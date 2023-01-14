A day after the Knicks’ foul-filled loss to the Raptors, the NBA reviewed the film and cleared its officials of wrongdoing — late in the game at least. The league’s Last Two Minute Report, released Tuesday, did not find a missed call (or a missed no-call) in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime in the Knicks’ 123-121 loss at the Garden on Monday night. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said he wanted to review the film first before criticizing the officials, but acknowledged, “It was hard to tell what a foul was.” On one play, which has drawn scrutiny, the NBA admitted...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO