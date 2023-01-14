ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $368,500 for a three-bedroom home

Paula Adams acquired the property at 18 Michigan Road, Worcester, from Joseph P Demauro on Dec. 28, 2022. The $368,500 purchase price works out to $277 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
WORCESTER, MA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow

SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
SHARON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Two crashes in 90 minutes

IPSWICH — No injuries were reported after two accidents on Monday evening. The first crash came at around 5:55 p.m. near 197 Topsfield Road. Police said a rental 2021 Toyota 4Runner driven by a Framingham man sideswiped and cracked a utility pole. The vehicle had to be towed after...
IPSWICH, MA
hbsdealer.com

Koopman Lumber honored with 'Best in Business' award

The Massachusetts dealer is preparing to open its 12th location on Cape Cod. Koopman Lumber, the Massachusetts lumber and hardware dealer, has been recognized by The Worcester Business Journal (WBJ) as the “Best Family-Owned Business” in its Best of Business Awards. “This award means a lot to us...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Ranked Among Top 20 Metro Areas for STEM Professionals in 2023

A new study ranked Worcester among the top 20 metro areas in the country in 2023 for professionals in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM. The new study from the data experts at WalletHub used 21 metrics in three categories, professional opportunities, STEM friendliness and quality of life to compile a total score from one to 100.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Early Alert Ahead of Late-Week Storm

We have some March weather in the air today. The afternoon will be dry with some cracks in the clouds. It won’t be the brightest, but it will be quite pleasant with highs around 50. FIRST SOME RAIN…. Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon....
BOSTON, MA
Kristen Walters

Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this month

A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Massachusetts this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Danvers. However, they will also be offering a "sneak peak" of the new store on January 25th, according to the company's website.
DANVERS, MA

