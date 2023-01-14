Art that smells great! Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama covers Louis Vuitton’s iconic fragrances in her legendary polka-dots

Looks like someone has a fashion Idol. When Billy Idol, 67, accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week he was dressed in his signature rocker style — and so was his two-year-old granddaughter, Poppy Rebel Sable, who stole the show with her adorable punk look. The toddler —whose mother is Bonnie Blue Sable, Idol’s daughter by Linda Mathis — rocked a black ruffled dress with white ribbon accents along with pink floral tights and matching pink Dr. Marten boots ($65). She added a silver heart locket necklace and coordinating pink heart sunglasses for her punk princess look, posing...

5 DAYS AGO