Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, and this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
Family discusses missing Aurora couple
Bob and Loveda Proctor, the Aurora couple who haven't been seen since last week, were still missing as of Tuesday. The couple is believed to be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica. It was initially reported that the Proctors were last seen Thursday at Applebee's in Grand Island. But...
UNK swimmers compete in California; Stars' Klinginsmith to enter wrestling Hall of Fame; Duda named Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year
IRVINE, Calif. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's swim team returned to the pool after a long break to finish third at the OC Invitational on Saturday. The Lopers got some training in before taking part in a seven-team meet — held outside — and hosted by Division II Concordia-Irvine.
Kearney city offices closing for storm Wednesday
KEARNEY – City Manager Michael W. Morgan has announced that all city offices will be closed Wednesday. Morgan said the offices are closing because of impending winter weather conditions. Morgan said the closings will affect City Hall, Kearney Public Library, Peterson Senior Activity Center, and the Park & Recreation...
2 Colorado juveniles apprehended after high-speed chase in Buffalo County
KEARNEY – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two juveniles from Colorado after a pursuit in central Nebraska Monday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Kearney, at mile marker 276, but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Citizens Opposed to the Merger postpones meeting due to potential storm
HOLDREGE – Considering the potential winter storm this week, Citizens Opposed to the Merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District has rescheduled its public meeting. The new meeting date will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Phelps County Ag...
UNK's Wes Ferguson wins mile, 800 in Lincoln
LINCOLN — Defending NCAA Division II 800-meter national champion Wes Ferguson won two events as the University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team returned to action at The Graduate Classic in Lincoln. Ferguson started a productive weekend by winning the mile in 4 minutes, 13.92 seconds on...
Tasty lunches offered at senior centers this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
KHS swimmers second, third at Columbus meet
COLUMBUS — The Kearney High girls finished second and the boys were third at the Gene Cotter Invitational swim meet Friday and Saturday in Columbus. In the girls' team standings, Grand Island took first place with 246 points. Kearney was second with 197 and Fremont was third with 169.
Kearney in declared snow emergency
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Street Division announces that in anticipation of the snow event, a Snow Emergency is in effect beginning Wednesday at 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday,. There is no parking on Emergency Snow Routes during this snow emergency. Violators will be towed and ticketed.
Interested in theater? Crane River Theater to hold auditions for summer shows
KEARNEY – Crane River Theater is seeking talented artists for its 2023 summer shows. It is looking for actors, dancers and technicians, high school age and up, for its productions of “The SpongeBob Musical” and “Shrek the Musical.”. Auditions are set for 2-6 p.m. Feb. 12...
Kearney man charged with burglary of movie theater
KEARNEY – A Kearney man is accused of stealing and damaging property at Kearney Cinema 8. Waco Carpenter, 60, is charged in Buffalo County Court with burglary and criminal mischief – intentional property damage – according to court documents. The alleged incident took place Jan. 1. Judge...
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.
Family, authorities continue search for missing Aurora elderly couple
The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing elderly couple. Bob and Loveda Proctor, 89 and 92, respectively, were last seen Thursday afternoon in Grand Island, where they had lunch at Applebee’s. According to their son, Victor Proctor, the couple has no cell phone or credit card with them, and their dog and medications are still at home, indicating the absence wasn’t planned.
Two Rivers Public Health Department closed today due to snow
KEARNEY – Due to extreme weather conditions, the Two Rivers Public Health Department office at 516 W. 11th St. will be closed Wednesday. The vaccine clinic scheduled at the Holdrege City Auditorium has also been canceled. Two Rivers expects to resume normal operating hours on Thursday. Its regular office...
Bearcats third at HAC wrestling tournament
LINCOLN — The Kearney High wrestling team placed third Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. Norfolk, with 242 points, easily won the tournament with Lincoln East (192) second and Kearney a close third (189.5). Grand Island (169.5) finished fourth. Kearney advanced three wrestlers to the championship match with...
Former Loper Jake Mandelko added to UNK football coaching staff
KEARNEY — Former University of Nebraska at Kearney defensive back Jake Mandelko is the Lopers' new special teams coordinator and defensive line coach. New Loper head coach Ryan Held made the announcement Monday, saying: "I'm excited to have Jake on our staff. He is a former Loper and he bleeds blue. He will coach our DL and Special Teams in the way he played for UNK. It will be done with DDT!”
Freedom Rider to speak at UNK's MLK Day of Service
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Office of Student Diversity & Inclusion will host the third annual MLK Day of Service Jan. 25 at UNK. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ponderosa Room of the Nebraskan Student Union. This year’s service project will include a school supply drive to benefit area elementary students in Kearney, Lexington and Grand Island, as well as a drop-in letter of encouragement writing workshop for those same students.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 18
