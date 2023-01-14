ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Caldwell, NJ

Ice Hockey: Verona-Glen Ridge Tops West Essex, 5-4

 3 days ago

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Will Benson reached a career milestone and helped the Verona/Glen Ridge ice hockey team defeat West Essex, 5-4, on Friday night.

Benson contributed assists on three of VGR's five goals, giving him 101 career points.

Verona/Glen Ridge (6-4-3) came back from three one-goal deficits, with Pyotr Sysak scoring the team's first goal and then assisting Rowan Brennan on a power play goal for a 2-2 tie in the second period.

Brennan scored twice more for a hat trick, and Sysak's second goal of the game broke a 4-4 tie in the third period.

Luca Infusino scored two goals for West Essex (8-2-2). Sam O'Hern and Patrick Devaney each had one goal and one assist for the Knights.

Eli Gottlieb of VGR made 29 saves. Evan Zieminski of West Essex stopped 33 shots.

TAPinto.net

Madison Boys Ice Hockey Shut Out Vernon; 8-0 Sunday

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Madison boys ice hockey defeated Vernon 8-0 as the Dodgers have now won back-to-back games after dropping their first 11 contests of the season. Madison had eight different scorers on the day as Chris Palawasta, Will Bagley, Jonathan Erickson, Chris Piacenti, John Rusen, Nathan Tallinder, Jack Hunter, and Patrick Layng all scored for the Dodgers on Sunday. The Dodgers will face Livingston on Wednesday January 18  
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Outscores J.P. Stevens, 79-74

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- A 27-point fourth quarter sent East Brunswick to a 79-74 boys basketball victory over J.P. Stevens on Monday. Mike Mikulka scored 20 points for the Bears (3-10), who outscored the Hawks, 27-22, in the final period. Cam Martin and Cam Vick each finished with 14 points for East Brunswick, which also got 10 points from Matt Mikulka, including three 3-point baskets. East Brunswick is back in action Tuesday night at Sayreville.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Wood-Ridge Drops Bergen Charter, 69-56

HACKENSACK, NJ -  Owen Caprio scored 25 points, with Ryan Lagrasta adding 24 as Wood-Ridge defeated Bergen Charter 69-56 in a NJIC non-divisional boys basketball game on Monday in Hackensack. Lagrasta had 12 points in the first quarter as the Blue Devils jumped out to a 21-13 lead at the end of one quarter.  Bergen Charter chipped into the lead in the second quarter, outscoring Wood-Ridge 21-18 to cut the lead to 39-34 going into halftime. Caprio went off in the third quarter, scoring 17 of the Blue Devils 21 points as Wood-Ridge blew the game open, jumping out to a 60-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.  Bergen Charter outscored Wood-Ridge 15-09 in the fourth quarter but it was not enough to close the gap. Eric Barton chipped in 11 points for the Blue Devils Wood-Ridge improves to 4-9 on the season with the win, while Bergen Charter falls to 2-10.
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Attacks the Rim with Win over Watchung Hills

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Phillipsburg High School junior guard Darius McNair capped off the best game of his scholastic career on Saturday afternoon by driving down the lane and scoring on a layup right before the final buzzer to lift the Stateliners past Watchung Hills, 49-48, in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division boys basketball matchup on Thomas Fisher court. The teams played four days ago with P’burg pulling out a 71-69 double overtime victory. The ‘Liners have now won three games in a row after dropping four-straight to improve to 7-5 overall and 2-4 in the division. “There’s a lot of excitement in...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Konevych, Burke Score Power Play Goals in the Third Period for Chatham Boys Ice Hockey in 4-4 Tie with Pope John

STOCKHOLM, NJ -- Chatham defensemen Nikita Konevych and Ryan Burke each connected for a power-play goal in the third period of a 4-4 ice hockey tie with Pope John on Monday night at Skylands Ice World. Burke knocked in a power-play goal off a pass from Luc D'Costa with 5:45 left in the third to give Chatham (8-1-3) a 4-3 edge before Robbie Myshkoff netted a power-play goal with 2:19 left to gain Pope John (8-6-1) the tie. Konevych, Ronan Curry and Burke each collected a goal and an assist for Chatham. Konevych's team-leading 18th goal off a pass from Curry on a power play had tied the game at 3-3 with 11:41 to play in the final period. Matt Nacinovich scored his eighth goal of the season on a power play in the second period off a pass from Burke (9 assists) for Chatham. Junior goalie Nate May came up with 18 saves for the Cougars. Senior forward Curry boosted his season totals to nine goals and 13 assists.  It was the second straight 4-4 tie for Chatham, which also played to a 4-4 finish vs. Middletown North last Thursday. Chatham is set to play Randolph (8-1-2), 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Mennen.  
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Steven Louiselle Named Salerno Duane Summit Boys Hockey Player of the Week

