Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Old Town Boys Beat MDI 60-32 [STATS]
The Old Town Coyotes beat the MDI Trojans 60-32 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday night, January 17th. Old Town led 16-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-10 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 43-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Old Town...
Orono Boys Too Much for John Bapst – Win 51-42 [STATS]
The Orono Boys Basketball Team defeated John Bapst 51-42 on Tuesday night, January 17th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Orono led 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots led 36-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Hampden Hockey Beats Brewer 6-2
The Hampden Academy Broncos beat the Brewer Witches, 6-2 on Tuesday night, January 17th at Sawyer Arena in Bangor. Hampden started to put the pressure on in the second half of the 1st Period when Nik Bates #19 scored his first goal of the season at 7:27 assisted by Andrew Crouse and Tucker Leland.
Ellsworth Beats Foxcroft Academy as Mercier Scores 1000th Point 72-62 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Ellsworth Eagles remained undefeated, beating the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 72-62, on Tuesday, January 17th on a night that Chance Mercier became the 12th player in Ellsworth Eagles history to score 1000 points. Mercier entered the game with 994 needing 6 points to 1000. With 1:11 remaining in the 1st...
Foxcroft Academy Ponies Visit Ellsworth Eagles in Boys’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Foxcroft Academy Ponies visit the Ellsworth Eagles in boys' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The live broadcast will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, Maine
Do you want to know where to get that excellent dish? Several restaurants around Bangor have a dish they are famous for statewide. A traditional New England boiled dinner, Yankee pot roast, fiddleheads, or another.
mainebiz.biz
A former Maine Veterans’ Homes site in Augusta will become home to arts academy
Maine Arts Academy, a charter school for the arts, plans to move to a building in Augusta that’s about six times bigger than its current location in Sidney. The academy bought 310 Cony Road from Maine Veterans’ Homes Augusta for $3.25 million. Chris Paszyc of the Boulos Co....
Skowhegan Invitational Wrestling Meet [RESULTS]
The Skowhegan Invitational Wrestling Meet took place on Saturday, January 14th. Here are the Championship and Consolation Final Results. Congratulations to all. You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 8-14 need to be received by January 16th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash
Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
Popular Portland, Maine, Meadery is Closing Its Doors for Good
The Portland beverage scene had some shockingly bad news come out recently: Maine Mead Works is sadly closing its doors. The modern meadery had been in operation since 2007. Here is a little of what the company posted on its Facebook page. It is with a heavy heart that Maine...
wabi.tv
Bangor pub temporarily closed over parking issues
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We told you last month about a popular spot in Bangor that was temporarily closing its doors in the new year. We now have some more details about why. Peter and Debbie Brountas operate the Main Tavern. Their attorney, Jon Haddow with the law firm Farrell,...
wabi.tv
Hancock family loses home in fire
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Hancock family is without a home after it was destroyed by fire Monday morning. The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to Horsing Around Way just before 7:00 a.m. for a garage fire that had spread to the house. They say everyone, including pets,...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
2 Earthquakes Rumble Hancock County Saturday Morning January 14
If you live in Hancock County or in the Bangor area, you might have felt the 2 earthquakes that rumbled our area, in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 14th. The first was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake that happened at 1:27 a.m. located 6 kilometers East-Southeast of Dedham. Lots...
The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta Was Robbed (Again)
The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta was robbed again, after a similar robbery a few months ago. Some stores seem to be more vulnerable to robberies than others, and the Big Apple Convenience Store on Stone Street seems to be one of them. The Augusta Police Department is once again investigating a robbery at the store, this time at approximately 1:21 Friday morning. Officials received a call from someone at the store who said an unidentified man had walked into the building, displayed a firearm, and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. The person then fled the scene before police arrived. No one was hurt.
Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
Who Won $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Bought in York County, Maine?
Excitement is high with mystery in the air as employees at the Maine Lottery that sold the Mega Millions ticket with an annuity jackpot of $1.35 billion wonder who bought it. The sole jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $724.6 million was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon. When it was purchased, where and by whom are still unknown.
WMTW
Vandalism spree targets several Maine communities
YARMOUTH, Maine — Investigators with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say they have identified several juveniles as suspects in dozens of crimes over the last few months. Deputies say, since October, there have been more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester,...
