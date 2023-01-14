Specialized Colorado schools that serve students with intense behavioral, mental health, and special education needs are closing because they don’t have enough funding. Over the past five years, the number of these schools, known as facility schools, has shrunk by 30%. The decrease strains public school districts that rely on facility schools to help children whose needs are too great for the districts to meet. It also has devastating impacts on what a new report calls the state’s “most vulnerable students” and their families.

