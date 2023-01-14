Read full article on original website
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The lawsuit, led by America First Legal, names President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as defendants for allegedly violating the Taylor Force Act.
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
Biden admin quietly admits canceling Keystone XL Pipeline cost thousands of jobs, billions of dollars
The Department of Energy issued a congressionally-mandated report late last month highlighting the positive economic benefits the Keystone XL project would have had.
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander-in-chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to “inflect maximum damage” on cartels crossing the southern border.
Putin's chief advisor predicts US civil war resulting in Elon Musk presidency
A chief advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin grabbed social media attention in a Twitter post predicting the US will see a civil war in 2023 that will result in an Elon Musk presidency.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza
After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
Washington Examiner
Asa Hutchinson warns impeachment against Biden officials must be based on 'wrongdoing,' not policies
Outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) issued a warning to Republican lawmakers to ensure that any impeachment proceeding they pursue over the next two years must be based on actual wrongdoing rather than disagreements over policy proposals. Hutchinson’s warning comes as House Republicans prepare to launch a number of investigations into...
Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt
It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
China’s COVID lies could prove deadly for America
The only thing not going viral in China is the truth. Chinese officials are spewing lies to cover up the massive COVID carnage there. Worse, US public-health officials dawdled for a week, allowing air travelers from China in without testing, while other countries immediately blocked infected travelers from entering. Aerial photos and videos from China show body bags stacked outside hospitals and crematoria, funeral-home parking lots full and hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients jammed into hallways. In Beijing and Sichuan, more than 50% of the population is infected, according to internal government documents. Yet the Chinese government officially claims there was only one COVID...
Biden’s Proven History of Telling Fake Personal History Stories is Once Again in the Spotlight
In the wake of Long Island Rep Santos and other recent instances of personal credential embellishment, Joe Biden’s decades-long history of lying about dozens of fabricated instances in his personal life is once again making headlines.
Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border
Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
Drivers could see gas prices surge to nearly $7 a gallon in some US states as refinery issues bite supply and Chinese demand bounces back, GasBuddy says
Gas prices could surge toward $7 a gallon in some US states in 2023, according to GasBuddy. Cold snaps across the US and revived energy demand from China are the two key factors that could push up prices. "2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could...
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materials
Lawyers working on behalf of President Joe Biden uncovered a trove of government documents kept in clandestine secrecy this fall. The answers to many lingering questions, buried within the walls of a Washington D.C. office used by Biden during his tenure as an ordinary citizen, may now come to light!
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
Shaman Predicts Alaska and California Will Become Part of Russia
"America may soon be divided into several parts, and several states will declare sovereignty," Russia's deputy head shaman Artur Tsybikov said.
Putin's war against Ukraine will ruin Russia
Vladimir Putin is pondering the impacts of his war against Ukraine. But there is no chance for redemption.
NASA Chief Issues Warning About China Banning US Astronauts From Landing on the Moon
There is a new space race happening more than five decades after the United States beat Russia to become the first nation to ever put on a human on the moon. This time, the contenders are the U.S. and China. And if China wins, it could cause serious trouble for the rest of the world, according to NASA chief Bill Nelon.
