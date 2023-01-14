Read full article on original website
Sale closed in Worcester: $368,500 for a three-bedroom home
Paula Adams acquired the property at 18 Michigan Road, Worcester, from Joseph P Demauro on Dec. 28, 2022. The $368,500 purchase price works out to $277 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Then & Now: M. Steinert & Sons, 308 Main St., Worcester
For most of its 137 years as a piano seller in Worcester, M. Steinert & Sons filled a storefront in the Day Building. Steinert's specialty was Steinways, with a showroom of the distinctive pianos first appearing in the building in 1897. The business moved into the stately property commissioned by businessman John E. Day.
WCVB
Hundreds in Massachusetts town fuming over massive property tax increase
LUNENBURG, Mass. — The assessor for the Massachusetts town of Lunenburg is receiving blowback from hundreds of angry residents over a massive increase in their property taxes. Some Lunenburg residents with lakefront homes in the town have seen their property value increase by 135%, and with tax bills due...
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
Crews are working to clear a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Walnut and Cabot streets, according to the Holyoke Fire Department.
2 Massachusetts residents win $1M scratch ticket prizes
BOSTON — Two Massachusetts residents have reason to celebrate after they recently won $1 million scratch ticket prizes. Wayne Doyle, of Palmer, opted to receive his “50X The Money” instant ticket game prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
Worcester’s LuLu’s Bakery and Cafe to close at end of January
LuLu’s Bakery and Cafe is the latest Worcester establishment to close its doors, owner Olivia Hashesh announced Tuesday. The cafe’s last day in business will be Sunday, Jan. 29. Hashesh told MassLive the choice was a “lifestyle decision,” rather than a financial one, as she wants to spend more time with family.
77% of Worcester Spectrum cable customers will change subscription within 2 years
Worcester residents have aired their dissatisfaction with Charter Communication’s Spectrum for months and now more than 77% of its surveyed cable customers are saying they will cancel or change their subscription within the next two years, according to a survey conducted by ETC Institute. The Kansas-based market research company...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
WCVB
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across Massachusetts on Jan. 16, 2023
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Bands of snowfall drifting slowly over Massachusetts during the holiday weekend finally brought Boston its first inch of powder for the season. Other notable reports found by StormTeam 5 include 3.7 inches in East Falmouth and 3.5 inches in North Andover. This content is imported from...
Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow
SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
thelocalne.ws
Two crashes in 90 minutes
IPSWICH — No injuries were reported after two accidents on Monday evening. The first crash came at around 5:55 p.m. near 197 Topsfield Road. Police said a rental 2021 Toyota 4Runner driven by a Framingham man sideswiped and cracked a utility pole. The vehicle had to be towed after...
hbsdealer.com
Koopman Lumber honored with 'Best in Business' award
The Massachusetts dealer is preparing to open its 12th location on Cape Cod. Koopman Lumber, the Massachusetts lumber and hardware dealer, has been recognized by The Worcester Business Journal (WBJ) as the “Best Family-Owned Business” in its Best of Business Awards. “This award means a lot to us...
10 most expensive homes sold in Worcester County Jan. 8-14
A house in Harvard that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14. In total, 158 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $415,229, $248 per square foot.
City of Framingham Announces Route 9 Ramp Closure Tonight
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham announced tonight, January 17, after 5:30 p.m. that the off-ramp eastbound on Route 9 heading toward High Street will be closed starting at 8 p.m. The ramp is expected to re-open around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18. ‘Sewer maintenance work will be...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Ranked Among Top 20 Metro Areas for STEM Professionals in 2023
A new study ranked Worcester among the top 20 metro areas in the country in 2023 for professionals in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM. The new study from the data experts at WalletHub used 21 metrics in three categories, professional opportunities, STEM friendliness and quality of life to compile a total score from one to 100.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Massachusetts is filled with small mom-and-pop restaurants that are so authentic and full of charm, they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Early Alert Ahead of Late-Week Storm
We have some March weather in the air today. The afternoon will be dry with some cracks in the clouds. It won’t be the brightest, but it will be quite pleasant with highs around 50. FIRST SOME RAIN…. Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon....
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this month
A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Massachusetts this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Danvers. However, they will also be offering a "sneak peak" of the new store on January 25th, according to the company's website.
