, the sun can still cast its UV rays your car’s way but you’ve also got those other elements listed above.
MCHENRY, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Fundraiser to help buy service dog for Worth veteran

Worth officials are asking the community to help provide assistance for a local veteran to assist her in purchasing a service dog. Shireen O’Brien, a Worth resident who served as a Marine, has been dealing with a series of threatening illnesses since she concluded her service. O’Brien is a...
WORTH, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Be prepared for what’s ahead

As the New Year begins, I look back on the successes and failures of the past year and try to figure out ways to do better in the new year. After all, I’m supposed to be getting older and wiser and we’re all supposed to learn from past mistakes.
WSPY NEWS

John Harold Jackson

John Harold Jackson, of Plano, Illinois passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at The Pearl of Orchard Valley in Aurora, Illinois. He was born July 3, 1933 in Red Bay, Alabama the son of Dillard and Minnie (Creekmore) Jackson. He married Doskie Humphries on October 2, 1954 in Mississippi. He was a member of the Boiler makers blacksmith union for many years. He loved fishing and gardening . Most of all he loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
PLANO, IL
Nathalie writer

Chicago's Food Gems: The Best Restaurants and Dishes to Try

Chicago is a city known for its diverse and delicious food scene. From deep-dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs to gyros and soul food, the Windy City has something for everyone. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 best foods that Chicago is famous for. From iconic dishes that reflect the city's culinary heritage, to newer and diverse options that reflect the city's diverse population. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a long-time resident, this list will give you a taste of what makes Chicago's food scene so special. So come and join us as we explore the delicious and iconic dishes that the city of Chicago has to offer.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings

At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
ILLINOIS STATE
onekindesign.com

See this moody modern house in Illinois with stunning living spaces

This moody modern yet cozy house was designed by Moment Design Architecture in collaboration with Kate Marker Interiors, located in Hinsdale, Illinois. Encompassing nearly 4,500 square feet of living space, this home was designed with a gorgeous exterior facade and bright and airy interiors. There are so many fabulous large...
HINSDALE, IL
Q985

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL

