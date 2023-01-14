Hufstetler backs Kemp's tax rebate plan; local lawmakers settling into the 2023 Georgia General Assembly session

Georgia Senate President Pro Tem John F. Kennedy (from right) swears in Sen. Chuck Hufstetler of Rome, accompanied by his wife, Joan Hufstetler, on Jan. 9, the first day of the 2023 Georgia General Assembly session. Senate Press Office

State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, is supporting Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal to give rebates to taxpayers this year.

The chairman of the Senate Finance Committee said that, under Kemp, he and other lawmakers have been able to rein in spending and capture lost revenue to build up a budget surplus. It will allow them to support the governor’s planned teacher raises and rebates on state and local property taxes.

“We’re expecting (the rebates) to be about $500 each, so you’re talking about $1,000 back, through good fiscal management,” Hufstetler said.

A number of tax credit audits have come out recently, thanks to a new law he championed, and Hufstetler said his committee will be focusing on them as a top priority. Many of the credits and exemptions don’t appear to generate the economic activity envisioned when they were awarded.

“That’s money that can be used for our raises, our rebates and our infrastructure,” Hufstetler said. “Governor Kemp said ‘kitchen table issues’ are what won the election. That’s what I focused on, and will continue to do.”

The Georgia General Assembly started its 40-day annual session this week. Next week will be devoted to budget hearings — presentations from state agency heads on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — and won’t count against the clock.

Legislators took their oaths of office Monday, the first time for Floyd County’s newest delegate, state Sen. Colton Moore, R-Trenton. Moore was elected in November to replace Sen. Jeff Mullis, who retired. While his district mainly covers the northern corner of the state, reapportionment gave it a sliver of northwest Floyd, including Armuchee.

Committee assignments are already out for the Senate. Moore will chair the Committee on Interstate Cooperation, which handles matters concerning relations between Georgia and other states. Three longtime Democratic senators also serve on the committee. Moore also was named secretary of the Senate Transportation Committee.

Georgia House

With new leadership in the House, and nearly a quarter of the members starting their first terms, House committee assignments are still pending.

State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, is serving on the assignment committee and expects they will have that sorted by early next week. She’s done it before, but said it’s especially interesting under a new House Speaker, Rep. Jon Burns, R-Newington.

“We’ll be having lots of meetings, quickly,” she said. “There are so many new members and it’s a very deliberative, well-thought-out process.”

Dempsey also praised Burns for an innovation this year — working out the full calendar in advance with the Senate. Going forward, they’ll meet Monday through Thursday and close out the session on March 29.

“It gives a huge amount of transparency to the citizens of Georgia, and a commitment to work hard,” she said. “Budgets are going to move swiftly.”

Another benefit, she said, is that knowing the schedule — and having Fridays off — makes it easier for “citizen representatives,” who have jobs, businesses and families to maintain.

New this year as a Floyd County delegate is state Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, who gathered the Shannon area into his Gordon County-based district. Barton is starting his third two-year term so he will be one of the more experienced legislators in the House and likely to be given increased responsibility.

After working his way up, state Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, finally won his spot as chair of the House Insurance Committee in 2020. He owns an insurance agency so it’s a good fit, and he said he expects to keep it.

“I was sitting near (new Speaker) Jon Burns at our caucus and he said ‘Mr. Chairman, I’ve got some insurance things to talk to you about,’ so I’ll take that as a positive sign,” Lumsden said with a laugh.

A retired Georgia State Patrol trooper, he’s also heard from the GBI about some legislation they want him to sponsor. And the associations of Georgia city and county governments are talking to the former Floyd County commissioner about potential legislation as well.

“My slate is filling up pretty quickly,” Lumsden said.