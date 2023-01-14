It’s useful to know how to change language on Netflix. Whether you are bi-lingual, holding an international movie night, or just fancy a challenge, once you know how to change Netflix language you should be able to navigate the Netflix menus in a language of your choice and enjoy the best Netflix shows however you feel comfortable.

As one of the best streaming services available, Netflix also has plenty of choice when it comes to subtitles and audio dubbing for its content. So we'll show you how to change Netflix language for both the menus and the individual shows/movies.

How to change Netflix language: Browser

Go to your account settings Select a user profile Go to Language and select Change Select a display language Click Save

1. On the home page, select the account profile icon in the top right corner.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Select Account from the drop down menu.

(Image credit: Future)

3. In the account menu scroll down and select the user profile you wish to change the language settings for.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Under language, select Change .

(Image credit: Future)

5. Check the box for the Display Language you want and clickSave .

(Image credit: Future)

How to change Netflix language: Android, iPhone and iPad

Tap the profile icon Tap Manage Profiles Tap the profile you wish to change Tap Display Language Tap the language you'd like

Note : the following screenshots were taken on an Android device, but the steps should be similar on other devices.

1. On the home screen of the Netflix App, tap the profile icon in the top right corner. Then on the drop-down menu tap Manage Profiles .

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap the profile you wish to change the language for and then select Display language .

(Image credit: Future)

3. Tap the language you wish to have the Netflix menus in.

(Image credit: Future)

How to change subtitle and audio language on Netflix

This feature changes the default audio and subtitle language of content on Netflix, as opposed to just the language of menus. Changing this setting will replace the dialogue in content with new actors dubbed over in your language of choice — providing it's available.

Select the account profile icon Select account Select a user profile Go to Language then select Change Select a language and save

1. On the home page select the account profile icon in the top right.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Select Account from the drop down menu.

(Image credit: Future)

3. In the account menu scroll down and select the user profile you wish to change the language settings for.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Under language click Change.

(Image credit: Future)

5. To change the default language of subtitles and audio, scroll down and select a language for programmes and films . Then Select save .

(Image credit: Future)

6. To change subtitles and audio on the fly, simply start watching and then select the speech bubble icon.

(Image credit: Future)

How to change subtitle and audio language on Netflix for Android, iPhone and iPad

Tap the profile icon Tap Manage Profiles Tap the profile you wish to change Tap Audio & Subtitle Languages Tap the language you want

Note: the following screenshots were taken on an Android device, but the steps should be similar on other devices.

1. On the home screen of the Netflix App, tap the profile icon in the top right corner. Then on the drop-down menu tap Manage Profiles .

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap the profile you wish to change the language for and then select Audio & Subtitle languages .

(Image credit: Future)

3. Tap the language you wish to have content dubbed in.

(Image credit: Future)

There you go, happy watching/browsing! Netflix has up to 37 different languages to choose from when it comes to subtitles and up to 34 dubbed languages so some combination of the two is bound to be exactly what you’re looking for.

