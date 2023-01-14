Read full article on original website
‘True Grit’ Star Jeff Bridges Speaks Out About Being ‘Sick for Two Years With Cancer and COVID’
After he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, Jeff Bridges spoke out about being sick with COVID and cancer for the past two years. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in the Critics Choice Awards’ press room, Jeff Bridges revealed more details about his illnesses. “I was sick for two years — with cancer and COVID,” the True Grit star explained. “And when I talked about my family… I wanted to, you know, talk about their support during that time. I didn’t think I was going to make it at all, let alone get going back to work.”
Jack Nicholson's Friends Fear He Has Lost Connection With the World "Like Marlon Brando"
Slide 1 of 6: Friends of Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson allegedly fear the 85-year-old actor has become a recluse. He hasn't been seen in public in more than a year, and some are comparing his behavior to that of Marlon Brando, another veteran actor who disappeared from public view toward the end of his life. Those close to Nicholson are worried because he spends most of his time alone in his Beverly Hills mansion, RadarOnline reported this week. The three-time Oscar winner was last seen at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his son Ray in October 2021. "Jack's in touch with certain relatives — especially Ray, his protégé, who he's so proud of — but his socializing days are long gone," a source told RadarOnline. Read on to find out more about Brando's life these days and why friends and neighbors are worried about him.
Ines de Ramon Rocks Crop Top & Jeans After Skipping Golden Globes With Brad Pitt
Ines de Ramon was out in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, looking effortlessly chic in a crop top and jeans. The 30-year-old girlfriend of Brad Pitt skipped the Golden Globes with her beau the night before but it didn’t seem to bother her as she looked stylish in her outfit.
