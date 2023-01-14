ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

92.9 The Ticket

Old Town Boys Beat MDI 60-32 [STATS]

The Old Town Coyotes beat the MDI Trojans 60-32 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday night, January 17th. Old Town led 16-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-10 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 43-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Old Town...
OLD TOWN, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Hampden Hockey Beats Brewer 6-2

The Hampden Academy Broncos beat the Brewer Witches, 6-2 on Tuesday night, January 17th at Sawyer Arena in Bangor. Hampden started to put the pressure on in the second half of the 1st Period when Nik Bates #19 scored his first goal of the season at 7:27 assisted by Andrew Crouse and Tucker Leland.
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Skowhegan Invitational Wrestling Meet [RESULTS]

The Skowhegan Invitational Wrestling Meet took place on Saturday, January 14th. Here are the Championship and Consolation Final Results. Congratulations to all. You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 8-14 need to be received by January 16th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!
SKOWHEGAN, ME
94.9 HOM

Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
Q 96.1

Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash

Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
PERU, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor pub temporarily closed over parking issues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We told you last month about a popular spot in Bangor that was temporarily closing its doors in the new year. We now have some more details about why. Peter and Debbie Brountas operate the Main Tavern. Their attorney, Jon Haddow with the law firm Farrell,...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Hancock family loses home in fire

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Hancock family is without a home after it was destroyed by fire Monday morning. The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to Horsing Around Way just before 7:00 a.m. for a garage fire that had spread to the house. They say everyone, including pets,...
HANCOCK, ME
97.5 WOKQ

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta Was Robbed (Again)

The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta was robbed again, after a similar robbery a few months ago. Some stores seem to be more vulnerable to robberies than others, and the Big Apple Convenience Store on Stone Street seems to be one of them. The Augusta Police Department is once again investigating a robbery at the store, this time at approximately 1:21 Friday morning. Officials received a call from someone at the store who said an unidentified man had walked into the building, displayed a firearm, and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. The person then fled the scene before police arrived. No one was hurt.
AUGUSTA, ME
Seacoast Current

Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Vandalism spree targets several Maine communities

YARMOUTH, Maine — Investigators with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say they have identified several juveniles as suspects in dozens of crimes over the last few months. Deputies say, since October, there have been more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
