Local crafters spread love with donations

As thoughts turn toward love and sharing that love with others during the month of February, the Kris Krafters of Willowbrook UMC, 19390 N. 99th Ave., spread their love throughout the year to the community.

During the past year, the Kris Krafters have created and donated more than 1,800 items, from scrubbies, pillow cases for veterans and sleep mats crocheted from grocery bags to prayer shawls, quilts, cancer hats, scarves, layettes and more. Numerous local charities have benefited from the Kris Krafters’ creativity and from the monetary gifts and gifts of fabric, yarn and other craft items that enable the Kris Krafters to continue spreading love by sewing, knitting and crocheting.

The Kris Krafters meet 9 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month in the Fellowship Hall of Willowbrook United Methodist Church and welcome newcomers. Everyone can enjoy coffee, cookies, conversation and creativity.