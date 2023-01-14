ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Polis doesn’t get Colorado’s ‘Inflation Blues’ | SENGENBERGER

“Hey, Mr. President, all you congressmen too,” the King of the Blues, B.B. King, sang forty years ago. “You got me frustrated, and I don’t know what to do. I'm trying to make a living; I can't save a cent. It takes all of my money, just to eat and pay my rent. I got the blues — got those inflation blues.”
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Snowstorm shuts down Colorado's legislature, state government offices Wednesday

State government offices across Colorado are closed tomorrow following another snowstorm that could dump more than 2 feet of snow in some areas before the week is over. State facilities necessary to maintain and secure public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules, and essential personnel will still report to work at normal times, Gov. Jared Polis' office said on Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Polis says red flag law 'can work better' than assault weapons ban

Gov. Jared Polis believes Colorado's red flag law is a more effective tool than an assault weapons ban, which General Assembly Democrats appear to be pursuing. Extreme Risk Protection Orders — which allow family members or law enforcement officers to petition a court to removing firearms from a person who poses an imminent threat to themselves or others — were central to Polis' public safety messaging in Tuesday State of the State address.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Hands’ off Coloradans’ TABOR refunds! | Denver Gazette

When the state treasury collects more tax dollars than it is allowed to keep under the Colorado Constitution, the extra cash must be refunded to taxpayers. Not spent on the legislature’s pet projects. That’s thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, aka TABOR, which was added to the constitution...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Keep Colorado parents in the loop on abortion | Denver Gazette

Under Colorado law, a school may not dispense even a tablet of acetaminophen to a child with a fever at the nurse’s office without the written permission of a parent or guardian. That’s not always convenient, but it’s a necessary acknowledgment of the pivotal role parents are supposed to play in their children’s health and welfare.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

A look ahead at Denver City Council's Tuesday agenda

The Denver City Council has nine resolutions on its agenda ahead of Tuesday's 3:30 p.m. meeting. There are seven bills being introduced from various committees and two that are on final consideration. There are three public hearings. Meetings are normally held on Monday, but due to the Martin Luther King...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

THIS WEEK AT THE COLORADO CAPITOL | Week of Jan. 16, 2023

Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol. Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website. Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here. House regulations regarding remote...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

State Republicans weigh naming a 'neutral party' to run El Paso County GOP's leadership election

Colorado Republican Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown wants state Republicans to decide whether an outside entity should run the El Paso County GOP's upcoming officer elections. Responding to what she described as "ongoing internal conflict" between Republicans in Colorado's largest county, Burton Brown called a special meeting of the state GOP's central committee for Jan. 31 in an email sent to committee members late Monday.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Slate of Democratic candidates announces bids for Aurora mayor, council

A slate of Democratic candidates announced bids for Aurora's mayor and city council races, calling for the city to address its most pressing challenges, naming affordable housing, livable wages and youth violence as some, while criticizing the conservative majority for its response to those challenges. Aurora will choose in the...
AURORA, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado looks to stem the closure of schools for students with intense needs

Specialized Colorado schools that serve students with intense behavioral, mental health, and special education needs are closing because they don’t have enough funding. Over the past five years, the number of these schools, known as facility schools, has shrunk by 30%. The decrease strains public school districts that rely on facility schools to help children whose needs are too great for the districts to meet. It also has devastating impacts on what a new report calls the state’s “most vulnerable students” and their families.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

McD’s closure another omen of decaying Denver | WADHAMS

I often patronized the McDonald’s fast food restaurant on the 16th Street Mall during the seven years I had an office across the street in what was then known as the World Trade Center. You could always find a unique mix of downtown professionals and, yes, homeless people who...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Gov. Jared Polis' 2023 State of the State address

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday delivered the first State of the State address of his second term in office, focusing on housing, health care costs, water, climate and more.
coloradopolitics.com

Bill Webster, former state representative, dies at 90

Former state Rep. William "Bill" Holcomb Webster died peacefully on Jan. 10, age 90, with his family at his side. Services for Webster will be on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Greeley First Congregation Church, 2101 16th St. Webster was born Oct. 7, 1932 in Rochester, Minnesota but...
GREELEY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Policy imperils stray cattle in New Mexico | GABEL

Last spring, a chopper banked and rounded a towering rocky outcrop in the Gila National Forest in southwestern New Mexico. It is incredibly rough terrain with towering rock walls and deep coulees, a river snaking through it. As the chopper rose over the last ridge and dropped below into the river bottom, the snipers took their positions. They were government gunmen in a USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) helicopter.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy