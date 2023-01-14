ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers help identify underwater debris

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

PUNTA GORDA — With downed trees in canals, a loss of equipment and some vessels after Hurricane Ian, the city of Punta Gorda can’t pick up debris in waterways.

However, someone is helping.

Cathy Miller, city of Punta Gorda canal maintenance supervisor, recently told members of the Burnt Store Isles Canal Advisory Committee the city has a “garbage fairy” who removes waterway debris in the Candia Drive neighborhood.

“We have no way of getting stuff out of the water,” Miller said. “We have a garbage fairy who puts debris in the Candida area. Now, we make it a habit of going there to pick up (litter from the water) because we can put it in a truck which is wonderful.”

Miller said the city also has no way of removing junk including portable toilets, pieces of roofing materials, carports, and parts of manufactured home debris stuck in mangroves.

She said the city would wait until it floated in the water to try to get it removed by a contractor. However, members said some pieces won’t get “unstuck.”

Mangroves are protected in Florida. Members said they didn’t want volunteers to cut mangroves, only remove the hurricane debris.

“We (the city of Punta Gorda) will not be touching it,” Miller said.

Miller said Punta Gorda City Council member Mark Kuharski recently asked boat captains to volunteer to identify underwater debris for the city. About 30 boats spent a day identifying 33 areas of Burnt Store Isles that may need debris removal.

He said it would take months if the city had to do it. He said volunteers could get the job done more quickly.

Kuharski said he logged about 50 hits in the three canals he was assigned. He worked with Bob Hickey and John Welsh and other members of the Punta Gorda/Charlotte Harbor Boaters Alliance and Todd Helt and Miller with the city on the recent project.

Volunteers were assigned a specific zone to survey and were allowed to download a GIS mapping app that enabled them to upload “hits” along with photos and descriptions directly to the city in real time.

“Their task is not to identify or remove anything, just locate and report potential issues by Jan. 6,” he said. “City staff will attempt to identify the material and aggregate the estimated total volume in preparation for contracting for removal and applying for financial assistance from FEMA.”

Kuharski said while 50 hits may seem alarming, there’s only a handful of what he considers “hazards to navigation” underwater debris that are closer to the seawalls and not in the navigable channel.

“Almost all of what we located was on the bottom,” he said. “While I can only speak for Zone 2, based on what I saw, I would have no qualms about taking my 40-foot Sea Ray out. As always, mariners are advised to navigate the waterways with care.”

For more information, call 941-575-5071.

