This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Why some cars from the 1990s are soaring in value
Not that long ago, cars from the 1990s were just used cars. And, really, most of them still are, if they're still running at all. But as millenials get older, gain some disposable income, and pine for the cars of their own youth, many of these cars have crossed the threshold to becoming sought after collectibles with rising values in the car collecting world.
Junkyard Gem: 1938 Ford De Luxe Tudor Sedan
Since most of the historical gems I document in the junkyard (that's right, historical, so those of you who are fixing to blow a brain gasket because you don't consider a certain Junkyard Gem to be as good as your beloved Chevelle SSs or Porsche 911s can calm down now) are found in the big self-service yards with high inventory turnover, I don't write about many vehicles from the 1930s. Oh, sure, I do find such cars now and then — a 1937 Hudson and a 1938 Oldsmobile just this year, for example — but for prewar iron, it's best to head for an old-time family-owned yard that's been in the same spot forever.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana
The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
Backyard Barn Finds: Parker’s First Camaro
It’s easy to see why this is Parker’s dream car. The first generation Chevrolet Camaro is a dream car from any enthusiast. Those of us with the means to search out and purchase said automobile usually have some crazy stories to provide the rest of the community with. One such gentleman, and host of Backyard Barn Finds, Parker has recently come out with details about his very first car. You might be scoffing now at the thought of a relatively young guy having had a first generation Camaro as his first car but the way he got it might just surprise you.
Rare 1958 Chevy Yeoman Selling At OK Classics Auction This Weekend
Grab this one hit wonder of a wagon to make your collection more unique. Back in medieval times, the yeoman’s job meant hard and good work. Chevy appropriately named the 1958 Chevy Yeoman Wagon for its entry level and rugged vehicle. If you’ve never seen one in person before, you’re not alone, but you can add this rare example to your collection so you can see one everyday, or perhaps, put it on the road to do hard work for you on the road?
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That...
Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction
A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Debuts with 655 Horsepower
The new hybrid version of the Corvette, the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, debuts on the 70th Anniversary of the very first 1953 Chevrolet Corvette. Chevy’s first electrified Corvette is a stunner. It combines the beauty of the Stingray with the power of the Z06 and produces a sleek sports car that does 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds. It can do the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds.The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and its unique eAWD architecture debuted this morning at Rockefeller Center in New York. The original 1953 Corvette debuted exactly 70 years ago at the nearby Waldorf Astoria.
The Toyota Prius Is an Enthusiast Vehicle
I am not here to tell you that the Prius has startling throttle response, or knife-edged handling, or sparkling steering that talks to you as you carve through your favorite mountain pass. I am not here to say that the Prius slams you back into your seat (even though the new one does make 220 horsepower). But I am here to say that, like it or not, the Prius has become an enthusiast vehicle. You only need to look at its dwindling sales to know what I mean.
One-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible heads to auction
A unique 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible is set to cross the block at an RM Sotheby's auction in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 16. The Monaco Orange droptop is the only one of its kind. It's one of just two factory-documented ZL-1 Corvettes built for 1969, and the only convertible to get the ZL-1 treatment, an option that added a race-derived 427-cubic-inch V-8 engine to the C3 'Vette.
Corvette Face Plants Into A Creek
Hopefully, this driver will be well enough to tell the tale soon. Recently, there have been a lot of incidents on the road due to the cold weather. We’ve all heard stories of fire fighters dragging drivers from their cars after an unfortunate wreck. However, it’s not often you see a sports car successfully protect its driver in a crash that most would deem terrifying. Well, that’s exactly what happened in the case of this Corvette as its driver was pulled out from an embankment after a crash.
2023 Toyota Prius vs. RAV4 Hybrid: Which $30K Toyota Should You Buy
The Toyota Prius was a huge deal. It was the first mass-market hybrid, achieved over 50 mpg more than 20 years ago, and was synonymous with its automaker for the first decade of the 21st century. In the years since, though, its reign as the nation's bestselling hybrid has been usurped by a little SUV you may have heard of called the RAV4 Hybrid.
Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers
Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
Porsche Founder Ferdinand Porsche Made a Failed Tank for Hitler and Went to Prison
Here's a look at the history of Ferdinand Porsche, both a brilliant automotive engineer and a criminal who worked with Nazis. The post Porsche Founder Ferdinand Porsche Made a Failed Tank for Hitler and Went to Prison appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Popular Used Cars no Longer Considered Affordable
Prices of used cars and trucks are dropping, according to the latest government data, but a new report says some popular models once considered "affordable" are now anything but. Robbie Marx is looking for a used van and said one he was looking at for $16,900 will probably sell fast.
