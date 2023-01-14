ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Things to look forward to in 2023

It’s easy to be pessimistic and negative about the Colorado Rockies. Understandably, the organization hasn’t done much to foster many reasons for fans to truly care about or have faith in the team. It’s hard being a Rockies fan. Despite an offseason that has featured some decent and quality activity, the Rockies haven’t done anything that is going to launch themselves in contention in the division. With that being said, as is the case every year for a hopeless optimist like myself, I want to look at the purple silver lining and find some things to look forward to as the season inches ever closer.
Colorado Rockies prospects: No. 30, McCade Brown

30. McCade Brown (74 points, 14 ballots) Future Value: 40, back-end starter or middle reliever. Contract Status: 2021 3rd Round, Not Rule 5 eligible, three options remaining. McCade Brown has the draft pedigree (79th overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Indiana, signed to a slot bonus of $780.4k) and size (6’6”, 225) for Rockies fans to dream of a workhorse starting pitcher. The 22-year-old right-hander started as a walk-on at Indiana, but was limited by injuries and the lost COVID year to just 67 2⁄3 innings (61 of them in 2021) across 18 games (15 starts) in his collegiate career, during which he had a 4.52 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and an impressive 14.4 K/9 rate with a less impressive 7.4 BB/9 rate.
Colorado Rockies prospect rankings, pre-season 2023: numbers 51-36

Now that the pre-season Purple Row Prospects (PuRPs) balloting period has concluded, it’s time to reveal the community’s top 30 prospects in the Colorado system. These prospects will be revealed over the next several weeks to give fans an overview of players who could make an impact on the Rockies soon.
Three Rockies prospect questions we want answered in 2023.

We’re still in the grips of winter, waiting for the weather to warm towards spring so baseball can begin again. It’s closer than you may think, as we are about a month away from Colorado Rockies pitchers and catchers reporting to Salt River Field. As we creep towards...
