Garner, NC

WRAL News

Crash on I-40 East in Durham closes 3 lanes

DURHAM, N.C. — A Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 40 East near exit 278 and North Carolina Highway 55 has closed three of the four lanes. WRAL News was told that a tractor trailer is down in a ditch, a pickup truck is badly damaged, and traffic is backed up for miles.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

National Hurricane Center watching non-tropical low in North Atlantic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center issued a special tropical weather outlook for the North Atlantic as it watches a non-tropical low pressure about 300 miles north of Bermuda. The disturbance is surrounded by cold air and is producing storm-force winds near frontal boundaries. Of course, this...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Snow flurries come down in Cary

WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning. WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning.
CARY, NC
cbs17

2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Light Snow & Flurries Reported in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of reports of light snow came in this morning across Central North Carolina, including the Triangle. As of 7am, Meteorologist Lance Blocker was tracking several light snow showers moving north to south across the region. No accumulation is expected, but the National Weather Service...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Franklin Co. house fire leaves 1 person with 3rd degree burns

LOUISBURG, N.C. — Around midnight on Sunday, a fire was reported at a residence on Laurel Mill-Centerville Road in Centerville. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; their condition is unknown at this time. A third person sustained second and third-degree burns, and was taken to Maria Parham Franklin to be airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment.
CENTERVILLE, NC
cbs17

Family displaced by house fire near Angier; crews ‘saddened’ by loss

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A small family was displaced by a house fire Monday afternoon in northern Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kipling Road, according to the Northwest Harnett Fire Department. Fire crews were able to quickly...
ANGIER, NC
WRAL

Hedingham shooting survivor will be released from hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. — Hedingham shooting survivor Lynn Gardner will be released from the hospital on Wednesday. According to the GoFundMe page set up for Gardner, she will continue her physical and occupational therapy at home. Since the shooting in October, Gardner has undergone numerous surgeries. She had a handful...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Shots fired into car hit Durham woman and teen, barely miss infant

Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured. Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured.
DURHAM, NC

