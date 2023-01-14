Read full article on original website
Vandalia, South Central and Altamont Girls in Tournament Action Tonight
Three area girls teams will resume tournament play tonight after a day off. At the Vandalia Mid-Winter Tournament, the host and fourth-seeded Lady Vandals will play for a shot at the Championship game, taking on top-seeded Effingham in the first championship semifinal game at 6:00pm. That will be followed by #2 seed Mascoutah and #3 seed Greenville at 7:30pm.
South Central bounces back, gets win over Neoga
South Central bounced back from a mini-2 game losing streak as they defeated Neoga on Tuesday. South Central controlled the game and led throughout, leading 32 to 21 at halftime and leading by 17 going into the 4th quarter. South Central ends the 2 game losing streaking and improves to 14-6 on the season. South Central will next be in action on Friday when they host CHBC.
Altamont Makes It 11 Straight With Win Over CHBC
The Altamont Indians have ran their win streak to 11 as they defeated the Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Bobcats 72-46 on Tuesday night in National Trail Conference action. The Indians would get their offense out to just a bit of a quicker start than the Bobcats for an 18-11 first quarter lead, with Jared Hammer hitting two three-pointers to lead the way for Altamont and Clayton Wojcik putting in 6 points in the quarter for the Bobcats. CHBC would come out and outscore Altamont 15-11 in the second quarter as Carter Bain would hit a pair of 3’s and Kaidyn Calame would hit a three and another basket to pull CHBC within three points, 29-26 at halftime. Altamont would catch fire in the second half as Mason Robinson would drop 10 points in the third quarter and the Indians would outpace the Bobcats 20-10 to push their lead out to 49-36. The Indians kept that momentum going in the fourth with Dillan Elam netting 9 points to help Altamont outscore the Bobcats 23-10 and close out the 72-46 win. Altamont is now 16-3 on the season with the 11-game win streak and stays undefeated in the NTC at 4-0. CHBC drops to 6-14 overall and 0-5 in the NTC. Altamont will now be off until next Tuesday when they begin play in the NTC Tournament quarterfinals at 6:15pm against the winner of the tournament’s play-in game between CHBC and Neoga. CHBC will have one more game before NTC Tournament play, as they will be at South Central on Friday for another regular season NTC matchup.
SEB Beats Martinsville for 6th Straight Win
St. Elmo-Brownstown pushed their win streak up to six games, getting a 57-44 Egyptian Illini Conference win at home over Martinsville on Tuesday night. The Eagles were able to get out to a four-point lead, 16-12, by the end of the first quarter but it was the second quarter that would see the SEB offense and defense pick up, outscoring the BlueStreaks 13-6 for a 29-18 lead at halftime. Martinsville would swing momentum their way and come out strong in the third quarter and cutting the SEB lead to three, 40-37, after outscoring the Eagles 19-11. Just as they did in the second quarter though, the Eagles quickly bounced back for a 17-7 run in the fourth to go on for the 57-44 win. SEB moves to 13-5 on the season and 2-0 in the EIC. They will play their third straight EIC game in a row when they travel to Mulberry Grove on Friday night.
Girls National Trail Conference Tournament Gets Underway Today
The 2023 National Trail Conference Girls Basketball Tournament will get underway today at Beecher City High School with the play-in game and three of the four quarterfinal round games being played. #8 seed South Central and #9 seed Windsor/Stew-Stras get the day started at 10:00am in the play-in game with the winner to play in the fourth quarterfinal game against top-seeded Neoga on Wednesday evening. The first quarterfinal game will be at 11:30am with #2 St. Anthony taking on #7 Dieterich followed by #3 CHBC and #6 Brownstown-St. Elmo facing off at 1:00pm. The third and last quarterfinal game to be played on Monday will be #4 North Clay against #5 Altamont at 2:30pm. The tournament continues on Wednesday with the fourth quarterfinal game, the consolation bracket quarterfinal game and the first consolation semifinal game.
87th Annual NTC Tournament Bracket Released, Altamont Earns Top Seed
The seeds and pairings for the 87th Annual National Trail Conference Tournament have been released and action is set to get underway one week from today on Monday, January 23 at Altamont High School. Host Altamont has drawn the top seed for the tournament with followed by North Clay and St. Anthony as the second and third seed. Windsor/Stew-Stras is the #4 seed with Dieterich as the #5 seed and St. Elmo-Brownstown as the #6 seed. Rounding out the field is South Central at #7, Neoga at #8 and CHBC at #9. Neoga and CHBC will play the first game of the tournament on Monday at 6:15 with the winner moving into the quarterfinal round that will start on Tuesday with Altamont against the Neoga/CHBC winner at 6:15pm and WSS against Dieterich immediately following the first game. The other two quarterfinals games will be on Wednesday night with North Clay against South Central at 6:15pm to be followed by St. Anthony against SEB. The tournament will continue in Thursday and Friday nights before the place games will be held on Saturday, wrapping up with the Championship game at 7:30pm on Saturday night.
