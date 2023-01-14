Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Former college athlete and coach named new Bay City Western athletic director
AUBURN, MI – From his playing days to his coaching days and beyond, Gabe Frisbie has always been looking for ways to stay in the game. As the new athletic director at Bay City Western, he’ll be right in the heart of the action.
Up North Voice
Gary Hurst, 67, of Hillman
Mr. Gary Archie Hurst, 67, of Hillman, Michigan died on January 10, 2023 at his home. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 15, 1955. He resided in Hillman for the last 25 years. He was a member of New Beginnings Ministries and was very active in assisting with the HARP food program. Gary enjoyed spending time with family, and hunting and fishing with his son, Kyle and daughter, Madelyn. He also loved to ride his motorcycle with his brother, Mike. He is and will be deeply missed.
Up North Voice
A child’s goals lead to life of service
ROSCOMMON – Local emergency responders assess a situation and try to bring calm to chaos. For over thirty years, emergency services worker Kathy Pardo-Carlson has tried to be that calm. Pardo has served the community not only as EMS/EMT, but also as American Heart Instructor, International Trauma Life Support...
WNEM
Power restored in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
Up North Voice
Harriet Scheller, 99, of Hillman
Harriet Alvina Scheller, 99, of Hillman passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Hillman Haven. Harriet Alvina Bahling was born April 27, 1923, in Wellington Township to the late William and Hattie (Kirchoff) Bahling. On August 25, 1951, she married Henry Ford Scheller. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2003. Harriet served in the United States Army during World War II as a WAC. She worked at Alpena Public Schools as a teacher for 38 years and enjoyed wintering in Florida for 19 years.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan
BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
Up North Voice
Mio man arrested for CSC after third victim comes forward
OSCODA COUNTY – In August 2021, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post was contacted by the medical coordinator from the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center to investigate an alleged sexual assault. The suspect was identified as 82-year-old Richard Bernard Walser from Mio. Walser was arraigned in Oscoda County last year for several counts of criminal sexual and home invasion regarding this case. A second victim came forward and another investigation was launched. The report was turned over to the Oscoda County Prosecutor’s Office.
Convicted murderer who escaped from Saginaw jail via credit card fraud dies in hospital
SAGINAW, MI — Over the summer, a Bay City man with a murder conviction allegedly escaped from the Saginaw County Jail by an innovative method — credit card fraud. Months on, the man has died before his case could be brought to trial. Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies on...
Abandoned Maximum Security Prison: Standish, Michigan
There are many prisons throughout the state of Michigan, many going back over one hundred years. For a major penitentiary that is not that old, it's odd that it closed so soon. The Standish Maximum Correctional Facility (in the Michigan town of Standish) was a maximum security prison with five...
Bay City man accused of shooting 2 people over $40 debt takes plea deal
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man accused of shooting two people in their heads over $40 has accepted a plea deal that will require him to return to prison. Matthew E. Owczarzak, 35, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to single counts of felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm. The former is a five-year felony, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year prison sentence consecutive to any related stint.
Up North Voice
Camp Grayling RAB meeting scheduled for January 17
Restoration Advisory Board Public Meeting- Public Notice. Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center (JMTC) is announcing a meeting of the Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) to be held January 17, 2023, 6:00-7:30 PM. What is the RAB?. The RAB is an advisory group which meets on a regular basis to discuss...
Comments / 0