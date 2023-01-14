Read full article on original website
18 Flint-Area Restaurants That Still Serve Food After 9 PM
The days of most restaurants staying open late are long gone. Since the COVID pandemic, many bars and restaurants in the area don't stay open as late as they use to. Unfortunately, that poses a problem for the night owls and second or third-shifters out there. Nowadays, it is very...
Move-in-ready Midland home with updates throughout listed for $425K
LARKIN TWP, MI — There’s a move-in-ready home for sale on nearly two acres in Midland County with a new roof and updates throughout. The 2,000-square-foot home located at 3585 E. Hubbard Road in Larkin Township is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
This Has Got to Be the Worst Roundabout in Genesee County
The award for the worst roundabout in Genesee County goes to... Roundabouts are being constructed all over the place nowadays. For the most part, they are pretty useful and keep the flow of traffic moving. However, there are some out there that seem like more trouble than what they are worth.
Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business
FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
Kyle Kuzma donates $1M for new YMCA of Greater Flint gym on ‘Good Morning America’
FLINT, MI – One of the city’s most successful basketball players today made a $1 million donation to the YMCA of Greater Flint to build a gymnasium in a new downtown location. The NBA champion and Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma announced the donation Wednesday afternoon on ‘GMA...
Troopers Catch “Super Speeders” In Saginaw, Genesee Counties
While there was no arrest, a driver in Saginaw County is looking at a hefty fine after state police troopers caught him speeding at more than 100 miles an hour. On Monday morning, the driver passed troopers on I-75 in the north bound lanes near Birch Run. Police clocked the driver doing 113 miles per hour in the 70 mile an hour speed limit zone. The driver was ticketed.
Tickets on sale for 22nd annual Genesee District Library Black History Month brunch
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – You can now save your seat at the Genesee District Library’s 22nd annual Black History Month brunch scheduled for next month. The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Genesys Conference & Banquet Center in Grand Blanc Township, located at 805 Health Park Blvd. in Grand Blanc Township.
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint unveils Planet Fitness gym at Averill location
FLINT, MI -- The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint unveiled a “Mini Judgement Free Zone” with EPIC Fitness Group and Impact Fitness, two franchisors and operators of Planet Fitness gyms in Michigan, at its Averill Avenue location. The gym features a bench and squat rack, dumbbells,...
Warm weather cancels Zehnder’s Snowfest world-class competitions for first time
FRANKENMUTH, MI – For the first time, unseasonably warm weather means Zehnder’s Snowfest organizers have had to cancel the festival’s world-class snow sculpting competitions, but they’re adding more ice sculptures and a second night of fireworks to make up for it. “It (the warm weather) is...
Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro closes temporarily, then permanently
MIDLAND, MI — After what seemed to be only a temporary closure due to staffing issues, Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro has closed its doors for good. On Jan. 11, Basil Thai Bistro officials posted via the company’s Facebook page that the restaurant, located at 416 E. Ellsworth, would be closed for the remainder of the week due to staffing issues and reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Dingell helps net $7 million for new Ypsilanti Transit Center
YPSILANTI, MI — Another $7 million in federal funds are coming to help build a new Ypsilanti Transit Center. U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, announced the appropriation she recently helped secure during a tour of the existing bus station on Pearl Street on Tuesday, Jan. 17. “Public transportation...
Lapeer Food Truck Festival announces 2023 dates, schedule
LAPEER, MI — Your Monday night dinner menu can be a la carte in Lapeer this summer. Lapeer is bringing back the popular food truck festival on four Monday nights over four months, starting May 9. The Lapeer Food Truck Festival has become a destination for foodies near and...
After the latest attempt at commercial auto theft in Metro Detroit, why aren't automakers doing more to stop it?
Seven people were arrested in Macomb County Tuesday, accused of trying to steal Dodge Ram trucks off of the lot at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark wonders why automakers aren’t doing more to prevent this.
Genesee County road commissioner could be replaced by former Clayton supervisor
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- David Arceo has resigned from his position as a member of the county Road Commission and a committee of the Board of Commissioners is recommending that a former Clayton Township supervisor fill out the remainder of his term. Arceo, the son of a Flint sit-down striker,...
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"
Grand Rapids and Detroit are two cities located in the state of Michigan in the United States. Both cities have a rich history and culture and offer a unique experience to residents and visitors alike. However, there are also some notable differences between the two cities.
18 people want a vacant Ypsilanti Township board seat. Here’s the supervisor’s pick
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - There’s no shortage of residents hoping to take a seat alongside elected leaders on the Ypsilanti Township board. Officials received 18 letters of interest for a open position caused by the resignation of former Trustee Jimmie Wilson Jr., a Democrat who was elected as state representative in November, according to Township Clerk Heather Jarrell Roe.
Pups invited to nighttime ‘romp’ at Saginaw Township park
SAGINAW, MI — The dog days of winter are upon Saginaw’s pups, with or without snow. Officials will extend the hours of operations at the dog park at the Saginaw Township-based Imerman Memorial Park on Wednesday, Jan. 18, as part of the semi-annual Dog Days Winter Romp program, organizers said.
Detroit teenager wins $613,848 lottery jackpot
A Detroit teenager recently won a $613,848 Lucky 7's Fast Cash jackpot after a friend bought her the ticket as an early Christmas gift. The 19-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was out with a friend when he purchased the ticket at a gas station and handed it her, saying he bought it for her as a gift, according to the Michigan Lottery.
No major injuries reported in house fire on Lansing’s north side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Lansing battled a house fire Monday afternoon. It happened at a house on Robertson Avenue, between Muskegon and Greenwood avenues. Authorities said one person saw minor injuries and was treated at the scene. A dog was sent to Michigan State University’s animal clinic to be treated.
Manhunt underway for Macomb County bank robber; suspect is considered armed and dangerous
A potentially armed suspect is on the run after robbing a Huntington Bank in New Baltimore Tuesday afternoon. Later, Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at 21 Mile and Card Rd in Anchor Bay and believe the robber was involved.
