Watch a Huge & Rare Tornado that Roared Across Iowa Today
Today marked a rather rare weather event in Iowa. A wide tornado made its way across the central part of the state today in one of the earliest twisters on record for this time of year. Nick Stewart is a meteorologist in Iowa who was chasing a tornado as it...
‘It would have hit me’: Massive tornado seen crossing highway as Iowa records first January twister in decades
A rare twister was caught on camera as Iowa experienced its first January tornado in decades.
Rare January Tornado in Iowa [VIDEO]
Today, January 16th marks the first January tornado in Iowa since 1967. At 2:17 pm a tornado touched down on the ground for several minutes just northeast of Williamsburg Iowa. Warnings were sent out on January 16th. A tornado warning was first put into place for Iowa, Benton, and Johnson...
KCRG.com
Wintry mix arrives late this afternoon and evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to move into the area later this afternoon into the evening hours. Plan on a slick evening drive in portions of eastern Iowa. This will begin as a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow, then transition to snow as the night goes on. At this time, we expect the heaviest snowfall amounts to occur over the far northwest areas, generally northwest of a Waterloo to Guttenberg line. In this area, 4-8″ of snow is expected. Farther south, there will be a sharp decline in snowfall amounts as more wintry mix occurs over our central and south zones. At this time, accumulation in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Iowa City continues to look limited and generally confined to a few inches at most. South of I-80, accumulations will be sharply limited due to warmer temperatures and the general track of the system. Plan on scattered snow to move out of the area by midday Thursday.
ourquadcities.com
Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew
Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
KCRG.com
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm system is set to bring impactful winter weather to eastern Iowa. Heavy snow is possible along with a wintry mix that will make travel tricky. Tomorrow morning begins quiet and cool. Highs on Wednesday climb into the 30s. By afternoon, a low-pressure...
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
kiwaradio.com
New documentary on Iowa’s Music Man to premiere next month
Statewide Iowa — Iowa-born composer and playwright Meredith Willson is the focus of a new documentary that will premiere next month. Caryline Clark, engagement manager for Iowa PBS, says “Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man” follows his long and accomplished career as well as his devotion to his home state.
iheart.com
Severe weather coverage...in the middle of winter
Doug here...a couple of notes to start off...weather is not climate change. Lots of weathers stacked on top of one another (hundreds of years) IS climate change. Next, I am not writing this as a self-congratulatory tome, but as a look inside at how we bring things together. These being said...it was unusual to be awakened from a mid-afternoon nap by the EAS alert. Immediately, we sprang into action at Newsradio 600WMT.
Iowa Dog Spotted in Car Wearing Shades Like He Owns the Place
A funny thing happened the other day in Iowa. A dog was spotted in a parked car which is not unusual. The fact that he was wearing shades and acting like he owns the place was slightly odd though. This fun video moment was captured in Marshalltown, Iowa recently. The...
iheart.com
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
ktvo.com
Iowa woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was killed in a weekend wrong-way crash in Cedar County. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Durant. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 88.
kniakrls.com
Pella Woman Buys First Lottery Ticket, Wins $250,000 Lottery Prize
Two days after her 21st birthday, a Pella woman bought a lottery ticket for the first time and won a $250,000 prize. “I’m amazed right now, like in shock,” Destiny Lawson said on Wednesday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “It definitely has not sunk in yet. I still think I’m dreaming right now.”
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at running back?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Aaron Warren
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Aaron Luke Warren, 18, was last seen on Sunday at 7:21 a.m. at 1727 Mary Drive. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.
Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors
If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday
A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
kwayradio.com
Single Vehicle Crash Sends Four to Hospital
A single vehicle accident near Dunkerton sent all four occupants to the hospital on Monday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 7600 block of North Canfield Road around 11:20am. They say the driver, a 44 year old woman from Postville, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, before going into the ditch. The vehicle then struck a mile marker sign, a telephone box, and a utility support cable before coming to a rest. All four occupants were taken to Allen Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening. Their names have not been released.
Waterloo Winner Set For Life With Big Lottery Prize
Someone in Eastern Iowa is about to get a whole lot richer! You might want to check your lottery tickets right about...now!. News broke early Friday morning that a winning ticket for one big lottery prize was purchased in Waterloo. Iowa Lottery officials confirmed that whoever did buy the ticket will be winning money for the rest of their life.
