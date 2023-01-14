ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

Winter storm: Snow totals from around Colorado

Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport reported 7.7 inches of snowfall. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 12 inches of snow expected in Denver, dangerous commutes ahead

Big snow is about to hit Colorado, stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only will snowfall be very widespread, totals will be deep and likely disruptive in much of the state, including the heavily populated Denver metro area. Much like a storm a few weeks ago, the Eastern Plains will also get hit hard – expect road closures. Here's the chance that your part of the state will get at least eight inches of snow. ...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Heavy snow coming to northeast Colorado, creating tricky travel

Heavy snow is on the way for northeast Colorado. Between 6 and 11 inches of snow is expected to fall in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Boulder starting sometime late Tuesday afternoon or early evening. With the snow, comes gusty winds of up to 35 miles per hour. Depending on the timing of the snowfall, the Tuesday evening commute could be impacted. TheWednesday morning commute will certainly be impacted. I-76, I-25 from Fort Collins south to Castle Rock and Highway 34 from Greeley to the Nebraska state line are expected to be dicey. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northeast Colorado from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

UPDATED: Incoming storm could dump a foot of snow; wind means drifting, closed roads

UPDATE: National Weather Service has released an updated packet of information on the winter storm developing over Colorado. NWS Boulder Weather Briefing – January 17, 2023. City, state and county officials braced Tuesday for yet another heavy snowfall, this one accompanied by some wind, that is expected to close roads, schools and businesses yet again.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Polis focusing on red flag laws

COLORADO STATE
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Through Wednesday, Jan. 18th

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 5 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 18th. Total snow accumulations will be 4 to 6 inches with winds gusting as high as 40 mph at times. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Western Mosquito Range, Lake County, Teller County, Rampart Range above 7,500 Feet, Pikes Peak, and Chaffee County above 7,500 feet.
LAKE COUNTY, CO
9News

Schools across Colorado closed due to snow

DENVER — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Wednesday due to snow. Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Boulder Valley School District and Jeffco Public Schools are among the school districts closed on Wednesday. > See...
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

Denver forecast: Rain and snow showers on Sunday; tracking potential for significant snow across Eastern CO this week

As we discussed in our update on Friday, we are tracking two systems that will bring rain and snow to the state over the coming days. The first of those systems is moving through the state today, and will bring heavy snow to parts of the high country and at least a chance of rain and snow showers to the plains Sunday later today and this evening.
DENVER, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.

SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
CHEYENNE, WY

