i70sports.com
South Central bounces back, gets win over Neoga
South Central bounced back from a mini-2 game losing streak as they defeated Neoga on Tuesday. South Central controlled the game and led throughout, leading 32 to 21 at halftime and leading by 17 going into the 4th quarter. South Central ends the 2 game losing streaking and improves to 14-6 on the season. South Central will next be in action on Friday when they host CHBC.
i70sports.com
SEB Beats Martinsville for 6th Straight Win
St. Elmo-Brownstown pushed their win streak up to six games, getting a 57-44 Egyptian Illini Conference win at home over Martinsville on Tuesday night. The Eagles were able to get out to a four-point lead, 16-12, by the end of the first quarter but it was the second quarter that would see the SEB offense and defense pick up, outscoring the BlueStreaks 13-6 for a 29-18 lead at halftime. Martinsville would swing momentum their way and come out strong in the third quarter and cutting the SEB lead to three, 40-37, after outscoring the Eagles 19-11. Just as they did in the second quarter though, the Eagles quickly bounced back for a 17-7 run in the fourth to go on for the 57-44 win. SEB moves to 13-5 on the season and 2-0 in the EIC. They will play their third straight EIC game in a row when they travel to Mulberry Grove on Friday night.
i70sports.com
Vandalia, South Central and Altamont Girls in Tournament Action Tonight
Three area girls teams will resume tournament play tonight after a day off. At the Vandalia Mid-Winter Tournament, the host and fourth-seeded Lady Vandals will play for a shot at the Championship game, taking on top-seeded Effingham in the first championship semifinal game at 6:00pm. That will be followed by #2 seed Mascoutah and #3 seed Greenville at 7:30pm.
i70sports.com
Vandals with big second half rally to pick up win over Hamilton Co to open play in the BIT
The Vandals rallied in the second half to come away with a victory in their opening game of the Benton Invitational Tournament. The Vandals trailed 30 to 20 at halftime and 36-23 with 5:10 remaining in the 3rd quarter. But, the Vandals held the Foxes to 14 points in the final 13 minutes of the game and rallied their offense in the second half to come away with a 56 to 50 win. The Vandals are now 10-8 on the season. They will next be in action at the BIT when they take on the host-Benton Rangers on Wednesday at 5:30 pm.
i70sports.com
BSE Beats Central A&M at NTC-CIC Shootout for 5th Straight Win
Brownstown-St. Elmo girls basketball won its fifth straight game and did so in a big way, beating Central A&M 46-15 on Saturday as part of the NTC-CIC Shootout at Warrensburg-Latham High School. The win moves the Bombers to 17-6 on the season. They will begin play in the National Trail Conference Tournament on Monday as the #6 seed and will face #3 seed CHBC at 1:00pm at Beecher City High School.
i70sports.com
87th Annual NTC Tournament Bracket Released, Altamont Earns Top Seed
The seeds and pairings for the 87th Annual National Trail Conference Tournament have been released and action is set to get underway one week from today on Monday, January 23 at Altamont High School. Host Altamont has drawn the top seed for the tournament with followed by North Clay and St. Anthony as the second and third seed. Windsor/Stew-Stras is the #4 seed with Dieterich as the #5 seed and St. Elmo-Brownstown as the #6 seed. Rounding out the field is South Central at #7, Neoga at #8 and CHBC at #9. Neoga and CHBC will play the first game of the tournament on Monday at 6:15 with the winner moving into the quarterfinal round that will start on Tuesday with Altamont against the Neoga/CHBC winner at 6:15pm and WSS against Dieterich immediately following the first game. The other two quarterfinals games will be on Wednesday night with North Clay against South Central at 6:15pm to be followed by St. Anthony against SEB. The tournament will continue in Thursday and Friday nights before the place games will be held on Saturday, wrapping up with the Championship game at 7:30pm on Saturday night.
i70sports.com
Girls National Trail Conference Tournament Gets Underway Today
The 2023 National Trail Conference Girls Basketball Tournament will get underway today at Beecher City High School with the play-in game and three of the four quarterfinal round games being played. #8 seed South Central and #9 seed Windsor/Stew-Stras get the day started at 10:00am in the play-in game with the winner to play in the fourth quarterfinal game against top-seeded Neoga on Wednesday evening. The first quarterfinal game will be at 11:30am with #2 St. Anthony taking on #7 Dieterich followed by #3 CHBC and #6 Brownstown-St. Elmo facing off at 1:00pm. The third and last quarterfinal game to be played on Monday will be #4 North Clay against #5 Altamont at 2:30pm. The tournament continues on Wednesday with the fourth quarterfinal game, the consolation bracket quarterfinal game and the first consolation semifinal game.
