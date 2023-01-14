ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WWMT

Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business

FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Troopers Catch “Super Speeders” In Saginaw, Genesee Counties

While there was no arrest, a driver in Saginaw County is looking at a hefty fine after state police troopers caught him speeding at more than 100 miles an hour. On Monday morning, the driver passed troopers on I-75 in the north bound lanes near Birch Run. Police clocked the driver doing 113 miles per hour in the 70 mile an hour speed limit zone. The driver was ticketed.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro closes temporarily, then permanently

MIDLAND, MI — After what seemed to be only a temporary closure due to staffing issues, Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro has closed its doors for good. On Jan. 11, Basil Thai Bistro officials posted via the company’s Facebook page that the restaurant, located at 416 E. Ellsworth, would be closed for the remainder of the week due to staffing issues and reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

18 people want a vacant Ypsilanti Township board seat. Here’s the supervisor’s pick

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - There’s no shortage of residents hoping to take a seat alongside elected leaders on the Ypsilanti Township board. Officials received 18 letters of interest for a open position caused by the resignation of former Trustee Jimmie Wilson Jr., a Democrat who was elected as state representative in November, according to Township Clerk Heather Jarrell Roe.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit teenager wins $613,848 lottery jackpot

A Detroit teenager recently won a $613,848 Lucky 7's Fast Cash jackpot after a friend bought her the ticket as an early Christmas gift. The 19-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was out with a friend when he purchased the ticket at a gas station and handed it her, saying he bought it for her as a gift, according to the Michigan Lottery.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

No major injuries reported in house fire on Lansing’s north side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Lansing battled a house fire Monday afternoon. It happened at a house on Robertson Avenue, between Muskegon and Greenwood avenues. Authorities said one person saw minor injuries and was treated at the scene. A dog was sent to Michigan State University’s animal clinic to be treated.
LANSING, MI
MLive

MLive

