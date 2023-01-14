Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Frost Advisory in Place for Parts of Miami-Dade, Broward as Temps Remain Low
While the coldest weather is behind us, one more cool night remains in store before a steady warming trend takes shape for the week. Overnight lows will settle in the middle to upper 40s Monday morning before bouncing into the lower 70s for highs. The day will feature abundant sunshine...
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
Cold weather lingers, wind gusts continue, but warm days ahead for South Florida
The coldest temperatures of the winter thus far arrived Saturday night and into Sunday morning in South Florida, dipping into the 30s in many areas with wind gusts that made it feel even colder. Although the lows did not break records for this date in history, in West Palm Beach, the morning low of 40 tied the record for Jan. 15 set in 1948. In Fort Lauderdale, the temperature dropped to 43 ...
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents, visitors bundle up and head out amid cold snap; parts of Broward to dip into 30s
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent people from layering up and heading out at the start of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The cool winds came as a bit of a surprise for Ashley Carnes and her friends as they ventured out to South Beach, Saturday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
12-year-old boy reels in great white shark off Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old avid angler captured a great white shark right off the coast of South Florida. It was quite the day for a family who was visiting Fort Lauderdale from Boston. They went out about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, when a great white shark, which was about 11-feet long and several hundred pounds, took their bait.
REMINDER: I-95 Closes Tonight, Tomorrow Night In Boca Raton
Diverging Diamond Days Away… Additional Work Continues On I-95. Public Meeting Set For Wednesday… BY: TRAFFIC TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Diverging Diamond at Glades Road is just days away, but the next round of I-95 closures in Boca Raton starts tonight. We, however, start […]
Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage
After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
iheart.com
Cold Weather Emergency Declared In South Florida
(Fort Lauderdale, FL) -- Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s this weekend in South Florida, so Broward County has declared a two-day Cold Weather Emergency. As a result, emergency shelters are opening in Fort Lauderdale. The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust is also activating its Cold Weather Emergency Plan, meaning outreach teams will work to bring people in need of shelter in from the cold.
FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT: Temps May Drop To Low 30s Saturday Night
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE (10:05 a.m. Saturday): The frost advisory has been extended to 9 a.m. Sunday. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service says a Frost Advisory is in effect for early Sunday morning, as temperatures could plunge into the low-to-mid 30s. The advisory […]
South Florida restaurants face worker shortages
It’s January and the crowds are back at South Florida restaurants, but not the workers. Many believe the workers who left during the Covid pandemic were not eager to return to service work.
COLD! Blast Of Arctic Air, At Least By Florida Standards, Heading To Palm Beach County
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s gorgeous as Friday starts but get ready for cold air to embrace South Florida and not let go. The National Weather Service is calling for a high near 80 on Friday, but a drop to 47 tonight into […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Broward County
Lakes are fascinating and full of lovely animals. Some lakes are very deep, surpassing 100 feet. They are everywhere, including Broward County. There are 32 lakes in Broward County, Florida. But which ones are the deepest? Keep reading to discover the deepest lake in Broward County. Where is Broward County?
WPBF News 25
Wind chill advisories overnight across South Florida
Video above: A look at the latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. WPBF has declared First Warning Weather Days for Friday and Saturday ahead of a major cold front that will sweep across our area tonight. Wind chill advisories have been issued for Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie...
I-95 Boca Raton To Close Tuesday, Prepare For Detours
BY: TRAFFIC DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for another round of detours on I-95 in Boca Raton. As express lanes are expanded and the “diverging diamond” lanes on Glades Road are completed, traffic will again be moved away from workers. This is the official […]
cw34.com
Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
WSVN-TV
Driver dead after striking tree in Southwest Miami-Dade
A fatal crash in Southwest Miami-Dade happened outside of a popular franchise restaurant. Around 11 p.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the area of 122nd Avenue and Coral Way where they found a damaged car in a McDonald’s drive-thru, Wednesday. Officials said the driver struck a tree. After...
Dozens of bicyclists take over Miami streets, highway during Wheels Up, Guns Down
MIAMI - Dozens of bicycle riders took to the streets in Miami on Monday afternoon and evening to participate in this year's Wheels Up, Guns Down event.At around 4:40 p.m. the riders made their way onto SR 826, affecting traffic. They got off the highway again and then got on again. At 4:54 p.m. the riders were off the highway again and had stopped in the middle of a Miami Gardens street. Images did not show police units in the area. Riders eventually took to the streets again and began riding. Many popping wheelies and doing stunts,...
Click10.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Miami-Dade crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating the cause of a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 64th Street. According to authorities, Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded...
