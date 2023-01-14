Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 162 26th Street in Greenwood Heights, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a three-story mixed-use building at 162 26th Street in Greenwood Heights, Brooklyn. Located between 3rd and 4th Avenues, the interior lot is one block south of the 25th Street subway station, serviced by the R train. Carl Termine, Jr. of Advanced Plumbing, Heating & Sprinkler Corporation is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2159 Mapes Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for an eight-story residential building at 2159 Mapes Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx. Located between East 181st Street and East 182nd Street, the lot is near the East 180th Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Gregory Harvey of Masani Holding Company Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 64 West 132nd Street in Harlem, Manhattan
Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 64 West 132nd Street in Harlem, Manhattan. Located between Fifth Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard, the lot is near the 135th Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 3 trains. Joseph Atarien of Atari Realty is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Construction Reaches Street Level at 200 East 20th Street in Gramercy, Manhattan
Foundation work is nearing completion at 200 East 20th Street, the site of a 19-story residential building in Gramercy Park, Manhattan. Designed by CetraRuddy and developed by Glacier Global Partners, the 210-foot-tall structure will yield 82,800 square feet with 52 condominium units spread across 65,500 square feet and 2,730 square feet of retail space. CM & Associates Construction Management is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of East 20th Street and Third Avenue.
therealdeal.com
Shahs of Sunset Park: Maguire, Watermark acquire massive Brooklyn dev site
Maguire Capital and Watermark Capital have acquired the site of a long-stalled megaproject in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park. They hope to have better luck than its previous owners. Marvin Azrak’s Maguire and Wolfe Landau and David Tabak’s Watermark have taken over the vacant site at 6208 Eighth Avenue after an intricate series of transactions, including buying up the previous developers’ interests piecemeal and acquiring the property’s debt. The total cost, including equity and debt, was between $75 million and $80 million.
New York YIMBY
75 Dupont Street Readies for Excavation in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Excavation is set to begin at 75 Dupont Street, the site of an eight-story mixed-use building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Developed by Madison Realty Capital, the 400,000-square-foot structure will yield 480 homes with 144 designated for affordable housing, as well as 200 on-site parking spaces, community facilities, and a grocery store. Omnibuild is the general contractor for the property, which was formerly addressed as 14 Clay Street and is bound by the confluence of Commercial and Clay Streets to the north, Dupont Street to the south, and Franklin Street to the west.
Queens apartments as low as $738 a month in Forest Hills neighborhood
Here is an opportunity to live in what some say is New York City’s “most enchanting neighborhood.” NYC Housing Connect has launched an affordable housing lottery for Apex Place Phase 2 in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens. This lottery includes some great deals, with 14 of the 122 apartments listed available to qualified winners for under $1,000 a month.
New York YIMBY
Underground Family Activity Center to Debut at 30 Broad Street in Financial District, Manhattan
CompletePlayground, a new nonprofit organization, will open its first family activity center at 30 Broad Street. The 40,000-square-foot underground playground is designed to accommodate children of all abilities, including those with special needs. The playground will occupy a portion of New York Sports Club’s former Financial District location. Spanning...
New York YIMBY
Stamford URBY Phase Two Nears Completion at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut
Urby, a joint venture between Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties, will soon debut phase two of a residential complex at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut. Designed by international architecture firm Concrete Amsterdam, Stamford Urby phase two will add 176 rental apartments, following 464 rental units introduced in 2019 as part of phase one.
pix11.com
Teen girl found dead near East River identified
Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
Harlem truck depot set to open in days ‘absolutely unacceptable,’ Manhattan borough president says
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine pushed Sunday to stop the opening of a truck depot in Harlem. The depot, set to open near the 145th Street Bridge and the Major Deegan Expressway, is “is absolutely unacceptable,” Levine said in a series of tweets. He’s calling for housing on the site instead. “An […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The MTA is installing a bunch of bike racks in front of buses
As part of its “Extending Transit’s Reach” plan, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is trying to make life a little bit easier for cyclists around town by installing a number of bike racks at subway stations, commuter rail stations throughout the Metro-North and LIRR territories and on the front of some buses.
NBC New York
14 New NYC Restaurants ‘Too Good to Keep a Secret' Added to Michelin Guide
More than a dozen New York City area restaurants joined the globally renowned Michelin Guide this month. In total, 14 restaurants across the city (and in nearby suburbs) were added to the venerable guide. The current New York guide includes 467 eateries. Michelin, the esteemed industry ranker since 1955, bestowed...
bkmag.com
The death educator: Meet Green-Wood Cemetery’s Gabrielle Gatto
Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. We hate to break it to you, but someday — hopefully in the very distant future — you’re going to die. It’s an awkward thing for most of us, facing and accepting our mortality. But it’s not something we get to opt out of, unfortunately.
thevillagesun.com
Concerns are high over massive 5G WiFi towers planned for West Village
BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | There are a lot of questions and concerns about the city’s scheme to install a series of 32-foot-tall 5G WiFi megatowers at a half-dozen spots around the historic West Village. Thankfully, more information will be provided at a meeting of the Community Board 2 Quality...
New York YIMBY
NYCHA Kicks Off Modernization Projects at Three Affordable Housing Properties in Upper Manhattan
New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and a consortium of developers have kicked off an extensive modernization project at three aging residential properties in Upper Manhattan: Audubon Houses at 1909 Amsterdam Avenue in Sugar Hill, Bethune Gardens at 1945 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, and Thurgood Marshall Plaza at 1970 Amsterdam Avenue, also in Washington Heights.
Man flashes, spits at subway conductor in Brooklyn
A man flashed and spat at a train conductor at a Brooklyn subway station, police said Tuesday as they released images of the suspect.
Drag Story Hour protesters gather outside councilman's home
NEW YORK - Drag Story Hour protests are continuing in New York City. More demonstrations are popping up in places other than public libraries. The latest was in Queens Monday at the home of a councilman. There have been protests at libraries during Drag Story Hours in Manhattan, Queens and across the country. Demonstrators who want drag artists to stop reading stories to kids move from location to location, beyond libraries.Monday, they protested outside the home of Queens Councilmember Shekar Krishnan, with his wife and kids inside. "They're saying Shekar is a pedophile, he is a groomer. They scrawled groomer on the street too,"...
Teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn, police say
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical […]
Brink’s heist: $300,000 stolen from armored truck at NY bank
NEW YORK (AP) — A man made off with $300,000 cash in a bizarre Brink’s truck robbery outside a Brooklyn bank last week, police say. According to police, the thief swiped an unattended money bag from the armored truck’s bumper while two other men distracted the Brink’s employee by asking him for directions.
Comments / 2