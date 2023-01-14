Read full article on original website
What caused snowstorm to shift?
Snow totals for this winter storm will be on the lower side in the metro area for a few reasons, the track and dry air.
Winter storm: Snow totals from around Colorado
Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport reported 7.7 inches of snowfall. ...
Snowfall forecast intensifies, major travel issues likely in Colorado
A map recently published by the National Weather Service now shows that more snow is expected on Colorado's Front Range and Eastern Plains region compared to what was originally expected, moreso reflecting what was initially considered the 'high-end' forecast. This will mean that impacts are likely to be greater, particularly...
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday and Wednesday
A winter storm brought a fresh blanket of snow to Colorado on Tuesday into Wednesday.
Wet snow brings multiple inches of accumulation to metro
FOX31 has crews all over the state tracking the snow and road conditions.
Multiple road closures, major travel issues in Colorado due to winter weather
Major travel issues are present in Northeast Colorado due to a snowstorm that has hit the area. If headed to this part of the state, proceed with caution and prepare for potential delays. Some of the roads impacted by closures in the northeast include Colorado 52, Colorado 14, Colorado 113,...
Up to 12 inches of snow expected in Denver, dangerous commutes ahead
Big snow is about to hit Colorado, stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only will snowfall be very widespread, totals will be deep and likely disruptive in much of the state, including the heavily populated Denver metro area. Much like a storm a few weeks ago, the Eastern Plains will also get hit hard – expect road closures. Here's the chance that your part of the state will get at least eight inches of snow. ...
Weather blog: Latest road conditions as more snow expected through the afternoon
A significant winter storm is moving through Colorado, bringing with it a chance of more than a foot of snow in the Denver area.
Heavy snow coming to northeast Colorado, creating tricky travel
Heavy snow is on the way for northeast Colorado. Between 6 and 11 inches of snow is expected to fall in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Boulder starting sometime late Tuesday afternoon or early evening. With the snow, comes gusty winds of up to 35 miles per hour. Depending on the timing of the snowfall, the Tuesday evening commute could be impacted. TheWednesday morning commute will certainly be impacted. I-76, I-25 from Fort Collins south to Castle Rock and Highway 34 from Greeley to the Nebraska state line are expected to be dicey. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northeast Colorado from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
UPDATED: Incoming storm could dump a foot of snow; wind means drifting, closed roads
UPDATE: National Weather Service has released an updated packet of information on the winter storm developing over Colorado. NWS Boulder Weather Briefing – January 17, 2023. City, state and county officials braced Tuesday for yet another heavy snowfall, this one accompanied by some wind, that is expected to close roads, schools and businesses yet again.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
Polis focusing on red flag laws
In the State of the State, Gov. Jared Polis mentioned his interest in updating red flag laws. Gabrielle Franklin reports. In the State of the State, Gov. Jared Polis mentioned his interest in updating red flag laws. Gabrielle Franklin reports. What caused snowstorm to shift north?. What caused snowstorm to...
Travel alert: Snowstorm to cause dangerous conditions
Drivers should expect delays and closures on the roads as another snowstorm hits Colorado, bringing dangerous travel conditions.
BIG SNOW: Up to 36 inches could hit Colorado, disruptions expected
According to the National Weather Service, big snow is expected to hit Colorado through Wednesday evening. As much as 36 inches of snow may land in the southwest portion of the state, with up to a foot or more expected in many central mountain areas, as well as mountains around Grand Junction.
Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures
A snowstorm will arrive in Colorado on Tuesday and will cause travel impacts across the state.
Winter storm warning: See what areas are impacted
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday ahead of a storm that will bring heavy snowfall to parts of Colorado.
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Through Wednesday, Jan. 18th
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 5 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 18th. Total snow accumulations will be 4 to 6 inches with winds gusting as high as 40 mph at times. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Western Mosquito Range, Lake County, Teller County, Rampart Range above 7,500 Feet, Pikes Peak, and Chaffee County above 7,500 feet.
Schools across Colorado closed due to snow
DENVER — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Wednesday due to snow. Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Boulder Valley School District and Jeffco Public Schools are among the school districts closed on Wednesday. > See...
Denver forecast: Rain and snow showers on Sunday; tracking potential for significant snow across Eastern CO this week
As we discussed in our update on Friday, we are tracking two systems that will bring rain and snow to the state over the coming days. The first of those systems is moving through the state today, and will bring heavy snow to parts of the high country and at least a chance of rain and snow showers to the plains Sunday later today and this evening.
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
