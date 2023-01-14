ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38

Jamin Pugh, also known as Jay Briscoe, has passed away. AEW president and ROH owner Tony Khan announced the news on January 18. He stated that he'd do whatever he could to support Briscoe's family. Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe are Ring of Honor Hall of Famers, and they...
Wrestling World Continues To Mourn The Loss Of Jay Briscoe

The wrestling world suffered a great tragedy on January 17, 2023, as Jay Briscoe passed away at 38. In the wake of his passing, many in the wrestling world came together on social media to honor Jay Briscoe and share their memories of him. You can see more of the...
Nick Khan On WWE Sale: It Should Not Be A Lengthy Process

WWE is gearing up to sell. On January 12, WWE announced that they were engaging with outside advisors to review strategic alternatives. Upcoming media rights negotiations were the reason given for WWE going to outside advisors, but reports indicated that WWE was also preparing to sell the company. Vince McMahon...
Tatanka: WWE Contacted Me, But I Will Not Be Attending 1/23 WWE Raw Because I'll Be Out Of Town

Several legends will appear on the January 23 episode of WWE Raw, but one noteworthy name will be absent. As announced during the January 16 episode, the "Raw is XXX" 30th anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Teddy Long, Road Dogg, and X-Pac have all been advertised.
Kofi Kingston On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: Her Presence Will Definitely Be Missed

Kofi Kingston comments on Stephanie McMahon's resignation. On July 22, 2022, Stephanie was named WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO after Vince McMahon retired. She had already been appointed the Interim CEO and Chairwoman after Vince stepped away from his duties amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. Following her father's retirement, she and Nick Khan worked together as the Co-CEOs until Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10. That same day, Vince was unanimously voted the Executive Chairman of the Board.
Cody Rhodes Announces He Will Return At WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Cody Rhodes is officially coming back. On Monday's WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes announced that he will return at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Rhodes has been sidelined since WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 where he defeated Seth Rollins. He entered the match and wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle. Video...
Julia Hart Wants To Potentially Team Up With Abadon Or Form Stable With Penelope Ford And The Bunny

Julia Hart discusses potentially pairing with Abadon and forming a stable. In recent months, Hart has been featured in AEW as a member of the House of Black alongside Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. The group took some time away from TV before it returned in November. Since then, the faction has reestablished itself as a dominant force. Most recently, Black and King defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz on the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage.
Jade Cargill Doesn't Know What Happened With The Bow Wow Storyline, 'We Moved On'

Jade Cargill addresses the storyline with Bow Wow. At the end of 2022, Bow Wow and Jade Cargill got into a social media exchange that ended up becoming a storyline on television. Cargill confronted Bow Wow backstage at his concert in footage that was used on AEW television and Bow Wow appeared on the screen during the November 30, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, saying that he would see Cargill soon.
Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, And The Usos Star In C4 Energy Campaign

WWE superstars are not quitters. C4 Energy announced that Montez Ford, Bianca Belair, and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) are part of a new C4 Energy campaign entitled "Be You. But Better." As part of the campaign, the WWE superstars are encouraging consumers to be a stronger, smarter, more dedicated version of yourself this year.
AEW Rampage Viewership On 1/13 Drops, Still Over 500,000 Viewers

The numbers are in for the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that AEW Rampage on January 13 drew 513,000 viewers. This number is down from the 551,000 viewers the show drew on January 6. The show scored a 0.13 rating in the 18 to...
Taylor Wilde Says Jordynne Grace Would Be Her Top Knockout Firefighter Pick

Taylor Wilde discusses her side career as a firefighter. After retiring from professional wrestling in 2011, Taylor Wilde became a full-time firefighter in Toronto in 2015. Even after returning to the wrestling in 2021, Wilde has said on numerous occasions that she is still a firefighter despite frequently competing for IMPACT Wrestling.
