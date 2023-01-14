Mr. Gary Archie Hurst, 67, of Hillman, Michigan died on January 10, 2023 at his home. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 15, 1955. He resided in Hillman for the last 25 years. He was a member of New Beginnings Ministries and was very active in assisting with the HARP food program. Gary enjoyed spending time with family, and hunting and fishing with his son, Kyle and daughter, Madelyn. He also loved to ride his motorcycle with his brother, Mike. He is and will be deeply missed.

