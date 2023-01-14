ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls Gap, TN

Henry – UVA Wise graduate program space on legislative wish list

WISE — While the groundwork has been laid for new graduate programs at UVA Wise, the college’s chancellor says physical space for those programs is a legislative priority. Chancellor Donna Henry said Monday that the college’s first two graduate programs — education and nursing — are nearing approval to start by the fall of 2023 once they clear the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia.
WISE, VA
$750,000 state grant goes to Lonesome Pine Technology Park site

WISE — Development of a new site in the Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park will see a $750,000 boost in progress. The Virginia Business Ready Sites Program grant — one of 22 grants totaling $90 million — will go toward development of the Elam Farm site at the western end of the park, Wise County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Brian Falin said Tuesday.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Elizabethton Kiwanis Club begins sponsoring eighth school-based service club

ELIZABETHTON — The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton recently began sponsoring the eighth school-based service club. The latest service club is the Keenburg Elementary School Builders Club and joins seven other school-based clubs in the Carter County School. System and Elizabethton City School System that are sponsored by the Kiwanis...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Symphony of the Mountains hosts Isotone concert

KINGSPORT — The Symphony of the Mountains will present “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music,” which will include performances by a small ensemble and a celebration of Eastman Chemical Co. next month. The concert will take place at the Renaissance Center Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 4,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Watch now: Kingsport mayor believes BMA will help fund drug recovery center

KINGSPORT — Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen members questioned two recovery court judges repeatedly Tuesday night about a pending nine-county, inpatient drug rehabilitation center. However, Mayor Pat Shull said he believes the board next month will give the project up to $1.1 million of the city’s Baby Doe...
KINGSPORT, TN
Dobyns-Bennett shakes off feisty Crockett

KINGSPORT — David Crockett displayed plenty of fight Tuesday night, but Dobyns-Bennett ultimately showed that the Big 5 Conference boys basketball championship still runs through the Model City — claiming a 74-59 win in a battle for league supremacy at the Tribe Athletic Complex. In the girls’ game,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville

Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville. Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville. BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning …. BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning shooting at apartment complex. Appalachian Peace Education Center hosts 36th MLK …. Appalachian Peace Education...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Bristol abortion clinic owner: ‘I don’t need a welcome mat’

A looming local ordinance banning abortion clinics, daily protestors and a lawsuit by her landlord do not faze Diane Derzis, owner of the newly established Bristol Women’s Health clinic located about a mile across the Tennessee border in Virginia.  Since it opened in July, Derzis’ abortion clinic has also drawn condemnation from the local Catholic […] The post Bristol abortion clinic owner: ‘I don’t need a welcome mat’ appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
BRISTOL, TN
Lady Vols dump 'Dogs, hold onto share of first in SEC

KNOXVILLE — Sunday’s matchup of the two winningest women’s basketball programs in Southeastern Conference history was decidedly one-sided. Tennessee outscored Georgia 21-8 in the first quarter on its way to a 68-55 victory at Thompson-Boling Arena that extended its winning streak to seven.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Eastman Credit Union steps to the plate with van donation

Eastman Credit Union has stepped up and pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release. The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in underserved communities in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Tennessee Donor Services donates computers to Kingsport Hunger First

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Donor Services (TDS) donated 50 computers to Hunger First on Thursday. TDS, which serves more than 6 million people in Tennessee and Virginia, donated 40 CPUs and 10 laptops to Hunger First in Kingsport. “We are extremely excited to receive this donation,” said Michael Gillis, Executive Director of Hunger First. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Photo gallery: Twin Springs at Eastside boys basketball

Twin Springs outlasted host Eastside 49-45 in Tuesday night's battle for Cumberland District boys basketball supremacy. The Titans moved to 4-0 in league play and dropped the Spartans to 3-1.
Cocke Co. school closes after roof rips off

Newport Grammar School is cleaning up after last week's storms on Thursday. The wind blew off the school's rooftop leaving several students with minor scrapes.
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre to present “On Golden Pond”

JONESBOROUGH — To begin the 2023 year, the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present the classic drama “On Golden Pond,” Jan. 20-Feb. 5. Written by Ernest Thompson, the show will be performed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Tickets on sale for Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner

KINGSPORT — Tickets are now on sale for the Kingsport Chamber’s 76th Annual Dinner on Friday, Feb. 3 and will, for the 11th time, feature Party on the Moon, the No. 1 party band in the nation. The event will be held at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort...
KINGSPORT, TN

