Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
NFL World Reacts To Peyton, Eli Manning Announcement
Tonight is the final "ManningCast" of the season, and Peyton and Eli are trying to go out with a bang. The guest list for tonight's Super Wild Card Weekend "ManningCast" was released earlier today, and it is a pretty loaded one. Pro Football Hall of Famer and newly-hired Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders will get things started as the first guest.
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?
Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
Jim Harbaugh first informed Broncos CEO Greg Penner of decision to stay at Michigan before announcement
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Make no mistake, Jim Harbaugh was one of the Broncos' top candidates to fill their vacant head coaching position. According to a source, Harbaugh and Greg Penner, the Broncos' CEO and owner, had several positive conversations in recent weeks. Interest on both sides was serious and mutual, according to the source.
Giants injury news: Jason Pinnock flying home with team
New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock is flying home with the team on Sunday night. Pinnock was taken to a local hospital in Minneapolis after being carted off the field late in Sunday’s 31-24 wild-card victory over the Minnesota Vikings with an abdomen injury. He returned to the locker...
ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners
The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
NFL head coach and GM interview tracker: Cardinals become first team to hire GM; DeMeco Ryans in high demand
More than half of the NFL has reached the beginning of the offseason with the regular season coming to a close Sunday. Several teams have already made the decision to change key positions within the organization, whether that be a general manager, head coach or coordinator. All of the NFL...
Giants news, 1/16: Giants underdogs to Eagles, Jones shines, more headlines
The New York Giants have their first playoff win in over a decade, but they’ll face a different test entirely against the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles next week. The Eagles opened as -325 moneyline favorites with an 8.5-point spread at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 45.5 points. The Giants, of...
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants beat Vikings, move on to Divisional Round
The New York Giants advanced to the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFC Playoffs on Sunday with a 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio discuss the game, the season, the ramifications for the future, and more.
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Mark Schofield talks Giants, Daniel Jones
SB Nation NFL writer Mark Schofield joins this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast to discuss the surprising New York Giants and the rise of quarterback Daniel Jones. In this episode:. 0:45 — No one saw this coming. 2:40 — Crediting the Giants’ front office....
Cowboys' Dan Quinn Gets Colts Request; Payton Finishes Texans Interview
The Dallas Cowboys will be moving and shaking when it comes to Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff, as will the rest of the NFL. Follow all the Coaching Carousel action here!
NFL World Reacts To The Titans' General Manager Announcement
Another NFL front office vacancy has been filled. A day after the Arizona Cardinals hired Monti Ossenfort as the team's new general manager, the Tennessee Titans have reportedly finalized their hire for the same position. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Titans are hiring former San ...
Report: Dolphins’ Darrell Bevell declines Commanders, Jets OC interviews
Being in the running to land another offensive coordinator gig, Darrell Bevell is passing on that interest for the time being. The Dolphins quarterbacks coach will not interview with the Commanders or Jets, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. While other opportunities may come this year, Bevell will pass on the...
Report names 1 clear frontrunner for Patriots’ OC job
The New England Patriots appear committed to hiring an actual offensive coordinator this offseason, and one name appears to be in the lead for the position. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is the Patriots’ “primary target” for the position, according to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston. The entire organization is in agreement that... The post Report names 1 clear frontrunner for Patriots’ OC job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
We WON! mock offseason.
The Giants didn't steal that victory yesterday, Daniel and Co. beat the Vikings and won that game yesterday. Man is football fun again or what?! Since I am in a giddy mood, you all get another one of my annoying mock offseasons. You're welcome lol. 5th year option:. Andrew Thomas-...
Football is finally tackling VAR tech’s most annoying aspect
The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has been giving technology a bad name for years now, when it’s often the human in charge of the system that’s to blame for igniting the fury of fans. Things got a little bit better at the World Cup, when semi-automated offside decisions...
