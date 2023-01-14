ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Avenue widening project, River District construction may cause Fifth Avenue traffic snarl

By Contributed, By David Crowder WRGAradio.com
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
A 2-acre community park would be part of the planned multi-use NOVA redevelopment along West Third Street in Rome’s River District. Contributed

2023 is already going to be a busy year for the River District, and it may get even busier.

According to Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins, the Georgia Department of Transportation is set to let bids for the widening of Second Avenue this spring and the project could get underway shortly thereafter.

“West Third is the detour route for the state,” he said. “And Fifth Avenue. Their project is expected to take two and a half years.”

That would coincide with the construction of a multi-use apartment complex and a streetscape project in the area.

“They actually wanted the detour route to go from Second Avenue to West Third and back up to Fourth Avenue beside Aventine and the tennis courts,” Jenkins said. “We talked them out of that.”

Jenkins gave an update during a recent public works and transit committee meeting. It should be noted that GDOT project timelines can be fluid. The committee expressed an interest in having a representative from GDOT attend a Rome City Commission caucus to give an update on all of the proposed road projects in our area.

Meanwhile, CRE Impact has completed the demolition of old buildings on West Third Street in preparation for the development of 242 multi-family housing units, commercial space, a two-acre community park, and a proposed tie-in to the trail system. The NOVA project, as it is known, has been in the works since 2019 and is considered a vital part of the future of the River District.

A streetscape project, being funded with proceeds from the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax, is also in the works. Pond & Company is working on the design. A conceptual plan envisioned wide, decorative sidewalks along with street furniture, benches, and decorative street lamps. Once the design is complete, the city will call for bids on the project.

Rome News-Tribune

