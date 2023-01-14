Read full article on original website
Auburn gymnastics moves to No. 7 with two road scores
Ahead of the first home meet of the season Friday, the Auburn gymnastics team moved to No. 7 in the country and still stands as the second-best team in scoring in the SEC. After laying down the nation’s fifth-best score in the opener in Las Vegas on Jan. 7, Auburn now has the seventh-best scoring average after a dual loss last Friday at No. 2 Florida.
Johni Broome, Auburn frontcourt tasked with containing another talented SEC big man
Following Auburn’s win against Florida last month, Johni Broome said he’d been waiting for his matchup with Colin Castleton, the Gators’ talented, high-scoring center. Now he faces another sizable challenge: 6-foot-10 LSU big man KJ Williams. No. 16 Auburn takes on LSU at 6 p.m. Wednesday in...
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News.
Auburn climbs five spots, ties program record for consecutive weeks ranked in AP Top 25
Auburn men’s basketball checked in at No. 16 in the Associated Press’ Top 25 Poll this week. It marked a five-spot climb for the Tigers after an undefeated week against Ole Miss and Mississippi State, but it also tied a program record of 30 consecutive weeks ranked in the AP Poll.
Auburn sets date for 2023 A-Day game
Fans will get their first look at next season's Auburn football squad in early April, as the program announced Tuesday that its annual A-Day spring game would take place April 8 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game, though a scrimmage, will technically be Auburn's first under new head coach Hugh Freeze....
Carr's 20, Allen's double-double lead Auburn High past Opelika
The Auburn High boys basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away from Opelika and win the rivalry showdown between the teams last Friday night in Opelika. Auburn High won 75-59 to move to 18-2 on the season. Ja Carr scored 20 points to lead Auburn High. The...
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening, then fog developing overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Lee County Humane Society plans to expand and create more space for large dogs
The Lee County Humane Society is kicking off the new year with a project to expanded the shelter, creating more space specifically for large dogs. With the population increase in Auburn and Opelika, the Humane Society has been at nearly full capacity for about two years. Jenny Warren, the outreach...
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 6:06 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy recovers from exposure to hazardous substance, investigation ongoing
A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is said to be recovering from exposure to a hazardous substance that investigators said could have been Fentanyl. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said nothing has been confirmed yet, but that they are fortunate that Narcan was available and applied immediately. Friday night at...