i70sports.com
Ramsey Finishes Pool Play 0-2 at Rick McGraw Memorial Invitational
After hanging tight throughout the first half, Ramsey would be outscored by 14 points in the second half as they fall to Hillsboro 60-45 to wrap up pool play at the Rick McGraw Memorial Invitational Tournament hosted by Litchfield. After a low scoring first quarter, the Rams would trail 10-9 at the end of the first quarter. The two teams would be even in the second quarter, each putting up 10 points and Ramsey remained down by just a point, 20-19, at halftime. It would be the Hiltoppers who would come out with the hotter hand in the third quarter, with a 17-10 run stretching their lead to 37-29 to start the fourth quarter. The scoring tempo would kick up a notch in the fourth with Hillsboro outscoring Ramsey 23-16 to pull away for the 60-45 win over the Rams. Ramsey is 5-13 now on the season and will drop into the tournament’s 9th place bracket where they will take on either Father McGivney or Nokomis at 7:30pm on Thursday.
i70sports.com
Vandalia Girls Mid-Winter Tournament Kicks Off Today With New Format
The 2nd Annual Vandalia Girls Mid-Winter Tournament will open up play today with a new format compared to last year’s tournament. After being styled as a 5-team, round robin style tournament for the first year, the field has been expanded to eight teams and will now be a bracketed tournament. Monday’s first day of play feature all four quarterfinal round games. The day will start off with top-seeded Effingham taking on #8 seed Madison at 10:00am before the 4th-seeded Lady Vandals face #5 seed Salem at 11:30am. The #3 seed Greenville will take on #6 seed Centralia at 1:00pm before the day wraps up with #2 Mascoutah facing #7 seed Wesclin at 2:30pm. The tournament will resume on Wednesday with the two championship semifinal games while Thursday will feature the two consolation semifinal games. The tournament wraps up with the four place games on Saturday beginning with the 7th place game at 10:00am, the 5th Place game at 11:30am, the 3rd Place game at 1:00pm and the Championship game at 2:30pm.
Effingham Radio
Douglas C. Althoff, 69
Douglas C. Althoff, 69, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Willowbrook of Effingham. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 with a 6:00 p.m. walk-through by the Effingham Retired Volunteer Firefighters Association and a 7:00 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Tracy Lynn Painter, 60
Tracy Lynn Painter, 60, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 16th, 2023
A 56-year-old rural Odin woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery. Jill Simonton of Westline Road is accused of shoving deputies and resisting being handcuffed. Deputies had initially been called to Simonton’s home to a domestic dispute. 30-year-old Xavier Goostree of Belle Rive...
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
Central Illinois opposition mounts against proposed CO2 pipeline
(The Center Square) – Opposition is mounting among farmers and other residents in central Illinois who are concerned about the Texas corporation Navigator’s proposal to build a 1,300-mile steel pipeline to transport highly pressurized, compressed CO2 across their counties. The pipeline would be 20 inches wide and be...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 15th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old homeless Centralia woman for theft and obstructing ID. Samantha Olston was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a self-propelled roofing trailer from a business on US 50 just west of the overpass in Odin. The trailer is valued at $38,000. The theft was reported on Saturday.
Effingham Radio
Local Fire Protection Districts Participate In Live Fire Burn
On Saturday, 1/14/2023, Firefighters from Teutopolis, Montrose, Dieterich, Sigel, Shumway, and Neoga Fire Protection Districts participated in a LIVE FIRE BURN in an aquired residential structure in the Montrose Fire Protection District. Firefighters sharpened their individual skills in interior fire tactics, hose advancement, fire streams, pumping, and rural water supply.
UPDATE: I-57 reopens near Arcola after two hurt in ‘serious’ crash
Update 1:00 p.m. All lanes of Interstate 57 near Arcola have reopened to traffic. Update 11:10 a.m. State Police said two people were hurt in the crash near Arcola, one of whom was injured seriously enough to be airlifted to the hospital. Officials said the commercial vehicle slowed down in traffic to pull onto the […]
19-year-old Springfield man convicted of first-degree murder in Hammond shooting
HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced today that 19-year-old Jerome Schmidt of Springfield has been convicted of first-degree murder. At approximately 3 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department responded to Michael J. Brown’s home in Hammond. Mr. Brown had gone outside to investigate […]
Effingham Radio
Wheeler Man Sentenced To Prison For Burglary Of Two Local Residences
A Wheeler man has been sentenced to six years in prison for burglaries at two Effingham homes. He also stole a vehicle. Paul A. Beville, 47, of Wheeler was arrested on two counts of residential burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property. It was reported that Paul took items from two homes in Effingham and stole one of the vehicles. All stolen property was safely returned.
newschannel20.com
Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
