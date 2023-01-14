ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Person seriously hurt after shooting in east Charlotte, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in east Charlotte Saturday, according to MEDIC.

It happened along Albemarle Road, which is near Lake Forest Road just before 7 a.m. MEDIC said they transported one person to the hospital where they are have life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound.

A Channel 9 crew on the scene could see Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers investigating the area near the area. They were laying down evidence markers across the street. Police have said where exactly the shooting happened.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. No other information has been made available at this time. Ch. 9 is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

