Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick

The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Odds of these Detroit Pistons being traded at the deadline

For the duration of the regular season, the Detroit Pistons will have little else to play for other than the chance at better odds in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. Sure, individuals like Killian Hayes and Jaden Ivey have every reason to continue to keep grinding and developing into better players, but losses matter more than wins do around here nowadays.
Why Yuli Gurriel could make sense for Miami Marlins

Yuli Gurriel might well be starting to decline…but he still makes a ton of sense for the Miami Marlins if the price is right. If nothing else, the Miami Marlins and Yuli Gurriel have one thing in common. They weren’t very good in 2022. Which, if nothing else,...