Altamont Indians #4 in Latest 1A Rankings, Set to Try for 11th Straight Win
One month after their last loss on December 17, the Altamont Indians will try to reach 11 straight wins when they host Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City on Tuesday night. The Indians also head into the game as the current #4 ranked team in Class 1A according to the Associated Press rankings. Altamont received the #4 ranking, up from the 10th spot the week before, prior to their 61-43 win on Friday night over North Clay who was the 14th ranked vote getter last week. Altamont sits behind #1 Jacksonville Routt, #2 Decatur LSA and #3 Pecatonica in the Top 10 and made the largest jump in the poll with their 6 spot improvement. After Tuesday night’s game, the Indians will take a six day break before the National Trail Conference Tournament gets underway and the top-seeded Indians play their quarterfinal game on Tuesday, January 24 against the winner of the tournament’s play-in game between #8 seed Neoga and #9 seed CHBC.
Vandals Begin Play in Benton Tournament Tonight
Vandalia will begin play in the Benton Invitational Tournament tonight with the first of their five games in the round robin style tournament. The Vandals head into the tournament after having won five of their last six games including an overtime win on the road at Flora on Saturday night. Vandalia will face Hamilton County tonight at 5:30pm before having a day off and then taking on host Benton on Wednesday at 5:30pm. The Vandals will get another day off on Thursday and then will have a long 24 hours, playing three games in that time, starting with Mounds Meridian at 8:30pm Friday night before wrapping up the tournament on Saturday against Pinckneyville at 1:00pm and Sesser-Valier at 7:00pm.
Vandalia Girls Mid-Winter Tournament Kicks Off Today With New Format
The 2nd Annual Vandalia Girls Mid-Winter Tournament will open up play today with a new format compared to last year’s tournament. After being styled as a 5-team, round robin style tournament for the first year, the field has been expanded to eight teams and will now be a bracketed tournament. Monday’s first day of play feature all four quarterfinal round games. The day will start off with top-seeded Effingham taking on #8 seed Madison at 10:00am before the 4th-seeded Lady Vandals face #5 seed Salem at 11:30am. The #3 seed Greenville will take on #6 seed Centralia at 1:00pm before the day wraps up with #2 Mascoutah facing #7 seed Wesclin at 2:30pm. The tournament will resume on Wednesday with the two championship semifinal games while Thursday will feature the two consolation semifinal games. The tournament wraps up with the four place games on Saturday beginning with the 7th place game at 10:00am, the 5th Place game at 11:30am, the 3rd Place game at 1:00pm and the Championship game at 2:30pm.
Douglas C. Althoff, 69
Douglas C. Althoff, 69, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Willowbrook of Effingham. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 with a 6:00 p.m. walk-through by the Effingham Retired Volunteer Firefighters Association and a 7:00 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
Local Fire Protection Districts Participate In Live Fire Burn
On Saturday, 1/14/2023, Firefighters from Teutopolis, Montrose, Dieterich, Sigel, Shumway, and Neoga Fire Protection Districts participated in a LIVE FIRE BURN in an aquired residential structure in the Montrose Fire Protection District. Firefighters sharpened their individual skills in interior fire tactics, hose advancement, fire streams, pumping, and rural water supply.
Tracy Lynn Painter, 60
Tracy Lynn Painter, 60, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Police Beat for Monday, January 16th, 2023
A 56-year-old rural Odin woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery. Jill Simonton of Westline Road is accused of shoving deputies and resisting being handcuffed. Deputies had initially been called to Simonton’s home to a domestic dispute. 30-year-old Xavier Goostree of Belle Rive...
Police Beat for Sunday, January 15th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old homeless Centralia woman for theft and obstructing ID. Samantha Olston was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a self-propelled roofing trailer from a business on US 50 just west of the overpass in Odin. The trailer is valued at $38,000. The theft was reported on Saturday.
UPDATE: I-57 reopens near Arcola after two hurt in ‘serious’ crash
Update 1:00 p.m. All lanes of Interstate 57 near Arcola have reopened to traffic. Update 11:10 a.m. State Police said two people were hurt in the crash near Arcola, one of whom was injured seriously enough to be airlifted to the hospital. Officials said the commercial vehicle slowed down in traffic to pull onto the […]
Police Beat for Saturday, January 14th, 2023
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Jeremy Lippert, who told police he was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on pending possession of methamphetamine and controlled substances. The bond is set at $25,000.
19-year-old Springfield man convicted of first-degree murder in Hammond shooting
HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced today that 19-year-old Jerome Schmidt of Springfield has been convicted of first-degree murder. At approximately 3 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department responded to Michael J. Brown’s home in Hammond. Mr. Brown had gone outside to investigate […]
Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
