Affordable Care Act sees record number of sign-ups, open enrollment ends Sunday

Most open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act ends Sunday.

A record 16 million people have signed up since November. More than three million of them are new sign-ups.

The government says the Affordable Care Act is gaining popularity after federal enhancements reduced the price.

Most people can find plans that cost less than $10 a month.

Even after open enrollment ends, Americans who lose health care or have very low income can still sign up throughout the year.