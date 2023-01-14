Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 17 days



New Jersey h omeowners have until Jan. 31 to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May 2023.

The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters until Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Department of Taxation.

Renters will not receive nearly as much as New Jersey homeowners but can expect to receive a payment of $450 if they make $150,000 or less annually.

Homeowners will need both an ANCHOR ID and PIN to apply online or by phone at 877-658-2972.

The Division of Taxation recommended that renters apply online. There is no phone option for renters to use to apply for this program. They are also not given an ID or PIN.

Applicants for this program, regardless of if they are homeowners or renters, can also print an application from the internet and mail it in with any other documents required.

Residents who apply for this program will have their payments issued to them no later than May of this year. Payments will also not be given to recipients in the order that they were received.

Additional information regarding this program can be found online on the Division of Taxation's website .