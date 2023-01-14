Read full article on original website
2024 Nissan GT-R Revealed With New Face And Nismo Special Edition
The 2024 Nissan GT-R has been revealed, with Nissan giving yet another facelift to the super sports car that's nearly old enough to drive. At the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, where Nissan will also showcase a new special edition Nissan Z, the Japanese automaker took the wraps off the latest facelift of the R35 GT-R, with a newly designed front end inspired by the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R and the return of the T-Spec.
Top Speed
JDM Royalty: A Deep Dive Into The Nissan GT-R R34 Market
The Skyline GT-R R34, produced by Nissan, was the fastest street-legal production car of its time. Known as 'Godzilla' on the car scene, it was (and still is) a real monster, a dream come to life, and a true legend all at the same time. One might think that the market for the R34 is a niche one, but with the new R35s doing well, and talks of an all-new R36, the 34 is starting to make cameos in all the right places. After 25 years, listings and sales of the famous R34 are on the move and laying down tread the world over.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Top Speed
Three Solid Alternatives To The Mercedes G-Wagen
The Mercedes G-Wagen, or G-Class as the cool kids prefer to call it, is an ideal luxury SUV if you're looking to feel like the belle of the ball. It's no surprise that it's so popular among those who can afford its pricey cost of around $140,000 since it's iconic, off-road competent, and luxurious. However, there are alternative luxury SUVs available if you want a comparable level of performance, features, and the sensation of being the life of the party without using all your funds. We'll look at three options that can compete with the classic Mercedes G-Wagen. These three SUVs will satisfy your needs regardless of whether you desire a sporting powerhouse, an elegant Italian beauty, or a rough-terrain conqueror.
5 Best Midsize 3-Row SUVs According to Edmunds
What are the midsized best three-SUVs according to the experts at Edmunds? The post 5 Best Midsize 3-Row SUVs According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best Used Coupes Under $20,000
According to Autotrader, the top five used coupes under $20,000 offer distinctive features while providing plenty of bang for your buck. The post 5 Best Used Coupes Under $20,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Honda launches $885 E-Cub electric moped, but it’s not what we hoped for
The world has been begging Honda for years to bring to market an electric version of its famous Cub line of motorbikes. Now the company has finally done it with the recently launched Honda Cub e:, though it’s not exactly what we were looking for. In case you aren’t...
Manhart Turns Audi S3 Into RS3 Hunter
The Audi S3 has received the Manhart treatment and been transformed into a spicy small sedan called the S 400 that will give the stock RS3 plenty to think about. Although the stock S3 is already very quick too, Manhart, a German-based tuner, knows how to make fast Audis look and go even better.
What Engine Comes In The 2023 Toyota GR Supra?
The 2023 Toyota GR Supra is equipped with a powerful 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine producing 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque, ensuring thrilling driving experience. The post What Engine Comes In The 2023 Toyota GR Supra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series : Here's Why This Time-Tested SUV Was Never Sold In The United States
Toyota had a long reputation for producing reliable vehicles, so it comes as quite a disappointment to many when the beloved Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series (J70) has always strangely been absent from the U.S. market. Over its near 40-year production run, the 70 has always been popular in several global markets including Africa, the Middle East, and Australia.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV
With our recent trip to South Carolina to test drive of the updated BMW X7 still fresh in mind, we found it rather serendipitous that a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class would land in our driveway. With keys to a GLS 450 in hand, we were eager to see how the Merc SUV would stack up. Comparing the two German powerhouses is not as straightforward as you'd think; both are big, three-row SUVs with six-figure price tags, acres of leather, and plenty of tech. However, the Mercedes starts on the back foot as BMW has just refreshed the X7 for 2023. Mercedes is sure to respond, but keep that in mind as we take you through our time with the GLS.
Tesla Gives a Little Taste of the Cybertruck
Chief Vehicle Designer Franz von Holzhausen says the truck that will go into production in June will have "pleasant surprises" for consumers.
Top Speed
This C5 Corvette And Fourth-Gen Camaro Z28 Drag Race Is An Epic Battle Of Classic American Sports Cars
What happens when two General Motors legends from the 1990s line up for a good old-fashioned drag race? Recently, the gang over at The Fast Lane (TFL) put on their classics channel a drag race featuring a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette and a 1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28, and the results are thrilling. Both cars are about the same age and both are powered by the legendary GM LS1 - the Camaro pushing out 305 horsepower while the same engine in the Corvette was tuned a bit differently and made 345 horsepower. So, which one of them is able to put the power to the pavement and get down the drag strip quicker?
The Verge
Tesla’s big price cuts mean ‘a major shift in the EV market’
Can Tesla remain the leader in the modern electric vehicle market it effectively created?. That question has been on the mind of EV buyers, investors, analysts, industry watchers, and Elon Musk stans for months now. That’s especially been the case as questions over demand in China and the US — not to mention the Twitter drama — seemed to cast a shadow on the electric automaker’s success story.
Top Speed
Could Budget-Friendly EVs From Ford, End Tesla's Market Dominance?
Although Tesla remains a dominant force in the electric vehicle space in the U.S. today, CNBC reports that it made up for just 5.1 percent of the 10.22 million vehicles registered in the third quarter of last year. Ford meanwhile occupies a distant second spot with Hyundai in third place.
NASDAQ
Ford's Defining Electric Vehicle Is Crushing It, and It's a Big Deal
Investors widely understand two things about the automotive industry: Trucks drive massive profits for manufacturers, and the future is trending toward electric vehicles. In the past, those two talking points have caused concern for some auto investors, because it wasn't a guarantee that electric trucks would be adopted as readily as cars.
Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend
When searching for the best 2023 SUV to buy there are a lot of great options. Here are the best 2023 SUVs you'll want to look at. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
One in Five New Car Buyers Opted for 84-Month Financing Last Fall
GettyLured by lower monthly payments, more carbuyers opted for 7-year loans in 2022 than ever before.
The Acura TLX Has 3 Advantages Over the BMW 3 Series
The 2022 Acura TLX does a few things to stand out from the crowd. The post The Acura TLX Has 3 Advantages Over the BMW 3 Series appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
10 Surprising Facts About The KTM 1290 Super Duke R
In the world of naked sports bikes, the KTM 1290 Super Duke R is arguably the king of the hill. Aggressive styling, a hugely powerful engine, and uncompromising dynamics all add up to a motorcycle that is fierce enough for expert riders but which still has a softer side to it if you don’t feel like unleashing all the fury. Introduced in 2014, it took the motorcycling world by storm and, in its latest third-generation guise, it is faster, sharper, and more rewarding than ever.
