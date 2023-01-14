The Altamont Indians have ran their win streak to 11 as they defeated the Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Bobcats 72-46 on Tuesday night in National Trail Conference action. The Indians would get their offense out to just a bit of a quicker start than the Bobcats for an 18-11 first quarter lead, with Jared Hammer hitting two three-pointers to lead the way for Altamont and Clayton Wojcik putting in 6 points in the quarter for the Bobcats. CHBC would come out and outscore Altamont 15-11 in the second quarter as Carter Bain would hit a pair of 3’s and Kaidyn Calame would hit a three and another basket to pull CHBC within three points, 29-26 at halftime. Altamont would catch fire in the second half as Mason Robinson would drop 10 points in the third quarter and the Indians would outpace the Bobcats 20-10 to push their lead out to 49-36. The Indians kept that momentum going in the fourth with Dillan Elam netting 9 points to help Altamont outscore the Bobcats 23-10 and close out the 72-46 win. Altamont is now 16-3 on the season with the 11-game win streak and stays undefeated in the NTC at 4-0. CHBC drops to 6-14 overall and 0-5 in the NTC. Altamont will now be off until next Tuesday when they begin play in the NTC Tournament quarterfinals at 6:15pm against the winner of the tournament’s play-in game between CHBC and Neoga. CHBC will have one more game before NTC Tournament play, as they will be at South Central on Friday for another regular season NTC matchup.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO