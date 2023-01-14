Read full article on original website
SEB Beats Martinsville for 6th Straight Win
St. Elmo-Brownstown pushed their win streak up to six games, getting a 57-44 Egyptian Illini Conference win at home over Martinsville on Tuesday night. The Eagles were able to get out to a four-point lead, 16-12, by the end of the first quarter but it was the second quarter that would see the SEB offense and defense pick up, outscoring the BlueStreaks 13-6 for a 29-18 lead at halftime. Martinsville would swing momentum their way and come out strong in the third quarter and cutting the SEB lead to three, 40-37, after outscoring the Eagles 19-11. Just as they did in the second quarter though, the Eagles quickly bounced back for a 17-7 run in the fourth to go on for the 57-44 win. SEB moves to 13-5 on the season and 2-0 in the EIC. They will play their third straight EIC game in a row when they travel to Mulberry Grove on Friday night.
Vandalia, South Central and Altamont Girls in Tournament Action Tonight
Three area girls teams will resume tournament play tonight after a day off. At the Vandalia Mid-Winter Tournament, the host and fourth-seeded Lady Vandals will play for a shot at the Championship game, taking on top-seeded Effingham in the first championship semifinal game at 6:00pm. That will be followed by #2 seed Mascoutah and #3 seed Greenville at 7:30pm.
South Central bounces back, gets win over Neoga
South Central bounced back from a mini-2 game losing streak as they defeated Neoga on Tuesday. South Central controlled the game and led throughout, leading 32 to 21 at halftime and leading by 17 going into the 4th quarter. South Central ends the 2 game losing streaking and improves to 14-6 on the season. South Central will next be in action on Friday when they host CHBC.
Vandals with big second half rally to pick up win over Hamilton Co to open play in the BIT
The Vandals rallied in the second half to come away with a victory in their opening game of the Benton Invitational Tournament. The Vandals trailed 30 to 20 at halftime and 36-23 with 5:10 remaining in the 3rd quarter. But, the Vandals held the Foxes to 14 points in the final 13 minutes of the game and rallied their offense in the second half to come away with a 56 to 50 win. The Vandals are now 10-8 on the season. They will next be in action at the BIT when they take on the host-Benton Rangers on Wednesday at 5:30 pm.
Girls National Trail Conference Tournament Gets Underway Today
The 2023 National Trail Conference Girls Basketball Tournament will get underway today at Beecher City High School with the play-in game and three of the four quarterfinal round games being played. #8 seed South Central and #9 seed Windsor/Stew-Stras get the day started at 10:00am in the play-in game with the winner to play in the fourth quarterfinal game against top-seeded Neoga on Wednesday evening. The first quarterfinal game will be at 11:30am with #2 St. Anthony taking on #7 Dieterich followed by #3 CHBC and #6 Brownstown-St. Elmo facing off at 1:00pm. The third and last quarterfinal game to be played on Monday will be #4 North Clay against #5 Altamont at 2:30pm. The tournament continues on Wednesday with the fourth quarterfinal game, the consolation bracket quarterfinal game and the first consolation semifinal game.
BSE Beats Central A&M at NTC-CIC Shootout for 5th Straight Win
Brownstown-St. Elmo girls basketball won its fifth straight game and did so in a big way, beating Central A&M 46-15 on Saturday as part of the NTC-CIC Shootout at Warrensburg-Latham High School. The win moves the Bombers to 17-6 on the season. They will begin play in the National Trail Conference Tournament on Monday as the #6 seed and will face #3 seed CHBC at 1:00pm at Beecher City High School.
Vandalia Girls Mid-Winter Tournament Kicks Off Today With New Format
The 2nd Annual Vandalia Girls Mid-Winter Tournament will open up play today with a new format compared to last year’s tournament. After being styled as a 5-team, round robin style tournament for the first year, the field has been expanded to eight teams and will now be a bracketed tournament. Monday’s first day of play feature all four quarterfinal round games. The day will start off with top-seeded Effingham taking on #8 seed Madison at 10:00am before the 4th-seeded Lady Vandals face #5 seed Salem at 11:30am. The #3 seed Greenville will take on #6 seed Centralia at 1:00pm before the day wraps up with #2 Mascoutah facing #7 seed Wesclin at 2:30pm. The tournament will resume on Wednesday with the two championship semifinal games while Thursday will feature the two consolation semifinal games. The tournament wraps up with the four place games on Saturday beginning with the 7th place game at 10:00am, the 5th Place game at 11:30am, the 3rd Place game at 1:00pm and the Championship game at 2:30pm.
Springfield, January 17 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Illinois Lottery players wing big in Mega Millions draw
One lucky player in Maine won the massive $1.348 billion Mega Millions jackpot last night – the second largest prize in Mega Millions history. Across Illinois, lottery players waited in long lines to snatch up tickets and now many will be queuing up to claim their prizes. Seven Illinois...
Douglas C. Althoff, 69
Douglas C. Althoff, 69, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Willowbrook of Effingham. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 with a 6:00 p.m. walk-through by the Effingham Retired Volunteer Firefighters Association and a 7:00 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
2023 01/18 – Terri Garden
Terri Gwen Garden, age 64 of Salem, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. Terri was born on May 19, 1958, in Centralia the daughter of Charles and Mary (Phillips) Freeman. She is survived by her son, Charles Garden, and wife Cheryl...
Monday morning fire damages Centralia home
Fire damaged a Centralia home Monday morning. The fire was at the Darrell Jones, Sr. home at 1002 North Maple. No one was home when the fire was spotted by a neighbor. The fire caused heavy damage to the attic but did not burn through the roof. While most of the fire was kept out of the living area, there was heavy heat and smoke damage.
What Illinois Made This List of ‘Angriest’ in American? Son of a…
Well SON OF A... There's a list of the "Angriest" cities in America, and one f****** city in Illinois made this M&%# F@+$% list! Thrillist. America the Beautiful, and filled with piss and vinegar. There are some places across the country that have a bit of an attitude. I get it, I do. There's a lot out there that can get under your skin for sure. I mean just look at the price of eggs, what the hell. See I'm angry already! Grr!
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Evanston, 6 other Illinois Lottery players win slice of prize
Although one person in Maine won the massive $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, seven Illinois Lottery players are also getting a slice of the winnings.
Illinois Resident Wins $1 Million on Mega Millions Drawing
It may not have been the historic $1.35 billion jackpot, but one lucky player in Illinois woke up a millionaire, thanks to matching all five numbers in last night's Mega Millions drawing. While it's currently unknown where in Illinois the ticket was sold, the Illinois Lottery confirms that one Illinois...
Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois
A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
NWS Says Recipe is Right for Snow in Missouri & Illinois Soon
The National Weather Service is warning that even though we haven't had much snow so far this winter, the recipe is right for Missouri and Illinois to both see snowfall and possibly soon. I want to be clear that this is not a forecast. It's an interesting share today by...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Illinois
Illinois is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Illinois!
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
