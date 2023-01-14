ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Harris to push abortion fight in Florida on Roe anniversary

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris will headline the White House's commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Sunday, a bitter historical milestone for the Biden administration after the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back the national right to abortion. Administration officials said she'll speak in Florida,...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Strykers, Bradleys likely in huge US aid package for Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. is finalizing a massive package of military aid for Ukraine that U.S. officials say is likely to total as much as $2.6 billion. It's expected to include for the first time nearly 100 Stryker combat vehicles and at least 50 Bradley armored vehicles to allow Ukrainian forces to move more quickly and securely on the front lines in the war with Russia — but not the tanks that Ukraine has sought.
ALASKA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

California considers banning TikTok on state-owned devices

(KTXL) — Two bills have been introduced in the California legislature that would prohibit installing social media applications from “countries of concern” onto state-owned or state-issued devices. •Video Above: New laws in California Assembly Bill 227 by Assemblymember Kate Sanchez and Senate Bill 74 by Senator Bill Dodd, both introduced on Jan. 11, joining a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday that his country plans to "join” the U.S. and Germany's efforts to train and arm Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems. Rutte signaled the Netherlands' intentions at the start of a White House meeting with President Joe Biden. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WRAL News

Justices seem to lean toward deaf student in education case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed sympathetic to the arguments of a deaf student who sued his public school system for providing an inadequate education, a legal challenge important for other disabled students and their families. The question for the justices involves a federal law that guarantees...
STURGIS, MI
WRAL News

US won't seek death penalty for alleged Texas Walmart gunman

Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a West Texas Walmart in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice disclosed the decision not to pursue capital punishment against Patrick Crusius in a one-sentence notice filed Tuesday with the federal court in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
WRAL News

Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm

WASHINGTON — A Russian national who founded a cryptocurrency exchange that the Justice Department says became a haven for the proceeds of criminal activity has been arrested, federal officials said Wednesday. Anatoly Legkodymov, who lives in China, was arrested Tuesday night in Miami and was due in court on...
MIAMI, FL
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

