Polis doesn’t get Colorado’s ‘Inflation Blues’ | SENGENBERGER
“Hey, Mr. President, all you congressmen too,” the King of the Blues, B.B. King, sang forty years ago. “You got me frustrated, and I don’t know what to do. I'm trying to make a living; I can't save a cent. It takes all of my money, just to eat and pay my rent. I got the blues — got those inflation blues.”
Gov. Jared Polis focuses on housing, car theft, cost of living in state address | LIVE BLOG
Fresh from a dominant performance in the November elections, Gov. Jared Polis outlined an ambitious agenda for the 2023 legislative session on Tuesday morning, offering solutions to Colorado's most pressing problems, notably affordable housing, public safety, and rising cost of living. 12 p.m.: Governor closes with focus on public safety.
Snowstorm shuts down Colorado's legislature, state government offices Wednesday
State government offices across Colorado are closed tomorrow following another snowstorm that could dump more than 2 feet of snow in some areas before the week is over. State facilities necessary to maintain and secure public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules, and essential personnel will still report to work at normal times, Gov. Jared Polis' office said on Tuesday.
Polis says red flag law 'can work better' than assault weapons ban
Gov. Jared Polis believes Colorado's red flag law is a more effective tool than an assault weapons ban, which General Assembly Democrats appear to be pursuing. Extreme Risk Protection Orders — which allow family members or law enforcement officers to petition a court to removing firearms from a person who poses an imminent threat to themselves or others — were central to Polis' public safety messaging in Tuesday State of the State address.
Hands’ off Coloradans’ TABOR refunds! | Denver Gazette
When the state treasury collects more tax dollars than it is allowed to keep under the Colorado Constitution, the extra cash must be refunded to taxpayers. Not spent on the legislature’s pet projects. That’s thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, aka TABOR, which was added to the constitution...
Keep Colorado parents in the loop on abortion | Denver Gazette
Under Colorado law, a school may not dispense even a tablet of acetaminophen to a child with a fever at the nurse’s office without the written permission of a parent or guardian. That’s not always convenient, but it’s a necessary acknowledgment of the pivotal role parents are supposed to play in their children’s health and welfare.
A look ahead at Denver City Council's Tuesday agenda
The Denver City Council has nine resolutions on its agenda ahead of Tuesday's 3:30 p.m. meeting. There are seven bills being introduced from various committees and two that are on final consideration. There are three public hearings. Meetings are normally held on Monday, but due to the Martin Luther King...
THIS WEEK AT THE COLORADO CAPITOL | Week of Jan. 16, 2023
Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol. Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website. Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here. House regulations regarding remote...
10th Circuit hears Denver's request to throw out jury's verdict for excessive force
Almost 10 years to the day after Denver police shot at Michael Valdez 19 times while he lay on the ground in surrender, lawyers for the city were back in court seeking to throw out his excessive force lawsuit. This time, Valdez was armed with a jury's verdict finding Denver...
State Republicans weigh naming a 'neutral party' to run El Paso County GOP's leadership election
Colorado Republican Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown wants state Republicans to decide whether an outside entity should run the El Paso County GOP's upcoming officer elections. Responding to what she described as "ongoing internal conflict" between Republicans in Colorado's largest county, Burton Brown called a special meeting of the state GOP's central committee for Jan. 31 in an email sent to committee members late Monday.
Slate of Democratic candidates announces bids for Aurora mayor, council
A slate of Democratic candidates announced bids for Aurora's mayor and city council races, calling for the city to address its most pressing challenges, naming affordable housing, livable wages and youth violence as some, while criticizing the conservative majority for its response to those challenges. Aurora will choose in the...
Colorado looks to stem the closure of schools for students with intense needs
Specialized Colorado schools that serve students with intense behavioral, mental health, and special education needs are closing because they don’t have enough funding. Over the past five years, the number of these schools, known as facility schools, has shrunk by 30%. The decrease strains public school districts that rely on facility schools to help children whose needs are too great for the districts to meet. It also has devastating impacts on what a new report calls the state’s “most vulnerable students” and their families.
McD’s closure another omen of decaying Denver | WADHAMS
I often patronized the McDonald’s fast food restaurant on the 16th Street Mall during the seven years I had an office across the street in what was then known as the World Trade Center. You could always find a unique mix of downtown professionals and, yes, homeless people who...
Gov. Jared Polis' 2023 State of the State address
Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday delivered the first State of the State address of his second term in office, focusing on housing, health care costs, water, climate and more.
Bill Webster, former state representative, dies at 90
Former state Rep. William "Bill" Holcomb Webster died peacefully on Jan. 10, age 90, with his family at his side. Services for Webster will be on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Greeley First Congregation Church, 2101 16th St. Webster was born Oct. 7, 1932 in Rochester, Minnesota but...
Democrats try again to limit law enforcement's ability to use 'deception' in juvenile interrogations
Colorado legislators have brought back a bill that seeks to make it more difficult to admit in court statements made by juveniles under interrogation when law enforcement officers use "deception." House Bill 1042, introduced on the first day of this year’s session, makes an underage person’s statements presumably inadmissible if...
Policy imperils stray cattle in New Mexico | GABEL
Last spring, a chopper banked and rounded a towering rocky outcrop in the Gila National Forest in southwestern New Mexico. It is incredibly rough terrain with towering rock walls and deep coulees, a river snaking through it. As the chopper rose over the last ridge and dropped below into the river bottom, the snipers took their positions. They were government gunmen in a USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) helicopter.
Douglas County judge's 'abduction prevention' measures against father overturned
A Douglas County judge did not follow state law during divorce proceedings when he placed restrictions on a father's ability to travel abroad with his children, Colorado's second-highest court decided last week. In finalizing the divorce between Basil Badawiyeh and Michelle Mary Badawiyeh, District Court Judge Andrew Baum ordered that...
