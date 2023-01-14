Ice Hockey: Verona-Glen Ridge Tops West Essex, 5-4
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Will Benson reached a career milestone and helped the Verona/Glen Ridge ice hockey team defeat West Essex, 5-4, on Friday night.
Benson contributed assists on three of VGR's five goals, giving him 101 career points.
Verona/Glen Ridge (6-4-3) came back from three one-goal deficits, with Pyotr Sysak scoring the team's first goal and then assisting Rowan Brennan on a power play goal for a 2-2 tie in the second period.
Brennan scored twice more for a hat trick, and Sysak's second goal of the game broke a 4-4 tie in the third period.
Luca Infusino scored two goals for West Essex (8-2-2). Sam O'Hern and Patrick Devaney each had one goal and one assist for the Knights.
Eli Gottlieb of VGR made 29 saves. Evan Zieminski of West Essex stopped 33 shots.
