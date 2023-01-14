San Tan Valley hosts MLK celebration

The Second Annual San Tan Valley Martine Luther King Celebration takes place Monday, Jan. 16.

The event will be held as part of Martin Luther King Jr./Civil Rights Day. The event takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Mountain Vista Community Park, 33622 N. Mountain Vista Blvd., San Tan Valley.

Scheduled to speak at the event are:

Arizona State Rep. Neal Carter (R-District 8)

NAACP President for Pinal County Constance Jackson

The Rev. Steve Bowman of Amadeo Church in Queen Creek

The Rev. John Gakanga of the House of Transformation church

Vendors and food trucks will be on hand at the celebration. The free event also will have games and prizes.

The main sponsor of the event is the House of Transformation church of Queen Creek.