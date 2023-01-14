ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Two of Ohio’s top prospects set to visit Michigan this month

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Lakewood (OH.) St. Edwards 2024 offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong will be attending the Wolverines’ Junior Day on January 28th. This will mark their first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the Armstrong brothers back in early November and they...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Top RB targets for Michigan in 2024

The 2022 Michigan Wolverines football team finished fifth in the country in total rushing yards with 3,345, a feat accomplished on the backs of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. While each has at least one season left in Ann Arbor, Mike Hart is looking for a worthy replacement, or two, in the 2024 recruiting class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

2024 Ohio five-star CB Bryce West reflects on weekend trip to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines welcomed in a few highly regarded prospects in the 2024 class over the weekend, with the biggest name being five-star cornerback Bryce West. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Cleveland is ranked No. 27 overall on the 247Sports composite. He received his offer from Steve Clinkscale last January and has visited numerous times up to this point. Besides Sunday, his most recent trip to Ann Arbor was for the win over Michigan State in October.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Northwestern

After losing on the road in back-to-back games, the Michigan Wolverines picked up a much-needed win against Northwestern on Sunday afternoon, 85-78. This is not the Northwestern team that finished near the bottom of the Big Ten the majority of the 2010s; this is a solid, senior-heavy team that have road wins over MSU and Indiana. After a lackadasicial end to the first half, the young Wolverines had a solid second half to secure the victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

This week in Michigan women’s basketball (Jan. 16)

The Michigan Wolverines entered this past week’s AP top-25 Poll at No. 17 after their double-digit loss to No. 16 Iowa at home. They bounced back with two strong conference wins against Purdue on the road and Michigan State at home. At Purdue last Tuesday night, the Wolverines capitalized...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State adds in-state WR as PWO piece of 2023 recruiting class

Michigan State has added another piece to Mel Tucker’s 2023 recruiting class. This time, the Spartans added an in-state prospect in a walk-on situation. The player is Jack Yanachik, a 6-foot-3 athlete out of De La Salle Collegiate in Warren, Michigan. Some of Yanachik’s offers included Lawrence Tech and Wayne State, but he will come to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on.
EAST LANSING, MI
FOX Sports

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in college football | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future at the University of Michigan. Joel elaborated on how he thinks that Harbaugh is trying to improve the program. With the young talent on the team and all the players such as Blake Corum coming back, why is Harbaugh entertaining the idea of leaving? Joel discussed the crossroads he believes Harbaugh is at: his desire to evolve Michigan’s program further along in the sport.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
Awful Announcing

Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023

One ex-player won’t be returning to Detroit Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit next season. Per a report from the Detroit News, Jack Morris is out of the booth in 2023. A reason for the 67-year old’s departure was not cited, though the Detroit News mentioned ongoing budget cuts and Morris’ desire to spend more Read more... The post Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Awful Announcing.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed

You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
DETROIT, MI

