St. Elmo-Brownstown pushed their win streak up to six games, getting a 57-44 Egyptian Illini Conference win at home over Martinsville on Tuesday night. The Eagles were able to get out to a four-point lead, 16-12, by the end of the first quarter but it was the second quarter that would see the SEB offense and defense pick up, outscoring the BlueStreaks 13-6 for a 29-18 lead at halftime. Martinsville would swing momentum their way and come out strong in the third quarter and cutting the SEB lead to three, 40-37, after outscoring the Eagles 19-11. Just as they did in the second quarter though, the Eagles quickly bounced back for a 17-7 run in the fourth to go on for the 57-44 win. SEB moves to 13-5 on the season and 2-0 in the EIC. They will play their third straight EIC game in a row when they travel to Mulberry Grove on Friday night.

MARTINSVILLE, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO