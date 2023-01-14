ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 17 days

By Asher Notheis
 4 days ago

New Jersey h omeowners have until Jan. 31 to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May 2023.

The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters until Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Department of Taxation.

Renters will not receive nearly as much as New Jersey homeowners but can expect to receive a payment of $450 if they make $150,000 or less annually.

Homeowners will need both an ANCHOR ID and PIN to apply online or by phone at 877-658-2972.

The Division of Taxation recommended that renters apply online. There is no phone option for renters to use to apply for this program. They are also not given an ID or PIN.

Applicants for this program, regardless of if they are homeowners or renters, can also print an application from the internet and mail it in with any other documents required.

Residents who apply for this program will have their payments issued to them no later than May of this year. Payments will also not be given to recipients in the order that they were received.

Additional information regarding this program can be found online on the Division of Taxation's website .

NBC New York

$53M for NJ Unemployment Call Center Blasted as ‘Complete Waste of Money'

New Jersey taxpayers spent tens of millions of dollars for help answering phone calls from unemployment claimants during the pandemic. Now, unemployment rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, but thousands of applicants are still experiencing the same benefits processing delays that were commonplace in 2020 and 2021. And some applicants...
LehighValleyLive.com

How will N.J. tax our home sales after we move to Florida?

Q. We own our primary residence in New Jersey and several investment properties also in the state. Next year we plan on selling our primary New Jersey residence, declaring our current Florida house as our primary residence and becoming homesteaded in Florida. Some time after we become Florida residents, we plan on selling one New Jersey investment property a year. Florida has no state tax but New Jersey does. What should we expect for taxes?
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline for homeowners to apply for $1,500 payment is only two weeks away

TAPinto.net

Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available

Elizabeth NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications became available starting today, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., through Friday, February 3, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­ applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide.  A federally financed program called Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program offers home subsidies to New Jersey citizens so they can find good, secure, and hygienic housing. Waiting...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ

U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
PIX11

Cannabis job fair shows how business is booming in New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey is living up to its agricultural name and history when it comes to marijuana growing and sales. The state is now the fifth largest cannabis retailer in the nation, and as a result, its need for workers in the industry is significant. A job fair on Tuesday featuring cannabis […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
trentondaily.com

New Jersey’s Section 8 Waitlist to Reopen Starting January 17th

Of all of life’s basic necessities, housing is undoubtedly one of the most essential. Securing safe, warm housing provides families with a place of respite and relaxation. However, for families who struggle with housing costs, securing a stable place to live can quickly become a significant source of stress. During a time of widespread economic turmoil and rising costs, many families find themselves wondering how they can make ends meet. Thankfully, through programs like Section 8, assistance is available to assure that every New Jerseyan has a place to call home.
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases

LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents,  There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention.  All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
LINDEN, NJ
proclaimerscv.com

$1 Billion is Expected to be Given to American Citizens as Direct Payments for Tax Rebates

Greg Gianforte, the governor of Montana, has suggested a $1 billion tax cut for the state’s budget. If passed into law, it would feature three key family policies. A part of the budget plan is a property tax rebate, which would be worth $500 million. It would also include the child tax credit and the adoption tax credit, worth $1,200 and $5,000, respectively.
MONTANA STATE
trentonjournal.com

Join the waitlist for Section 8 Vouchers

New Jerseyans who want to join the waiting list for Section 8 housing vouchers can submit preliminary applications beginning at 9 a.m. on January 17th, 2023. Successful pre-applications will be selected through a random lottery process. Applicants who qualify for a preference will receive priority placement on the waiting list. Preferences include United States Armed Forces veterans and their spouses, people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence survivors, local residents, and people with disabilities. A total of 20,000 households will be selected in the random lottery, enabling those households to be added to the waiting list to be awarded vouchers as they become available.
southarkansassun.com

New Jersey Governor Extends Deadline to Apply for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program

New Jersey Governor Murphy has extended the deadline to apply for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. Applicants will now have until February 28 to apply for the tax relief. On January 10, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced during his State of the State speech that he will be extending the deadline for the ANCHOR program. The program is a property tax relief for homeowners and renters in New Jersey. Due to the extension, applicants will now have until February 28 to apply for the tax relief. Previously, the deadline was extended from December 30 to January 31 only. In 2022, Murphy and other fellow Democrats disclosed the $2 billion ANCHOR program. This program was intended to provide the residents with help amidst the country’s rising property taxes.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Where does our low-snow January rank? Here are the stats.

January is more than halfway over, and snow has been a no-show in most areas of New Jersey. Except for a few flakes here and there, no measurable snow has fallen so far in almost every corner of the state, according to data from the National Weather Service and the office of New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson at Rutgers University.
NEWARK, NJ
