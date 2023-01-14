Read full article on original website
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Reason for delayed decision on Steelers coaching staff revealed
The Steelers could still be making changes with the coaching staff. A personal situation Mike Tomlin is tending to has delayed the decision. Pittsburgh Steelers fans, especially those who are loudly against Matt Canada as offensive coordinator, are likely wondering why 10 days have come and gone since the end of the season yet no coaching staff firings have been announced after the team failed to make the NFL playoffs and put up the 26th-ranked scoring offense.
Rapper Lil Jon to perform at Arrowhead Stadium during Chiefs vs. Jaguars game
The Chiefs announced on Twitter Wednesday that the rapper Lil Jon will take the stage for a halftime performance Sunday.
Rob Gronkowski Says Aaron Rodgers Should Be Focused On Super Bowls, Not MVPs: “Bro, Why Are You Thinking About MVPs?”
The Green Bay Packers’ season came to an end at the hands of the Detroit Lions, when they had to win to make the playoffs. They didn’t… Now that the season is over, there has been a ton of talk about where quarterback Aaron Rodgers may end up. The Packers may be ready to part ways with their starting quarterback of 15 years, and give the reins to backup quarterback Jordan Love and start new beginnings. Their are others saying […] The post Rob Gronkowski Says Aaron Rodgers Should Be Focused On Super Bowls, Not MVPs: “Bro, Why Are You Thinking About MVPs?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
