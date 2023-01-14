Heavy snow is on the way for northeast Colorado. Between 6 and 11 inches of snow is expected to fall in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Boulder starting sometime late Tuesday afternoon or early evening. With the snow, comes gusty winds of up to 35 miles per hour. Depending on the timing of the snowfall, the Tuesday evening commute could be impacted. TheWednesday morning commute will certainly be impacted. I-76, I-25 from Fort Collins south to Castle Rock and Highway 34 from Greeley to the Nebraska state line are expected to be dicey. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northeast Colorado from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO