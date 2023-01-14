Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
OBITUARY: Ayad Elzarad
Ayad Elzarad, age 54, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Ayad was born in Qatar and attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale where he acquired his Bachelor’s of Electrical Engineering degree. Ayad worked for 26 years at Schneider Electric as a Project Manager. He has lived in Rutherford County for the past twenty-six years.
OBITUARY: Richard Barham Clark
Richard Barham Clark, age 75 of Fosterville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Frank Richard Clark and Mary Lou Douglas Clark. Mr. Clark was also preceded in death by sisters, Sissy Adcock and Betty Bahou and brothers, Raymond T. Clark and Richard Clark.
OBITUARY: Joe Ann Shoffner
Joe Ann Shoffner, age 72, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully at home on January 14th, 2023, surrounded by her loving friends and family. She was born on September 18th, 1950, to parents Clarence Warrick and Dorothy Ashford of Murfreesboro, TN. Joe Ann is preceded by her grandparents, John and...
OBITUARY: Elizabeth Anne ‘Betsy’ Russell
Elizabeth Anne “Betsy” Russell, age 104 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee formerly of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on January 13, 2023. She was born in Hillsboro, Il and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Russell; parents, Guy McCamant, and Edna Wallace McCamant. Mrs. Russell was a...
OBITUARY: Fredna Gail Norton
Fredna Gail Norton, age 74, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. She was born in Gadsden, AL and has lived most of her life in Rutherford County. Fredna retired after 30 years as an RN Nurse at Alvin C. York Medical Center. She was a member of Cripple Creek Presbyterian Church.
WEATHER ALERT- 1-18,2022
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-190600- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0001.230119T0100Z-230119T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
OBITUARY: Cora Christene Arnold
Cora Christene Arnold, age 100, passed away on January 9, 2023 at Community Care of Rutherford County. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Lascassas Baptist Church. Christene retired from Singer Corporation. Christene was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Patton Davenport and Rosa...
Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into what led to a man’s body being discovered inside a vehicle on I-40 East in Donelson. According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were sent to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about the car. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a man in a black SUV parked on the shoulder.
OBITUARY: Nancy Jackson
Nancy Jackson, age 79, passed away at her residence on Monday, January 9, 2023. She was born in Manhattan, Kansas and a resident of Rutherford County. She was Program Manager with Adult Protective Services for the State of Tennessee. She studied Speech, English and Special Education at the University of Central Arkansas. She spent her days painting rocks and spreading joy through “Nancy’s Nonsense.” Nancy was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
OBITUARY: Polly Ann Graham
Polly Ann Graham, age 81, passed away on January 9, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Wilson County and retired from General Electric. Polly was a member of Light House Baptist Church. Polly was preceded in death by her parents, Cleo Harmon and Anne Rhea...
PaperDoll Handmade Converts Old Books into Works of Art
Sarah Holmes has been making things like flowers and cats and Christmas trees out of discarded books for many years and she has recently expanded her business – PaperDoll Handman – by opening a boutique in a The Painted Tree in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is best known for her locations in The Painted Tree in Murfreesboro, The Painted Tree in Franklin, Simplicity in Bell Buckle, and The Basement Marketplace in Mt. Juliet/Old Hickory.
Ribbon Cutting: BBeautiful Injectables in Murfreesboro
BBeautiful Injectables held its ribbon cutting on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 3138 S. Church Street, Suite I in Murfreesboro. Full-service Medical spa in Murfreesboro, Tennessee! See our site for all services!. 3138 S. Church Street, Suite I. Murfreesboro, TN 37127. (615) 663-0124. 1 of 6.
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 16, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 16, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
OBITUARY: Janet Mae Leach Northcutt
Janet Mae Leach Northcutt, age 88 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. A native of Muncie, IN, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas and Madeline Veretta Pittenger Leach. Mrs. Northcutt was also preceded in death by her husband, John Patrick Northcutt; sons, Roderic and Jeffrey Northcutt; brother, Marvin Francis Leach; and sister, Evalyn Louise Garner.
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
OBITUARY: Addie Mai Sargent
Addie Mai Sargent, age 90 of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was a native of Davidson Co. and was preceded in death by her husband, William O. Sargent and parents, Robert Henry Warpool and Mary Swain Warpool. She was a member of Cane Ridge...
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Originally from Southern California, Bailey is now gaining steadfast attention in her current home of Nashville with her original music and performances, and now in Texas with the radio release of her new single “The Rearview and Me” in the Lonestar state. Her dream is to take country music back to its roots, pay homage to the legends, and keep the genuine and authentic sound of country music alive!
