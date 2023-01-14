Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Related
Planning, design portion of Hero Way improvements project in Leander continues
Construction is anticipated to begin at the beginning of 2024. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The planning and design portion of the Hero Way road improvements project in Leander is anticipated to continue until the end of 2023, Williamson County Commissioner Cynthia Long said. “It’s a regionally significant project because it’s a...
San Marcos green-lights paid parking pilot program
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The San Marcos City Council approved implementing a paid parking pilot program Jan. 17 for visitors at City Park. San Marcos residents will be able to park for free. The Parks and Recreation board has...
18 new places to shop in Round Rock
Hometown Gift & Decor is located at 400 E. Main St., Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new retail options opened in Round Rock in 2022. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the city's newest businesses. 4401 N. I-35, Ste. 423, Round Rock. 512-863-6688. 200 Sundance Parkway,...
Kyle halts construction, renovation work on downtown project at 104 S. Burleson St. indefinitely
Construction and renovations at 104 S. Burleson St., Kyle, have been halted indefinitely. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council voted Jan. 17 to end its contract with Barnes Gromatzky Kosarek Architects for work at 104 S. Burleson St., Kyle. Contracts with any other firms involved in this project have also been ended.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at central Austin store
Someone in the Austin area is $1 million richer after winning a Powerball prize.
Link Logistics Round Rock 45 industrial project to bring over 368K square feet of space
A trio of Class A industrial buildings under construction at 2100 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock, will be known as Round Rock 45 once completed. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A trio of Class A industrial buildings under construction at 2100 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock, will be known as...
Ascension Seton expands in Georgetown with 12-acre site
Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) The first of three phases of Ascension Seton’s multispecialty and outpatient facility in Georgetown is set to open in June, said Raymond Anderson, chief strategy officer for Ascension Texas. The 60,000-square-foot building,...
Therapy in Motion celebrates 16 years of treating patients in Round Rock area
Danica Sims and Alexis Llorens opened Therapy in Motion in January 2007. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Seven years after they first worked together at a physical therapy clinic in Georgetown, Danica Sims and Alexis Llorens founded their own clinic, Therapy In Motion. Natives of Round Rock and Pflugerville, respectively, Sims, a...
Neighbors Market convenience store offers variety of beer, wine in Hutto
Neighbors Market opened in Hutto on Dec. 31. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Neighbors Market opened Dec. 31 at 6111 FM 1660, Ste. 200, Hutto. Owner David Mak said the convenience store, which is on the corner of FM 1660 and Limmer Loop, offers a wide selection of beer and wine in addition to other grocery items. A website is coming soon. 512-642-3113.
Design work on Leander's first full-service hospital to kick off in 2023
The hospital is estimated to be completed by mid- to late 2025. (Courtesy St. David's HealthCare) St. David’s HealthCare is planning to start the design and permitting process of its new hospital in Leander in 2023 with construction to follow. Though the organization has not selected an official name,...
Professional lighting business now open in New Braunfels
Owner Derek Thomas has 10 years of experience in professional lighting installation and provides a one-on-one experience when working with customers. (Courtesy Live Oak Lighting) A new landscape lighting company opened in New Braunfels in October. Live Oak Lighting designs and installs landscape lighting to enhance residential and commercial properties....
P. Terry's begins serving burgers, milkshakes in Dripping Springs
The Dripping Springs P. Terry's Burger Stand is a drive-thru only, with two lanes and a walk-up window. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) P. Terry’s Burger Stand opened a Dripping Springs location in the Ledge Stone Shopping Center on Jan. 18. According to P. Terry's CEO Todd Coerver, the location is...
New public plaza, event space coming to Georgetown
The new City Center will be located near the Georgetown Public Library. (Rendering courtesy city of Georgetown) The first phase of the new City Center is expected to finish sometime between May and September, according to the city. The plan will create a public plaza and event space between the...
hellogeorgetown.com
Pure Barre Coming to Georgetown, TX
January 17, 2023 – Pure Barre is opening a new fitness studio in Wolf Ranch in Georgetown, TX. “Taught by our highly-trained teachers, Pure Barre features four group class formats that deliver an effective total-body workout focused on low impact, high-intensity movements that lift and tone muscles and improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body,” according to the company website.
Box Lunch location expecting March opening in Round Rock
Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round Rock Premium Outlets in March. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round...
Hutto to consider $12M in contracts for water, wastewater projects
Hutto City Council approved an updated water and wastewater master plan in December that identified key projects. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Several design, construction and purchase contracts totaling approximately $12 million will be up for consideration at Hutto City Council's regular meeting Jan. 19. The four contracts are for various water...
Williamson County to begin jail-based competency restoration program this spring
Williamson County will begin a jail-based competency restoration program in the spring, Commissioners Court members said Jan. 16. (Community Impact file photo) Williamson County is preparing to start a jail-based competency restoration program this spring, according to a presentation to Commissioners Court on Jan. 16. Jail-based competency restoration programs provide...
Nouveau Bella Salons to open this spring in Georgetown
Nouveau Bella Salons is set to open in Georgetown this spring. Nouveau Bella Salons is set to open this spring at 5361 Williams Drive, Georgetown, just outside of Sun City. The full-service salon and spa will provide a space for personal-care professionals who offer luxury beauty services to rent a booth or suite. Renters could include hair stylists, barbers, estheticians, lash and nail technicians, massage therapists, and doctors and nurses who provide med spa treatments. Each salon suite includes an HDTV and free Wi-Fi. 512-380-2500. www.nouveaubellasalons.com.
Development at Hutto Megasite to bring massive commercial growth
The 1,400-acre Hutto Megasite is situated west of CR 3349 and south of Hwy. 79, just 4 miles west of the roughly 1,200-acre Samsung semiconductor site under construction in Taylor. (Courtesy Jefferson Carroll) With a rash of industrial development underway across the Central Texas area, efforts in the city of...
8 dining locations that closed near Lake Travis in 2022
Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, closed its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) From pizza and hamburger joints to sushi restaurants, here’s a look at eight restaurants and eateries that closed in the Lake Travis-Westlake area in 2022:. Cho Sushi Fusion closed its Lakeway...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 1