SUMMIT, NJ - Steven Louiselle has been selected as the 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' for his performances in the week ending January 15. The sophomore netminder posted two wins during the week, backstopping the Maroon and White to victories against Middletown South and Bergen Catholic while posting a .936 save percentage and 1.50 Goals Against Average. Louiselle also had his first career assist on Friday night against Bergen Catholic. The 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' is a collaboration between Salerno Duane Jeep Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Summit and TAPinto Summit which, after each week of the Summit High School Boys Hockey season, honors a Hilltopper player or players -- as designated by the coaching staff -- for their performance(s).
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Millburn High School Boys Winter Track Team Competes at Group 3 State Relay Championship Meet

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Millburn High School Winter Track Team competed at the Group 3 State Relay Championship over the weekend. Sophomore Ben Lawentman ran the 1200 in the Boys Distance Medley Relay, sophomore Ryan Feldman ran the 400, senior Jack Meyerowitz ran the 800 and sophomore Michael Sanchez closed the team out in the 1600. The team finished 17th in Group 3 out of 33 teams racing. Assistant Coach Michael Feldman was pleased and said, “Great start for the team!” In the 4x800 team, senior Matthias Mahfouz handed off to freshman Aadi Bhandari, who passed the baton to freshman...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Pinkie’s Cupcake Café Athletes of the Week: Mackenzie Seifried and Brandon Pires

KENILWORTH, NJ – Mackenzie Seifried and Brandon Pires have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week. Mackenzie Seifried is a freshman at David Brearley and plays on both the soccer and basketball team for the Bears. She began soccer when she was just three years old and started basketball at eight. Mackenzie's favorite basketball memory so far was when she scored her first points on the varsity team. When she is not playing sports Mackenize's other hobbies include riding her bike, baking, and spending time with her friends. “Mackenzie has been thrust into the role of starting point guard, due to injuries” her...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

John Jay Rolls on Senior Night

CROSS RIVER, N.Y. - On a roll, John Jay entered the game on Wednesday, Jan. 12 with a 7-3 record, and Nyack, who just joined the conference, was not entirely sure why the Wolves’ interest was elevated.  “It’s our senior night, and we didn’t want to lose,” said Annabel Brennan, whose play spoke the loudest in the 49-41 victory. After Nyack jumped out to a 5-1 lead, Brennan drove hard to the paint and barely took note of the three defenders in the way. The senior missed the layup, but the effort showed how hell-bent for the hoop she would be the rest...
NYACK, NY
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Scores a Season High Game Against Plainfield

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Scoring from its big three of Andrew Martin, Ameer Herran and Mathew Scerbo, Jr. led the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team to its highest point total of the season in a 74-42 shellacking of host Plainfield on Saturday.   Martin and Herran each scored 18 points and Scerbo Jr. contributed 17 at the Stateliners built a 38-20 halftime lead and cruised to their second straight victory. Jayveon Jackson returned after missing two games with an ankle injury and added eight points off the bench.   “We started off well in the first quarter,” Stateliner coach Todd Sigafoos said. “Plainfield tried...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Hoboken Beats Kearny, 57-26

HOBOKEN, NJ -- The Hoboken boys basketball team opened a 20-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 57-26 victory over Kearny on Saturday. Joel Lopez scored 17 points and handed out five assists for Hoboken (9-3), which led, 26-6, after one quarter and 44-13 at halftime. Lamir Boxley finished with 15 points and Bryson Lopez grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked four shots to go with four points for the RedWings.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Verona Beats Cedar Grove, 58-31; Rodriguez Gets MVP

CALDWELL, NJ -- Although Cedar Grove has the better record, the Verona boys basketball team dominated their matchup in the Jimmy Jandoli Tip-off at the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic Saturday at Caldwell University with a 58-31 victory. Alex Rodriguez scored 15 points for the Hillbillies (6-6), who took a 19-6 lead after one quarter and led throughout the contest. Rodriguez, a senior guard, was awarded the MVP trophy for the classic. Riley Ying finished with eight points for Verona, which received points from 11 different players in the game. Nick Russo led Cedar Grove (7-5) with 23 points. He sank seven of nine free throws. Verona defeated Cedar Grove by 15 points in the West Essex Tournament in December. That was also played at Caldwell University.
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Caldwell Stays Undefeated, Beating Bernards, 64-47

CALDWELL, NJ -- The Caldwell boys basketball team remained undefeated with a 64-47 victory over Bernards Sunday afternoon in the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Caldwell University. Senior guard Rocco Checchetto scored 19 points to lead the Chiefs (12-0), who outscored Bernards, 16-3, in the second quarter to open a 32-12 lead at halftime. Ray Zamloot finished with 11 points and Ryan Lawrence totaled 10 points for Caldwell, which outscored Bernards, 21-2, at the foul line. Connor Laverty led the Mountaineers (7-6) with 15 points and Gabriel Morales finished with 10 points in the loss. Caldwell will play the first of two games against Irvington in the span of a week when the Chiefs host the Blue Knights Tuesday at 4 p.m.
CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Perth Amboy Stuns Woodbridge with Shot at the Buzzer, 63-62

WOODBRIDGE, NJ -- Ariel Perez' 3-pointer as time ran out gave Perth Amboy a 63-62 boys basketball victory over Woodbridge before a large, boisterous crowd Saturday afternoon. Perez had been scoreless before sinking his game-winner from the right side of the arc, where officials ruled that his foot was not touching any part of the tape. Perth Amboy (7-3) avenged a similar loss to Woodbridge (7-5) on opening night by a 49-47 score on Dec. 15, 2022. The rematch, which was physically played and hotly contested right from the opening tip, seemed destined to come down to a final possession. Woodbridge had rallied...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roselle Boys Basketball Back on a Winning Streak; Improve to 11-2

ROSELLE, NJ – Boys basketball have won their last four games to improve to an 11-2 record. They started the season with an impressive 7-0 record before hitting a small bump in the road. After a loss in the finals of the Joe Silvers tournament and a defeat by division leader, New Providence, the Rams got back on track and are full steam ahead. Roselle defeated Hillside 58-43 to start the recent winning streak. Tahdir Carson led the team in scoring with 18 points. Shane Jackson had a big game for the Rams with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks. Isaiah...
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Wrestling Tournament: 2023 Finals

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – It was a full day of wrestling in Phillipsburg as the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex wrestling tournament took place today, January 14, 2023 at Phillipsburg High School. Watch the replay here on the Phillipsburg High School Athletics YouTube channel. The championship went to Phillipsburg, who has now won back-to-back championships and has held the team title 16 times.   The outstanding wrestler was Hunterdon Central’s Anthony Rossi. Rightfully so, was the fan consensus.  The Stateliner fans were sold after his win, he deserved outstanding wrestler. You read that right.  We knew our own Stateliners were putting up some great performances, but we still respect a...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Linden's Big Second Half Subdues Colonia, 58-40

UNION, NJ — Colonia's six-point halftime lead evaporated Sunday as the Linden High Tigers raced past the Patriots for a 58-40 boys basketball victory in a showcase event at Kean University. Linden (11-2) won its fourth straight game after Colonia (10-3) held the Tigers to 33 percent shooting in the first half, which ended with the Patriots ahead, 23-17. Colonia knocked down three 3-pointers in the first quarter, when guard Anthony Gooden sank one, forward Noah Taylor hit two from long range and the Patriots opened a 15-11 lead on 50 percent shooting.  But after that first quarter, the Patriots made just one 3-pointer...
LINDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Premier Properties Welcomes RU Basketball Star

NEW BRUNSWICK - Premier Properties of New Brunswick has welcomed its newest resident – Paul Mulcahy. And, no, after all the full-throated cheering at the Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday in a victory over Ohio State, we don't need to explain who that is. “Premier Properties was the perfect fit for me and my situation,” Mulcahy said. “The location is easy to get wherever I need to go – including the practice facility.” Premier Properties of New Brunswick specializes in new residential construction, providing Rutgers students and others with state-of-the-art safety, security and comfortable living within step of the campus. “Our buildings are strategically located within New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Platek 17 Paces Chatham as All Five Starters Score in Double Digits in 8th Straight Boys Basketball Win, 67-50 vs. Morristown

CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham boys basketball coach Todd Ervin's mantra after every game to his team is that they need to keep improving. But even Ervin had to admit he was impressed with the play of the Cougars after they defeated a good Morristown team, 67-50, to secure their eighth straight win on Saturday night.  "Is that what (our winning streak) is? Wow," Ervin said. "That's pretty good. Everyone I thought played good. That's what we want. We made free throws, which we haven't done all year, so it was a good effort." Ervin likely uttered a few more "wows" when he looked over the scorebook and...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roxbury Pooch Pawsitively Loves Hamming it Up

ROXBURY, NJ – In a world where human workers are being replaced by robots, self-checkout terminals and artificial intelligence, few consider the career challenges facing animal actors. Exhibit A: Stuffed animals. For Chase Glaser, a 7-year-old Yorkshire Terrier from Ledgewood, there’s always a stuffed animal waiting in the wings to take his job. So far, Chase has managed to prove that his value as a tail-wagging Thespian can’t be matched by a lifeless, polyester puppy. His owner, Jean-Marie Glaser, said her 12-pound performer is having no trouble landing roles. “On March first, second and fourth, he will be playing both Bruiser Woods and Rufus...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
