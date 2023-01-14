Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Match Report. Manchester City Women Down West Ham
Bunny Shaw continued her rich goal-scoring form as Manchester City Women earned a hard-fought three points at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. The Jamaican star kept her cool to round Mackenzie Arnold to secure the points for the blues to keep them in touch with the three teams above them. After leaders Chelsea drew at Arsenal and United hammered Liverpool 6-0. City needed the three points to keep the pace at the top of the WSL.
SB Nation
Liverpool Need to Build on Positives as They Prepare for Chelsea Clash
Not perfect, but better. That about sums it up for Liverpool FC on Tuesday night in their FA Cup third round replay against Wolves. It doesn’t hurt, either, that a heavily rotated Reds side came away with the victory a first choice eleven couldn’t at the first time of asking.
SB Nation
RB Leipzig pretty much confirm ‘quite clear’ Chelsea move for Christopher Nkunku
Chelsea may have spent a record amount in the last two transfer windows (including the current one), but we’re far from done just yet. Another exciting forward in Christopher Nkunku is slated to join the team in the summer, with a transfer supposedly long agreed with both the player and his current club, RB Leipzig. (Mudryk, Nkunku, and maybe even João Félix? Oh my.)
SB Nation
Manchester City v Tottenham: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a rival on a downward trend in Tottenham. The Premier League is rolling and we enter a tough match vs Spurs. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Thursday 19 January 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.0 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Simon Hooper.
SB Nation
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will go in search of their 10th consecutive victory in all competitions when they meet Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Wednesday’s Premier League fixture. The Red Devils overcame bitter rivals Manchester City 2-1 in Saturday’s derby, while Patrick Vieira’s side fell short in their local clash...
SB Nation
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
After putting up one of their very worst displays in recent memory in Saturday’s 0-3 loss to Brighton, Liverpool get a chance to put things somewhat right, as they look to advance in the FA Cup through a Wolverhampton replay they probably didn’t earn. Wolves haven’t had a...
SB Nation
PICTURES: Mudryk’s first Chelsea training session; Chilwell, James join as well
Mykhailo Mudryk’s here, he’s Blue, and he’s beautiful. And not just because of that blond mop on top. The 22-year-old pulled on some Chelsea training gear for the first time today as he joined the rest of the team out on the training pitch at Cobham. Run faster, jump higher!
SB Nation
Reaction: Is Pierre Ekwah any good? West Ham fan fills us in on potential Sunderland signing
If reports are to be believed, Sunderland are on the verge of their first signing in the January transfer window - French midfielder Pierre Ekwah, a 21-year-old West Ham prospect who has been a regular this season in their U21s side. The player was first linked a few weeks back...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 16
There’s not getting around it. The North London Derby yesterday sucked. Do we really want some fun, happy-go-lucky hoddle today with your semi-vacationing hoddler-in-chief making wise cracks? No, no one wants that. So here’s something else that sucks, and maybe you British hoddlers will enjoy it. I’m talking...
Football is finally tackling VAR tech’s most annoying aspect
The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has been giving technology a bad name for years now, when it’s often the human in charge of the system that’s to blame for igniting the fury of fans. Things got a little bit better at the World Cup, when semi-automated offside decisions...
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Danjuma & Sulemana updates, Garner fitness latest, Davies rumours quashed
Everton Under-21s forward Francis Okoronkwo on his side’s season so far. [EFC]. Goalscorer Gabby George reacts to her team’s 3-2 win against Reading over the weekend. [EFC]. Ian Wright shares his support for Everton amidst their ongoing internal crises. “There is no interest on our side towards Tom...
SB Nation
Arsenal Transfer Rumors: Wingers & Attackers, Part 1
Don’t look now, but the title hype for Arsenal has reached a critical mass following the Gunners’ 2-0 win away to Spurs on Sunday. The win was not just important in furthering the distance between them and 2nd place Manchester City, but also in washing the bad taste out of the mouths of the fanbase following the absurd Mudryk saga over the weekend.
SB Nation
Elliott: “Milly Was Screaming Shoot!”
Harvey Elliott’s thunderbastard of a strike from 30 yards out turned out to be the difference maker as Liverpool FC won their FA Cup 3rd Round Replay tie, and advanced to the 4th round. According the Elliott, he was yelled at to strike by his vice-captain, who was making a run to his right:
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Did Tony Mowbray make the right or wrong calls against Swansea?
I think he overthought the processes and felt that he had to make changes for the sake of it. On the other hand, I think he was on to a loss regardless of what he did on Saturday. Would we have been happy if he’d thrown on every defensive player...
SB Nation
Trusting the process!
Almost a year ago, on January 29, 2022, we suffered one of our worst-ever defeats in a 6-0 hammering by Bolton Wanderers, which spelled the end of manager Lee Johnson’s tenure at Sunderland AFC, even though we were lying 3rd in League One at the time. A month earlier we had been sitting top of the League after crushing Sheffield Wednesday 5-0.
SB Nation
Conor Gallagher not looking to leave Chelsea despite enquiries from five Premier League clubs — report
Conor Gallagher has been subject to a few speculative exit rumors over the past few weeks — even though Chelsea’s spending spree has not (yet?) extended to midfield positions — but according to the Daily Mail, our Academy star is not looking to leave his boyhood club. Certainly not this month.
SB Nation
Wolves vs. Liverpool: FA Cup 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
FA Cup 3rd round. Replay. FFS. Television: BBC One (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Paramount +(Australia); Sportsnet World Now (Canada); SONY TEN 2 (India); Astro SuperSport 4 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 111 mio Sports 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV. Streaming: ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio:...
SB Nation
Pep Talk: “...we have to improve our game, control what we can control.”
Welcome to the start of the rest of the season. Pep Guardiola hit many topics, from injuries, KDB return, Haaland fit and much more. “He had a personal issue, and didn’t train [with the #ManCity squad on Tuesday. He’s back.”. “We have played really good with him [Erling...
SB Nation
Official: Nagano Fuka Signs For Liverpool Women
Liverpool continue to make moves in the January transfer market as the month trundles on. Nagano Fuka has become the Reds’ third signing so far, after Gemma Bonner and Sofie Lundgaard. The Japanese midfielder arrives on Merseyside from the North Carolina Courage, where she played for one season. She...
SB Nation
We’re twenty one games into his reign, so how’s Tony Mowbray faring as Sunderland boss?
Saturday’s 3-1 loss at home to Swansea was frustrating as it was disappointing, with some dreadful officiating helping to send the Welsh side home with all three points. It was our first defeat in five matches in all competitions, but not one that should be overly concerning. The loss...
Comments / 0