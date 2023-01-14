Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Electric blanket malfunction kills woman trapped inside house fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Just one day after being rescued from a Baltimore County house fire, police confirm the victim succumbed to her injuries. 61-year-old Kim Marie Wilson died after becoming trapped Monday in a fire at her home, Baltimore County police confirm. Fire crews responded to the 4100 block...
mocoshow.com
One Dead After Single Vehicle Collision on West Gude Drive
Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West Gude Drive in Rockville on Tuesday afternoon. According to MCPD, “On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 2:29 p.m., officers responded to the area of West Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Blvd. for the report of a single vehicle collision.
mocoshow.com
wfmd.com
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identity Released as Detectives Investigate West Gude Drive Fatality
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the area of West Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Blvd. in Rockville. At approximately 2:29 p.m., Montgomery County Police Officers and...
Woman's body found after Baltimore vacant home fire, homicide investigation underway
BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after firefighters found a woman's body inside a vacant rowhome Tuesday night. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a two-story house on the 400 block of N. East Avenue, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to find heavy smoke and the home engulfed in flames. Surrounding homes were not affected besides some smoke damage. The flames were so big they could be seen down the street. Baltimore City Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said they believe the home was vacant, but a woman's body was found inside. Her identity is unknown as of Wednesday morning. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation as the state medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.
wfmd.com
Damage From House Fire In Jefferson At Least $30,000
All occupants got out safely. House Fire in 2700 of Poffenberger Rd in Jefferson (Photos from Frederick County Fire & Rescue Services) Jefferosn, Md (KM) Damage is estimated at at least $35,000 from a house fire in Jefferson Sunday afternoon. Frederick County Fire and Rescue says the call went at...
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Detectives Investigate Residential Burglary on Dewey Road
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the 11800 block of Dewey Rd. Detectives have released photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 9 a.m., 4th District Officers responded to the location for the report of a burglary.
Pepco begins repairs to equipment damaged by November plane crash in Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Pepco has begun repairs on equipment that was damaged by a plane crash in November. Repair work is expected to last until February, according to the company. On Nov. 27, 2022, officials say a plane crashed into a Pepco transmission tower and damaged overhead lines...
wfmd.com
Lane Shift On Route 15 In Frederick County Friday
THURMONT, Md. (BW)- Route 15 northbound lanes will shift in Thurmont on Friday, January 20 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Route 15 bridge that stretches over Route 77 will undergo construction to replace the left lane bridge deck. Crews have installed a new bridge deck on the right...
1 in custody after barricade situation, fire in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders were called to a fire after a barricade situation in D.C. on Monday afternoon. Police said that they called Fire and EMS to an apartment building on 37th Place SE after a suspect set fire to the building. The fire started in the attic. One man had non-life-threatening […]
mocoshow.com
Two homes, vehicle hit during possible shootout in Prince William
Police in Prince William County are looking for two groups of people whom they believe may have been involved in a shootout after two homes and a vehicle in a Dale City-area neighborhood were hit by bullets.
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identity Released as Detectives Investigate Muncaster Mill Road Fatality
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal collision that occurred the morning of Sunday, January 15, 2023, in the area of Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane in Aspen Hill. At approximately 7:23 a.m., Montgomery County Police...
WGAL
Adams County coroner identifies woman killed in Route 15 crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash Friday afternoon. The coroner said 32-year-old Leanne Elliott, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, died after the crash on Route 15 in Latimore Township. State police said a man later drove through a barricade...
Man dead after head-on collision near his central Pa. home
A 61-year-old man was seen driving erratically Friday afternoon before he died in a head-on collision near home, authorities said. Yogesh Padalia, of the 2300 block of Molly Pitcher Highway, crashed around 4:30 p.m. Friday on the Molly Pitcher Highway near Chambersburg. He was driving a rental car and was seen driving erratically on the northbound side of the road before the crash, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Stolen Vehicle in Bethesda; Victim Left Engine Running While Inside Store
Police are investigating an automobile theft that occurred Monday afternoon in Bethesda. According to MCPD, “On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 2:03 p.m., MCP officers responded to the CVS Pharmacy in the 6900 block of Arlington Rd. in Bethesda for the report of a stolen vehicle. The preliminary...
