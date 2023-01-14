Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsMario DonevskiRichmond, VA
Cops Hurt 12-Year-Old Boy With Autism. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jailEdy ZooRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia leaf collection confusionMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Revel Market and Bar prepares to open in Lakeside
The goal is for Revel to be an affordable, neighborhood spot with happy hour every day with food and drink specials.
Inside Nova
American Pickers to film in Virginia
The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads in Virginia and would love to explore Culpeper's hidden treasures. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, please reach out.
Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring
The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
Richmond councilmember announces agreement reached with convenience store
A spokesperson for Richmond City Councilmember Ellen Robertson announced that an agreement has been reached with the Carolina Express convenience store and its operations.
southhillenterprise.com
Former PV standout is changing the landscape of his old neighborhood
Most will remember Jamethro Rogers as a former Park View Dragons sports standout in Mecklenburg County but now, the former Juvenile Probation Officer and Qualified Mental Health Professional has traded his business suits for working boots. In recent years, Rogers has developed a passion for real estate investment and community development, prompting him to a new business with his wife, Shantai called Stepping Stones Properties.
Sidecar Cocktail Lounge to open in Midlothian
Sidecar Cocktail Lounge is expected to open in February at 3730 Winterfield Road, Suite 200 in Winterfield Shopping Center.
What happened to Cocodrilo? What is Bar West?
Cocodrilo opened to much fanfare on Richmond's Grove Avenue in March 2022. Less than a year later, Cocodrilo is no more.
NBC12
Rising egg prices impacting Richmond bakeries
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The price of eggs keeps going, and one group that’s been hit particularly hard is bakeries. Bakers rely on eggs to make many products, like cakes and cookies. Local Carytown bakery Montana Gold Bread Co. uses eggs in many products they sell. Store owner Rich Lahvic...
Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence?
Five years ago, before the pandemic-driven demand for more space and the en masse entrance of millenials to the housing market, the median home sales price in the commonwealth sat at $290,000. Last year that figure hit $390,000 — a $100,000 jump over a period during which Virginians’ median household income actually shrank by $2,975, […] The post Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate
Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to officially venerate Robert E. Lee anymore. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s […] The post A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Mayor Stoney on service, millennials, and the evil that exists in Richmond
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney discussed the importance of community service, the role of millennials, and the evils that exist in Richmond.
Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Black Virginia Couple Purchase Home With 90 Acres of Land to Build Generational Wealth For Their Kids
Ten years ago, less than 4 percent of minorities owned rural land, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A decade later, recent news reports indicate that number hasn’t gotten any better. Determined to defy statistics and build generational wealth for their family, Virginia natives, Chris...
Last year, a case of eggs cost $60. Now this restaurant is paying nearly $200.
However, Avian Influenza, which killed off a large portion of the nation's egg-laying chickens has sent egg prices in grocery stores on a dramatic steep rise.
Fire at downtown Richmond hotel causes guests to evacuate
According to the Richmond Fire Department, crews were called to the Delta Hotels by Marriot on the 500 block of East Canal Street on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14 for a report of a small fire in a room on the 7th floor.
Breeze Airways announces Richmond’s only nonstop flight to Los Angeles
Fares for the new Los Angeles route will be on sale for just $99 one way if purchased by Jan. 23, for travel by Sept. 5. According to the Breeze Airlines flight offerings, the flight will take nearly six hours.
cbs19news
Louisa, Albemarle get grant funding for site development projects
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two area locations are among more than 20 across Virginia getting grant funding to get them project-ready. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program development grants on Monday. According to a release, this discretionary program helps to characterize and develop...
