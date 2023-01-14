Read full article on original website
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two of Ohio’s top prospects set to visit Michigan this month
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Lakewood (OH.) St. Edwards 2024 offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong will be attending the Wolverines’ Junior Day on January 28th. This will mark their first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the Armstrong brothers back in early November and they...
Maize n Brew
Phil Martelli discusses Will Tschetter’s improvements, preparing for Maryland rematch
Good things have been happening recently with Will Tschetter on the floor for the Michigan Wolverines. His playing time has gone up as of late and in the last two games, he combined to score 11 points across 21 minutes off the bench. It doesn’t always show up in the...
Maize n Brew
Top RB targets for Michigan in 2024
The 2022 Michigan Wolverines football team finished fifth in the country in total rushing yards with 3,345, a feat accomplished on the backs of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. While each has at least one season left in Ann Arbor, Mike Hart is looking for a worthy replacement, or two, in the 2024 recruiting class.
Maize n Brew
Michigan 2022 RB Recap: Blake ‘The Great’ and The Don are college football’s best one-two punch
Good things tended to come in pairs for Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards; two 60+ yard runs to pull away from Penn State; two 75+ yard runs to blow out the Buckeyes. It isn’t a stretch to say Michigan had the best running game in America, and the best the Wolverines have had in most living memories.
Maize n Brew
2024 Ohio five-star CB Bryce West reflects on weekend trip to Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines welcomed in a few highly regarded prospects in the 2024 class over the weekend, with the biggest name being five-star cornerback Bryce West. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Cleveland is ranked No. 27 overall on the 247Sports composite. He received his offer from Steve Clinkscale last January and has visited numerous times up to this point. Besides Sunday, his most recent trip to Ann Arbor was for the win over Michigan State in October.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Northwestern
After losing on the road in back-to-back games, the Michigan Wolverines picked up a much-needed win against Northwestern on Sunday afternoon, 85-78. This is not the Northwestern team that finished near the bottom of the Big Ten the majority of the 2010s; this is a solid, senior-heavy team that have road wins over MSU and Indiana. After a lackadasicial end to the first half, the young Wolverines had a solid second half to secure the victory.
Maize n Brew
This week in Michigan women’s basketball (Jan. 16)
The Michigan Wolverines entered this past week’s AP top-25 Poll at No. 17 after their double-digit loss to No. 16 Iowa at home. They bounced back with two strong conference wins against Purdue on the road and Michigan State at home. At Purdue last Tuesday night, the Wolverines capitalized...
Michigan Football Gets MORE Good News
The Wolverines are keeping a lot of important pieces in Ann Arbor heading into 2023.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State adds in-state WR as PWO piece of 2023 recruiting class
Michigan State has added another piece to Mel Tucker’s 2023 recruiting class. This time, the Spartans added an in-state prospect in a walk-on situation. The player is Jack Yanachik, a 6-foot-3 athlete out of De La Salle Collegiate in Warren, Michigan. Some of Yanachik’s offers included Lawrence Tech and Wayne State, but he will come to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on.
Maize n Brew
2024 Michigan commit Christian Anderson Jr. reflects on breaking scoring record at Lovett High School
We’re just a few weeks into 2023, and 2024 Michigan Wolverines commit Christian Anderson Jr. has already earned a massive honor: despite only being mid-way through his junior season, he is now the all-time leading scorer at Lovett High School in Atlanta, Georgia. Anderson Jr., who doesn’t turn 17...
FOX Sports
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in college football | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future at the University of Michigan. Joel elaborated on how he thinks that Harbaugh is trying to improve the program. With the young talent on the team and all the players such as Blake Corum coming back, why is Harbaugh entertaining the idea of leaving? Joel discussed the crossroads he believes Harbaugh is at: his desire to evolve Michigan’s program further along in the sport.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023
One ex-player won’t be returning to Detroit Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit next season. Per a report from the Detroit News, Jack Morris is out of the booth in 2023. A reason for the 67-year old’s departure was not cited, though the Detroit News mentioned ongoing budget cuts and Morris’ desire to spend more Read more... The post Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Awful Announcing.
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounter
A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching a “dark shadow” crossing a nearby parking lot and then an unusual evening encounter at 11:24 a.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed
You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
State transportation chairman gets first dibs on surplus MDOT land parcel
Good morning, wow! Wednesday came fast! Here's a look at the news ... A state panel approved a $1.35 million sale of a parcel of surplus land to the chairman of State Transportation Commission, Todd Wyett. The land was acquired for construction of an interchange along I-96 and is a 7.4-acre parcel located southeast of the Latson Road interchange near Howell. ...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
