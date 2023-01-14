Read full article on original website
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Harris to push abortion fight in Florida on Roe anniversary
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris will headline the White House's commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Sunday, a bitter historical milestone for the Biden administration after the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back the national right to abortion. Administration officials said she'll speak in Florida,...
Strykers, Bradleys likely in huge US aid package for Ukraine
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. is finalizing a massive package of military aid for Ukraine that U.S. officials say is likely to total as much as $2.6 billion. It's expected to include for the first time nearly 100 Stryker combat vehicles and at least 50 Bradley armored vehicles to allow Ukrainian forces to move more quickly and securely on the front lines in the war with Russia — but not the tanks that Ukraine has sought.
California considers banning TikTok on state-owned devices
(KTXL) — Two bills have been introduced in the California legislature that would prohibit installing social media applications from “countries of concern” onto state-owned or state-issued devices. •Video Above: New laws in California Assembly Bill 227 by Assemblymember Kate Sanchez and Senate Bill 74 by Senator Bill Dodd, both introduced on Jan. 11, joining a […]
Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine
WASHINGTON — Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday that his country plans to "join” the U.S. and Germany's efforts to train and arm Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems. Rutte signaled the Netherlands' intentions at the start of a White House meeting with President Joe Biden. The...
New Mexico shootings follow two years of election assaults
Two years since the attack on the U.S. Capitol, a series of drive-by shootings targeting Democrats in New Mexico is a violent reminder that the false claims about a stolen election persist in posing a danger to public officials and the country’s democratic institutions. While no one was hurt...
Justices seem to lean toward deaf student in education case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed sympathetic to the arguments of a deaf student who sued his public school system for providing an inadequate education, a legal challenge important for other disabled students and their families. The question for the justices involves a federal law that guarantees...
US won't seek death penalty for alleged Texas Walmart gunman
Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a West Texas Walmart in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice disclosed the decision not to pursue capital punishment against Patrick Crusius in a one-sentence notice filed Tuesday with the federal court in El Paso.
Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm
WASHINGTON — A Russian national who founded a cryptocurrency exchange that the Justice Department says became a haven for the proceeds of criminal activity has been arrested, federal officials said Wednesday. Anatoly Legkodymov, who lives in China, was arrested Tuesday night in Miami and was due in court on...
Trump to visit Fayetteville to honor late supporter Lynette 'Diamond' Hardaway, according to new video
Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit Fayetteville Saturday to pay respects to Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, an influential Trump supporter who died this month, according to a new video. Hardaway, 51, was part of the conservative political commentary duo “Diamond and Silk,” who gained notoriety for their...
