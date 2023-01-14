ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn gymnastics moves to No. 7 with two road scores

Ahead of the first home meet of the season Friday, the Auburn gymnastics team moved to No. 7 in the country and still stands as the second-best team in scoring in the SEC. After laying down the nation’s fifth-best score in the opener in Las Vegas on Jan. 7, Auburn now has the seventh-best scoring average after a dual loss last Friday at No. 2 Florida.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn sets date for 2023 A-Day game

Fans will get their first look at next season's Auburn football squad in early April, as the program announced Tuesday that its annual A-Day spring game would take place April 8 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game, though a scrimmage, will technically be Auburn's first under new head coach Hugh Freeze....
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Carr's 20, Allen's double-double lead Auburn High past Opelika

The Auburn High boys basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away from Opelika and win the rivalry showdown between the teams last Friday night in Opelika. Auburn High won 75-59 to move to 18-2 on the season. Ja Carr scored 20 points to lead Auburn High. The...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening, then fog developing overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 6:06 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL

