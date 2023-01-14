Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“F” is for Fort Mill
“F” is for Fort Mill (York County; 2020 population 24,521). Although White settlers did not arrive in the area until the late 1750s, the region was already populated by Indigenous people. By the 1830s the little community was called was called Fort Mill. It was chartered in 1873. The Fort Mill Manufacturing Company (established in1887) brought Fort Mill into the textile economy that dominated the upstate. Later the plant was combined with others to form Springs Cotton Mills. The mill, which employed twelve hundred workers, closed in 1983. The area received a boost in population with the arrival of televangelist Jim Baker and his Praise the Lord development in 1978. But into the twenty-first century sustained growth came because Fort Mill was positioned to take advantage of the booming population growth in Charlotte, North Carolina.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Nonna Maria's Italian Deli & Market, 2332 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews – 90 Violations include: Inspector said person in charge didn’t demonstrate sufficient knowledge of employee health; a food basket was in the handwash sink; a bag of basil was partially liquefied; marinara did not cool fast enough in walk-in; and market was docked for proper hot and cold holding temperatures.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Wooded lot in Mint Hill may become office buildings
MINT HILL – Lischerong Enterprises & Holdings has approached the town about building two office buildings on a three-acre wooded lot by Lebanon Road Elementary School. David Klausman, of V3 Southeast, is part of the project design team. He told commissioners during the Jan. 12 public hearing that they wanted to develop a general office or medical office building off Lebanon Road first and construct the second building sometime after. Both buildings will share 80 parking spaces.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“R.C. Clodfelter said his motives for serving as a volunteer firefighter for 28 years were simple. ‘I did it for my community and my county and to help my fellow man.’ Clodfelter retired from the Troutman Fire Department after 28 years of service. He had served as chief of the department since Dec. 17, 1990.” (1/16)
860wacb.com
New Helipad Completed At Frye Regional Medical Center In Hickory
After several months of planning, construction and staff education, Frye Regional Medical Center has a new rooftop helipad, technically two helipads, located on the top floor of the hospital’s parking garage on North Center Street in Hickory. The medical center’s new helipad meets or exceeds all local and state...
Super G Mart opens North Carolina's third location in Pineville after months of delays
PINEVILLE, N.C. — Occupying the former Super K-Mart across from the Carolina Place Mall, the much anticipated international market was planned for an opening last summer. Peter Han, Vice President of Business Development for Super G Mart, told WCNC's Jane Monreal, "It's been a construction site for about two years. So, seeing customers walk through the door and seeing the parking lot filled with cars, it's an indescribable feeling for me."
WBTV
2023 St. Jude Dream Home to pay tribute to WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The builder of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home will be paying tribute to WBTV’s late meteorologist Jason Myers. Jason was a big part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, walking viewers through past finished homes and getting them excited. Knowing Jason loved...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Charlotte
Charlotte, North Carolina, is a rapidly-growing city known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, an abundance of recreational activities, and cultural attractions.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for January 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 20 min ago.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Home And Car Destroyed In Fire
DALLAS, N.C. — A home and car are both total losses after a fire in Gaston County. The Town of Dallas Fire Department posted photos on Facebook showing damage to a mobile home and a car parked outside. Investigators say the fire happened last night on Hillcrest Road. No...
Mecklenburg County will recycle your old clothes now
Looking to get rid of some old clothes without cluttering up a landfill? Mecklenburg County's Solid Waste Program will now accept textiles at its full-service recycling centers. “We understand our customers and residents want to avoid placing items in the landfill. Now, we have expanded our recycling services to meet...
WBTV
Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge. Updated: 8 hours ago. Mary Santina Collins was found...
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Rocksalt, 512 Brandywine Road, Charlotte – 89 Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; beef sliders on kid’s menu were offered raw or undercooked; foods in cooler drawers and prep top units were not cold enough; and risotto and slaw didn’t have proper date marks.
Charlotte Stories
Zillow Just Ranked Charlotte As The #1 Hottest Housing Market In America For 2023
According to a new report from Zillow, the Charlotte housing market is poised to be the best performing market in America for 2023. The report analyzed the following data for the 50 biggest metropolitan areas in America:. Forecasted acceleration in home value appreciation, Nov. 2022 – Nov. 2023. Standardized...
Man dies in Belmont industrial accident
BELMONT, N.C. — A man died on Monday in an accident at a construction site involving an excavator. Officials were called to Nixon Road in Belmont for a report of an industrial accident on Monday around 3:15 p.m. Police say that Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, was found dead at...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Community comes together for an Evening with the Chief
A special Evening with the Chief was held at the Mooresville Police Department offering the community the opportunity to hear, as the chief noted, “things they are doing and where we are going” as well as a chance to take a tour of the new facility, which is located on Charlotte Highway. More than 70 people were in attendance for the event which was held before the holidays.
Local brewery New Sarum inks distribution agreement
CHARLOTTE — Bevana has struck a deal with New Sarum Brewing Co. to help streamline its distribution efforts. It’s a move that will help the Salisbury brewery reach new customers across the U.S., while shifting New Sarum’s focus to growth and innovation. “This partnership is built on...
woodworkingnetwork.com
EGGER’s acquires wood recycling facility
LEXINGTON, N.C. — EGGER Group, a global leader in the manufacturing of wood-based materials, has acquired the business and assets of Novem Industries, Inc., a wood recycling facility located in Charlotte, N.C. The acquisition, via EGGER’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Timberpak, LLC, is expected to enhance the mission of EGGER Wood...
