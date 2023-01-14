The Skowhegan Invitational Wrestling Meet took place on Saturday, January 14th. Here are the Championship and Consolation Final Results. Congratulations to all. You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 8-14 need to be received by January 16th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

