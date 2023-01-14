Read full article on original website
cbs17
No snow yet — but the Triangle still has time, National Weather Service says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite some very cold days, the Triangle winter so far has brought no wintry precipitation other than a few flurries Saturday morning. So what is going on?. Part of it is a changing climate, but some of it is just bad timing. “You need many...
WRAL
Fast-moving flames destroy Wake County home
Emergency crews worked Monday night to put out a house fire. Emergency crews worked Monday night to put out a house fire.
Crash on I-40 East in Durham closes 3 lanes
DURHAM, N.C. — A Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 40 East near exit 278 and North Carolina Highway 55 has closed three of the four lanes. WRAL News was told that a tractor trailer is down in a ditch, a pickup truck is badly damaged, and traffic is backed up for miles.
City investigating reports of discolored water in west Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The city of Raleigh plans to flush water lines Tuesday after reports of discolored tap water in west Raleigh. Residents in the area of Avent Ferry Road and Western Boulevard reached out to WRAL News on Monday with concerns about a brown tinge in their water.
cbs17
National Hurricane Center watching non-tropical low in North Atlantic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center issued a special tropical weather outlook for the North Atlantic as it watches a non-tropical low pressure about 300 miles north of Bermuda. The disturbance is surrounded by cold air and is producing storm-force winds near frontal boundaries. Of course, this...
Garner High School teacher unexpectedly dies 3 days after being suspended, according to Wake County Public School System
GARNER, N.C. — A Garner Magnet High School teacher died Monday night, the school's principal wrote in a letter to families. Jake Stevens was a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at GMHS for 16 years, according to Principal Matt Price's letter. "It is with great sadness that I...
Thousands lost power in Cary overnight due to equipment failure
CARY, N.C. — Over 3,000 customers in Cary lost power Sunday night. The outage was centered in the area around Farmington Woods Drive and High Meadow Drive. A spokesperson from Duke Energy said the outage was caused by equipment failure on an underground power line in the area. At...
WRAL
Ceiling collapses on Garner firefighter, home destroyed in massive blaze
RALEIGH, N.C. — A firefighter was injured Monday night while battling a large blaze at a home near Garner. Before 6:45 p.m., crews responded to massive fire on Pagan Road in southern Wake County. Smoke was visible from at least a mile away from the home. A firefighter with...
WRAL
Snow falls in Raleigh along Western Boulevard
Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning. Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning.
WRAL
Snow flurries come down in Cary
WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning. WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning.
cbs17
2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
WRAL
Car and tractor trailer crash in Harnett County
A car and a tractor trailer collided Sunday night in Harnett County. A car and a tractor trailer collided Sunday night in Harnett County. Reporter: Michael GracePhotographer: James DeAltoWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
cbs17
Light Snow & Flurries Reported in Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of reports of light snow came in this morning across Central North Carolina, including the Triangle. As of 7am, Meteorologist Lance Blocker was tracking several light snow showers moving north to south across the region. No accumulation is expected, but the National Weather Service...
WRAL
Happily ever after: Ronald the 'unlucky' dog living his best life with forever family
WRAL News first told you about Ronald the 'unlucky' dog last week, when the SPCA of Wake County made a social media post about his sad story. After 14 failed adoptions, Ronald had been returned once again to the shelter. The post spurred an immense outpouring of love and support - and best of all, another adoption.
Franklin Co. house fire leaves 1 person with 3rd degree burns
LOUISBURG, N.C. — Around midnight on Sunday, a fire was reported at a residence on Laurel Mill-Centerville Road in Centerville. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; their condition is unknown at this time. A third person sustained second and third-degree burns, and was taken to Maria Parham Franklin to be airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment.
cbs17
Family displaced by house fire near Angier; crews ‘saddened’ by loss
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A small family was displaced by a house fire Monday afternoon in northern Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kipling Road, according to the Northwest Harnett Fire Department. Fire crews were able to quickly...
WRAL
14 people displaced by apartment fire on Peartree Lane in Raleigh
The fire was started after smoking materials were improperly disposed. The fire was started after smoking materials were improperly disposed.
WRAL
WRAL's Julian Grace thanks Raleigh police officers for creating barricade on I-440 East to stop wrong-way driver
WRAL's Julian Grace is thanking Raleigh police officers for saving his life. On Jan. 2, officers set up a barricade on Interstate 440 East to stop a wrong-way driver. WRAL's Julian Grace is thanking Raleigh police officers for saving his life. On Jan. 2, officers set up a barricade on Interstate 440 East to stop a wrong-way driver.
WRAL
Hedingham shooting survivor will be released from hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hedingham shooting survivor Lynn Gardner will be released from the hospital on Wednesday. According to the GoFundMe page set up for Gardner, she will continue her physical and occupational therapy at home. Since the shooting in October, Gardner has undergone numerous surgeries. She had a handful...
WRAL
Shots fired into car hit Durham woman and teen, barely miss infant
Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured. Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured.
