ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 162 26th Street in Greenwood Heights, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a three-story mixed-use building at 162 26th Street in Greenwood Heights, Brooklyn. Located between 3rd and 4th Avenues, the interior lot is one block south of the 25th Street subway station, serviced by the R train. Carl Termine, Jr. of Advanced Plumbing, Heating & Sprinkler Corporation is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 2159 Mapes Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for an eight-story residential building at 2159 Mapes Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx. Located between East 181st Street and East 182nd Street, the lot is near the East 180th Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Gregory Harvey of Masani Holding Company Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 64 West 132nd Street in Harlem, Manhattan

Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 64 West 132nd Street in Harlem, Manhattan. Located between Fifth Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard, the lot is near the 135th Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 3 trains. Joseph Atarien of Atari Realty is listed as the owner behind the applications.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Construction Reaches Street Level at 200 East 20th Street in Gramercy, Manhattan

Foundation work is nearing completion at 200 East 20th Street, the site of a 19-story residential building in Gramercy Park, Manhattan. Designed by CetraRuddy and developed by Glacier Global Partners, the 210-foot-tall structure will yield 82,800 square feet with 52 condominium units spread across 65,500 square feet and 2,730 square feet of retail space. CM & Associates Construction Management is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of East 20th Street and Third Avenue.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Shahs of Sunset Park: Maguire, Watermark acquire massive Brooklyn dev site

Maguire Capital and Watermark Capital have acquired the site of a long-stalled megaproject in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park. They hope to have better luck than its previous owners. Marvin Azrak’s Maguire and Wolfe Landau and David Tabak’s Watermark have taken over the vacant site at 6208 Eighth Avenue after an intricate series of transactions, including buying up the previous developers’ interests piecemeal and acquiring the property’s debt. The total cost, including equity and debt, was between $75 million and $80 million.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

75 Dupont Street Readies for Excavation in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Excavation is set to begin at 75 Dupont Street, the site of an eight-story mixed-use building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Developed by Madison Realty Capital, the 400,000-square-foot structure will yield 480 homes with 144 designated for affordable housing, as well as 200 on-site parking spaces, community facilities, and a grocery store. Omnibuild is the general contractor for the property, which was formerly addressed as 14 Clay Street and is bound by the confluence of Commercial and Clay Streets to the north, Dupont Street to the south, and Franklin Street to the west.
BROOKLYN, NY
Beth Torres

Queens apartments as low as $738 a month in Forest Hills neighborhood

Here is an opportunity to live in what some say is New York City’s “most enchanting neighborhood.” NYC Housing Connect has launched an affordable housing lottery for Apex Place Phase 2 in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens. This lottery includes some great deals, with 14 of the 122 apartments listed available to qualified winners for under $1,000 a month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Underground Family Activity Center to Debut at 30 Broad Street in Financial District, Manhattan

CompletePlayground, a new nonprofit organization, will open its first family activity center at 30 Broad Street. The 40,000-square-foot underground playground is designed to accommodate children of all abilities, including those with special needs. The playground will occupy a portion of New York Sports Club’s former Financial District location. Spanning...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Stamford URBY Phase Two Nears Completion at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut

Urby, a joint venture between Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties, will soon debut phase two of a residential complex at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut. Designed by international architecture firm Concrete Amsterdam, Stamford Urby phase two will add 176 rental apartments, following 464 rental units introduced in 2019 as part of phase one.
STAMFORD, CT
pix11.com

Teen girl found dead near East River identified

Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The MTA is installing a bunch of bike racks in front of buses

As part of its “Extending Transit’s Reach” plan, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is trying to make life a little bit easier for cyclists around town by installing a number of bike racks at subway stations, commuter rail stations throughout the Metro-North and LIRR territories and on the front of some buses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

The death educator: Meet Green-Wood Cemetery’s Gabrielle Gatto

Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. We hate to break it to you, but someday — hopefully in the very distant future — you’re going to die. It’s an awkward thing for most of us, facing and accepting our mortality. But it’s not something we get to opt out of, unfortunately.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

NYCHA Kicks Off Modernization Projects at Three Affordable Housing Properties in Upper Manhattan

New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and a consortium of developers have kicked off an extensive modernization project at three aging residential properties in Upper Manhattan: Audubon Houses at 1909 Amsterdam Avenue in Sugar Hill, Bethune Gardens at 1945 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, and Thurgood Marshall Plaza at 1970 Amsterdam Avenue, also in Washington Heights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Drag Story Hour protesters gather outside councilman's home

NEW YORK - Drag Story Hour protests are continuing in New York City. More demonstrations are popping up in places other than public libraries. The latest was in Queens Monday at the home of a councilman. There have been protests at libraries during Drag Story Hours in Manhattan, Queens and across the country. Demonstrators who want drag artists to stop reading stories to kids move from location to location, beyond libraries.Monday, they protested outside the home of Queens Councilmember Shekar Krishnan, with his wife and kids inside. "They're saying Shekar is a pedophile, he is a groomer. They scrawled groomer on the street too,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy