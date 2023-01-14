ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts Pick Prop Bets for Saturday NFL Wild Card Games

By Donnie Druin
 4 days ago

Betting experts from across the web have made their picks for prop bets during Saturday's NFL Wild Card weekend slate.

Although the Arizona Cardinals are out of the postseason, that shouldn't stop fans within the borders of the state on putting some hard-earned American money on this weekend's Wild Card Weekend slate.

For Saturday, we're treated to two games: Seattle-San Francisco and Los Angeles-Jacksonville.

Both games have multiple selling points for casual fans to tune in, which includes the ability to bet on everything from spreads to player props.

Here's what betting experts across the web like for Saturday's action:

Action Network : JaMycal Hasty Prop: Over 10.5 rushing yards (-105)

"Since the Jaguars traded away James Robinson, Etienne has dominated the snap share, but Hasty has seen an increase in snap percentage in four straight weeks, and has 16 carries for 48 yards and a score over the last three weeks. His rushing total sits at 10.5 yards which, at L.A.’s 5.4 yards per carry average, would require just two carries from the backup tailback.

"Both backs could have a big day vs. this rush defense, but Hasty could easily double this total in production with a positive-to-neutral game script predicted.

"In the Week 3 meeting, Robinson (17 carries) and Etienne (13 carries) combined for 145 rushing yards. Backup rushers are averaging six carries for 25.4 yards vs. this defense on the season, with a median of 12 yards."

DraftKings : George Kittle, anytime TD scorer (+140)

"I typically don’t bet touchdown props, but the connection Kittle and Purdy have has resulted in several scores. The last time the dup faced Seattle, Kittle finished with four receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns. He has played five games with Purdy under center and has scored seven touchdowns. Kittle has scored a touchdown in four straight games."

PFF : Brock Purdy (over 1.5 touchdown passes)

"Since taking over as the starter in Week 13, Purdy ranks seventh among all quarterbacks in passing grade from a clean pocket (83.9). He continues to rank inside the top 10 in passing yards (1,044), yards per attempt (8.8) and completion percentage (73.7) when kept clean in that span. Most importantly, Burdy has thrown 10 touchdown passes from a clean pocket under the same circumstances, which is tied for the most among quarterbacks in that time.

" Purdy’s current passing touchdown prop on BetMGM is set at 1.5. Purdy has thrown at least two touchdowns in every game since taking over, and with the mismatch in the trenches, there is an excellent opportunity for him to hit the over."

Covers.com : Keenan Allen Prop: Over 70.5 receiving yards

"Keenan Allen was banged up to start the year, but when healthy, he's one of the best receivers in the NFL. He showed that in the Chargers' season finale when he snagged eight catches for 102 yards and a pair of scores against Denver's highly-rated pass defense.

"He has a much better matchup on his hands against Jacksonville on Saturday. The Jags are 30th in the league in defensive pass DVOA according to Football Outsiders. They are also 28th in DVOA against No. 1 receivers.

"Allen has posted more than 85 receiving yards in five of his last six contests and is averaging 88.7 yards on 11.3 targets per game during that span.

"Bet the Over on Allen's receiving yards which you can still find at 70.5 but I'd be willing to take that up to 75.5."

