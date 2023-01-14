ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Tan Valley, AZ

San Tan Valley hosts MLK celebration

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z68V1_0kEjCpvb00

The Second Annual San Tan Valley Martine Luther King Celebration takes place Monday, Jan. 16.

The event will be held as part of Martin Luther King Jr./Civil Rights Day. The event takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Mountain Vista Community Park, 33622 N. Mountain Vista Blvd., San Tan Valley.

Scheduled to speak at the event are:

  • Arizona State Rep. Neal Carter (R-District 8)
  • NAACP President for Pinal County Constance Jackson
  • The Rev. Steve Bowman of Amadeo Church in Queen Creek
  • The Rev. John Gakanga of the House of Transformation church

Vendors and food trucks will be on hand at the celebration. The free event also will have games and prizes.

The main sponsor of the event is the House of Transformation church of Queen Creek.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

New Mesa sports park with LED lighting to host grand opening Saturday

PHOENIX — Mesa is hosting a grand opening for a new sports park Saturday at 9 a.m. The Lehi Sports Park located at Center Street and Lehi Road in north Mesa has five multi-sports fields that will be primarily used for soccer. The fields will be illuminated by LED lighting which will only be on when fields are in use and limit light pollution in the surrounding neighborhood.
MESA, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Hundreds Show up to Show Their Respect to Arizona’s Legendary Legislator Russell Pearce at His Funeral

One of the most well-known and revered Arizona legislators in recent years, Russell Pearce of Mesa, passed away on January 5, and his funeral was held on Monday. Hundreds packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints central stake center in Mesa to listen to eulogies from family and friends, most of whom were brought to tears speaking of his love for Arizona, his family, church, God, and the Constitution.
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Taylor Morrison opens new home collections in Queen Creek

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Taylor Morrison.) Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, is opening eight new collections across four communities, including Queen Creek. Ellsworth Ranch, located south of downtown Queen Creek, now offers Landmark, Voyage and Capstone collections, featuring two and three models respectively....
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Developer-city battle hangs over Buckhorn Baths

Mesans have been waiting over a decade to find out the long-term fate of the historic Buckhorn Baths spa buildings near Main Street and Recker Road since the passing of Alice Sliger in 2010. Sliger created the storied Buckhorn Mineral Wells and Wildlife Museum in East Mesa with her husband...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Rio Verde homeowners take to the streets in protest

A group of Rio Verde Foothills residents wants to stop Scottsdale from turning off the standpipe that provides hauled water to about 700 homes in the 2,400-home community northeast of the city. Their injunction request, filed Jan. 11, demands the city resume service under ARS Section 9-516 C, which states:
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Trendsetter to Know: Mike Broomhead, Talk Radio Host

A typical day in my life includes… Radio, gym, meetings, the occasional tv news hit, and any other spare time is usually filled with the various work I have with non-profits around the Valley. I was born… In Cleveland, Ohio. Raised in Ft. Myers, Florida. My favorite thing...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies

The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Missing Pinal County boy found safe

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Pinal County boy has been found safe, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Taiwan Weary, 12, was reported missing early Tuesday, Jan. 17. A family member called authorities when they woke up and couldn’t find him in...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Fountain Hills’ Short-Term Rental Regulations

Fountain Hills is recognized nationally as a desirable location for winter visitors, much like the neighboring communities of Paradise Valley and Scottsdale. Many visitors come for the weather and beautiful surroundings. Others may come for the vicinity of world-class golf courses and seasonal events like Spring Training, Waste Management Open, or other major sporting events that the Phoenix metro often hosts. Thanks mainly to the short-term lodging market, the community has experienced substantial growth due to the increased use of online hosting platforms.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
nevalleynews.org

The street was home—for the holidays—as more than 1,000 Valley citizens reside in the “Zone” encampment

The number one myth about homeless residents of the Zone encampment in downtown Phoenix—“They don’t work—simply not true,” says local expert on the Valley homeless. Elizabeth Venable is the League Organizer for the Fund for Empowerment, a non-profit outreach and education organization that works on behalf of the Valley’s homeless.
PHOENIX, AZ
thelawnhomecare.com

Exploring the Benefits of Various Artificial Grass Installation in Phoenix

Artificial turf is becoming increasingly popular for both commercial and residential spaces. With so many different types of artificial turf available, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. We’ve broken down the pros and cons of five of the most popular types of artificial grass installation in Phoenix, so you can make an informed decision when selecting your new lawn.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Teenager in hospital after shooting near 75th Ave and Deer Valley Rd

A teenager was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Peoria, Monday afternoon. Peoria police say the teen is expected to survive, only suffering non-life-threatening injuries. It happened near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Police spent hours in the neighborhood Monday after learning a teenager came home and...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. brings the magic of Motown music to Phoenix for one last night

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - R.E.S.P.E.C.T. has one final show Sunday night in Phoenix, celebrating the life and times of the iconic Aretha Franklin. Tonight’s showing is at 6 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, and you can find tickets here. This performance will have you singing one moment and tearfully listening to the next, highlighting some of Aretha’s greatest hits such as “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “Chain of Fools,” and of course, “R.E.S.P.E.C.T!”
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy