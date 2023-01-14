ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Wake Up! Wags: Jersey

News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2guav2_0kEjKii400

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Jersey!

Jersey is a 3-year-old husky. He is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

For more information on how to bring this furry friend home, click here or view the full segment above.

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

