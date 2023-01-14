ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Inside Nova

American Pickers to film in Virginia

The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads in Virginia and would love to explore Culpeper's hidden treasures. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, please reach out.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring

The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
ASHLAND, VA
southhillenterprise.com

Former PV standout is changing the landscape of his old neighborhood

Most will remember Jamethro Rogers as a former Park View Dragons sports standout in Mecklenburg County but now, the former Juvenile Probation Officer and Qualified Mental Health Professional has traded his business suits for working boots. In recent years, Rogers has developed a passion for real estate investment and community development, prompting him to a new business with his wife, Shantai called Stepping Stones Properties.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Rising egg prices impacting Richmond bakeries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The price of eggs keeps going, and one group that’s been hit particularly hard is bakeries. Bakers rely on eggs to make many products, like cakes and cookies. Local Carytown bakery Montana Gold Bread Co. uses eggs in many products they sell. Store owner Rich Lahvic...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence?

Five years ago, before the pandemic-driven demand for more space and the en masse entrance of millenials to the housing market, the median home sales price in the commonwealth sat at $290,000. Last year that figure hit $390,000 — a $100,000 jump over a period during which Virginians’ median household income actually shrank by $2,975, […] The post Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate

Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to officially venerate Robert E. Lee anymore. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s […] The post A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

New monuments must mean more than memorialization

Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Louisa, Albemarle get grant funding for site development projects

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two area locations are among more than 20 across Virginia getting grant funding to get them project-ready. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program development grants on Monday. According to a release, this discretionary program helps to characterize and develop...
VIRGINIA STATE

