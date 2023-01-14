ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Community Impact Austin

18 new places to shop in Round Rock

Hometown Gift & Decor is located at 400 E. Main St., Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new retail options opened in Round Rock in 2022. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the city's newest businesses. 4401 N. I-35, Ste. 423, Round Rock. 512-863-6688. 200 Sundance Parkway,...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Ascension Seton expands in Georgetown with 12-acre site

Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) The first of three phases of Ascension Seton’s multispecialty and outpatient facility in Georgetown is set to open in June, said Raymond Anderson, chief strategy officer for Ascension Texas. The 60,000-square-foot building,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Pure Barre Coming to Georgetown, TX

January 17, 2023 – Pure Barre is opening a new fitness studio in Wolf Ranch in Georgetown, TX. “Taught by our highly-trained teachers, Pure Barre features four group class formats that deliver an effective total-body workout focused on low impact, high-intensity movements that lift and tone muscles and improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body,” according to the company website.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Box Lunch location expecting March opening in Round Rock

Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round Rock Premium Outlets in March. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Williamson County to begin jail-based competency restoration program this spring

Williamson County will begin a jail-based competency restoration program in the spring, Commissioners Court members said Jan. 16. (Community Impact file photo) Williamson County is preparing to start a jail-based competency restoration program this spring, according to a presentation to Commissioners Court on Jan. 16. Jail-based competency restoration programs provide...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Nouveau Bella Salons to open this spring in Georgetown

Nouveau Bella Salons is set to open in Georgetown this spring. Nouveau Bella Salons is set to open this spring at 5361 Williams Drive, Georgetown, just outside of Sun City. The full-service salon and spa will provide a space for personal-care professionals who offer luxury beauty services to rent a booth or suite. Renters could include hair stylists, barbers, estheticians, lash and nail technicians, massage therapists, and doctors and nurses who provide med spa treatments. Each salon suite includes an HDTV and free Wi-Fi. 512-380-2500. www.nouveaubellasalons.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
