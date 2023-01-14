The seeds and pairings for the 87th Annual National Trail Conference Tournament have been released and action is set to get underway one week from today on Monday, January 23 at Altamont High School. Host Altamont has drawn the top seed for the tournament with followed by North Clay and St. Anthony as the second and third seed. Windsor/Stew-Stras is the #4 seed with Dieterich as the #5 seed and St. Elmo-Brownstown as the #6 seed. Rounding out the field is South Central at #7, Neoga at #8 and CHBC at #9. Neoga and CHBC will play the first game of the tournament on Monday at 6:15 with the winner moving into the quarterfinal round that will start on Tuesday with Altamont against the Neoga/CHBC winner at 6:15pm and WSS against Dieterich immediately following the first game. The other two quarterfinals games will be on Wednesday night with North Clay against South Central at 6:15pm to be followed by St. Anthony against SEB. The tournament will continue in Thursday and Friday nights before the place games will be held on Saturday, wrapping up with the Championship game at 7:30pm on Saturday night.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO