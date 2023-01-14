Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
4 arrested in connection with fatal shooting in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Vermont State Police arrested four suspects today in connection with the fatal shooting last month of Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, at the St. Johnsbury apartment where he lived. VSP was assisted by the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations during the arrests. The suspects and charges...
WCAX
4 suspects arrested in connection with murder of St. Johnsbury man
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Four Vermonters are behind bars in connection with the robbery and murder of a St. Johnsbury man last month. Vermont State Police say the suspects are involved in the fatal shooting of Israel Jiminez Lugo, 49, on Dec. 13 at his Hastings Street apartment. Rafael...
Driver arrested after drugs, gun found in vehicle on I-91 in Hatfield during traffic stop for expired registration
A Vermont man was arrested by State Police on I-91 in Hatfield last week following a traffic stop.
Police investigate death of man who was incarcerated in Vermont prison
Shawn Gero, 29, had been incarcerated at the St. Albans prison since December 2022. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police investigate death of man who was incarcerated in Vermont prison.
WCAX
Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery
Authorities say they have identified the body of a Hartford woman found at the local recycling-processing center Tuesday. After being chair of the Vermont Democratic Party for more than a year, Anne Lezak is stepping down. New Yorkers look for environmentally friendly burials. Updated: 9 hours ago. The number of...
newportdispatch.com
Burlington man dies after suicide attempt at NSCF
ST. ALBANS — Authorities are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Burlington who had been incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections notified police that Shawn Gero had suffered life-threatening injuries in an apparent suicide attempt inside the facility at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
Two arrested for alleged South Burlington truck theft
Police say the two suspects have had over 300 police encounters.
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Ripton
RIPTON — A 39-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Ripton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle had driven off the road into the river on US Route 125 at around 7:25 a.m. Witnesses called dispatch and told...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man seen in Chelsea
CHELSEA — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen in Chelsea. Police say a series of suspicious activities have been occurring in the area. The timeframe for this activity has been between January 5 through the 15th. The Vermont State Police released surveillance images...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on US Route 302 in Newbury
NEWBURY — A 40-year-old man from Groton was arrested for DUI refusal following a crash in Newbury yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 302 at around 8:05 p.m. According to the report, the Michael Nahmias was traveling west on Route 302 before crossing the centerline, leaving...
WCAX
Colchester police search apartment complex following report of drug activity
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Colchester executed a search warrant at an apartment complex following reports of drug activity. Colchester Police say they received several calls about potential drug activity off of Gilman Circle near Fort Ethan Allen. This afternoon, they said 37-year-old Mary Marcelino was cited for drug...
newportdispatch.com
Lyndonville man arrested on warrant
LYNDONVILLE — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Lyndonville yesterday. Police say they went to the Carpet Connection on Depot Street to attempt to locate Alan Tanguay, of Lyndonville, on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear. While officers spoke with the business owner at the...
SP: Ticonderoga woman charged with menacing, assault
A Ticonderoga woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly forcing her way into a house, assaulting someone, and using a knife to stab a bathroom door after the victim locked themselves inside. Sadie Thompson, 24, faces a slew of charges.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on I-89 in Swanton
SWANTON — A 25-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Swanton early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 4:15 a.m. The driver was identified as Travis Hunt, of Swanton. Police say Hunt showed signs of impairment and was arrested for...
suncommunitynews.com
AuSable Forks man charged with felony probation violation
AUSABLE FORKS | An AuSable Forks man was jailed Jan. 13 accused of violating the terms of his felony drug-sale probation. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested James M. Holmes Jr. Friday morning on a warrant issued by the Clinton County Supreme Court. The warrant was issued in December 2022...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in South Burlington yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop after clocking a vehicle traveling 83 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour zone on I-89 south at around 8:25 p.m. The driver was...
newportdispatch.com
Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department looking for local woman
STOWE — The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for Danielle Lowe. Police say Lowe is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. The arrest warrant is related to cocaine possession and criminal operation of a motor vehicle criminal charges. Police say she is also wanted for...
newportdispatch.com
Lyndonville police warning public about gun laws
LYNDONVILLE — The Lyndonville Police Department is warning local gun owners about state gun laws. The department said they recently found vehicles parked at the Lyndon Town School lower fields with firearms visible inside. “We would like to remind the public that it is unlawful to possess firearms, or...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for DUI, assault on Williston police
WILLISTON — A 23-year-old man from Northfield was arrested following an incident in Williston yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle stopped partially in the left lane of I-89 south at around 4:50 p.m. The driver appeared to be experiencing a medical event. Police say they responded...
WCAX
Conn. man arrested following kidnapping at Berlin Mall
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - On Friday, January 13, 2022, the Berlin Police Department received reports of a suspicious event at the Berlin Mall, involving a possible kidnapping with a gun. Police later determined that Barry C. Perez, 37, Hartford, Conn. brandished a gun at a tractor-trailer driver who stopped at...
